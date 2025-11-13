Polymer Link Holdings Berhad Draws Overwhelming Public Support With 48.74 Times Oversubscription Rate

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Polymer Link Holdings Berhad ("Polymer Link") and its subsidiaries ("Group"), a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in manufacturing plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its initial public offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 48.74 times.

Polymer Link Holdings Berhad

Polymer Link's IPO of 121.23 million ordinary shares ("IPO Shares") comprises a Public Issue of 97.15 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares") and an Offer For Sale of 24.08 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"), structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 28.00 million IPO Shares or 5.0% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.5% made available to non-Bumiputera public investors and the remaining 2.5% made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Pink Form Allocations: 4.44 million IPO Shares or 0.8% of the enlarged issued share capital allocated to eligible directors and employees (collectively known as " Eligible Persons ") through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 64.71 million IPO Shares or 11.5% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.



Offer For Sale

Offer for sale of 24.08 million existing shares or 4.3% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

A total of 11,360 applications for 1,392.88 million Issue Shares with a value of RM348.21 million were received from the Malaysian public, which represent an overall oversubscription rate of 48.74 times. For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 6,238 applications for 718.59 million Issue Shares were received, which represent an oversubscription rate of 50.33 times. For the public portion, a total of 5,122 applications for 674.25 million Issue Shares were received, which represent an oversubscription rate of 47.16 times.

Meanwhile, 4.44 million Issue Shares made available for application by the Eligible Persons have also been fully subscribed.

The Sole Placement Agent has also confirmed that 88,785,600 IPO Shares made available by way of private placement to selected investors have been fully taken up.

Mr. Koh Song Heng, Executive Vice Chairman/ President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Polymer Link, said, "We are truly encouraged by the overwhelming response from investors and grateful to the public for their trust in our journey. This enthusiastic demand reflects confidence in our vision, capabilities, and global potential. The proceeds raised will support our manufacturing capacity expansion, drive product innovation, and position us for sustainable long-term growth."

Polymer Link Holdings Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 25 November 2025.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Placement Agent and Sole Underwriter for the IPO while DWA Advisory Sdn. Bhd. is the Financial Adviser.

ABOUT POLYMER LINK HOLDINGS BERHAD

Polymer Link Holdings Berhad ("Polymer Link") and its subsidiaries ("Group") are a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications. The Group commenced its plastic powder manufacturing operations on a tolling basis, before expanding its footprint across its key markets e.g., Malaysia, the Philippines, India, the USA and Australia. The Group specialises in the formulation, compounding, and grinding of plastic powder for both general and specialty applications, alongside the production of colour masterbatch for internal use and external sale. In 2018, the Group marked a key milestone with its listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 27 April 2018, before voluntarily delisting on 9 December 2020 to streamline its business operations. Today, the Group continues to strengthen its international presence by delivering customised polymer solutions to a growing base of industrial clients worldwide.

For more information, visit https://polymerlink.net/.

