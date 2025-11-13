Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

DistributableEarningsBeforeRealizationsIncreasedby18%to$5.4billionor$2.27PerShare over the Last Twelve Months

DeployableCapitalIncreasestoaRecord$178billion

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) announced strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Nick Goodman, President of Brookfield Corporation, said, "Our financial performance in the third quarter was strong, supported by record results in our asset management business, sustained organic growth across our wealth solutions platform, and the resilience of our operating businesses."

He added, "We continue to successfully execute on our key initiatives, positioning Brookfield for our next phase of growth. Our agreement to acquire the remaining interest in Oaktree, as well as the continued global expansion of our wealth solutions business, mark important milestones in compounding long-term value for our shareholders."

OperatingResults

Distributable earnings ("DE") before realizations increased by 6% and 18% over the prior periods.

UNAUDITED For the periods ended September 30 Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended (US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income of consolidated business1 $ 284 $ 1,518 $ 1,655 $ 4,886 Net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders2 219 64 996 908 Distributable earnings before realizations3 1,333 1,259 5,385 4,582 - Per Brookfield share3,4 0.56 0.53 2.27 1.93 Distributable earnings3 1,487 1,325 6,027 5,980 - Per Brookfield share3,4 0.63 0.56 2.54 2.52

Total consolidated net income was $284 million for the quarter and $1.7 billion for the last twelve months ("LTM"). Distributable earnings before realizations were $1.3 billion ($0.56/share) for the quarter and $5.4 billion ($2.27/share) for the last twelve months.

Our asset management business delivered strong performance, with record fee-related earnings of $754 million, increasing 17% from prior year quarter. This growth was supported by strong fundraising momentum across our flagship and complementary strategies.

Our wealth solutions business achieved another quarter of robust growth, with distributable earnings increasing 15% year-over-year, supported by sustained organic growth and strong investment performance.

Our operating businesses continued to generate resilient and growing cash flows, reflecting the strength and quality of our underlying assets.

During the quarter and LTM, earnings from realizations were $154 million and $642 million, with total DE for the quarter and the LTM of $1.5 billion ($0.63/share) and $6.0 billion ($2.54/share), respectively.

OperatingHighlights

Distributable earnings before realizations were $1.3 billion ($0.56/share) for the quarter and $5.4 billion ($2.27/ share) over the last twelve months, representing an increase of 6% and 18% on a per share basis over theprior year periods. Total distributable earnings were $1.5 billion ($0.63/share) for the quarter and $6.0 billion ($2.54/share) over the last twelve months.

Asset Management

DE was $687 million ($0.29/share) in the quarter and $2.7 billion ($1.14/share) over the LTM.

Fee-related earnings increased by 17% from the prior year quarter to a record $754 million, supported by fee-bearing capital of $581 billion.

Total inflows during the quarter were $30 billion, the highest fundraising period in three years, including over $6 billion from our retail and wealth clients.

We held the final close of our second vintage global transition strategy, bringing total commitments to $20 billion, marking the largest private fund globally dedicated to energy transition, and we also launched the seventh vintage of our flagship private equity fund.

We recently announced an agreement to acquire the remaining 26% interest in Oaktree. The transaction expands our ownership in Oaktree's carried interest, fee-related earnings, and balance sheet investments, and further enhances the scale of our global credit platform.



WealthSolutions

DE was $420 million ($0.18/share) in the quarter and $1.7 billion ($0.70/share) over the LTM.

We originated $5 billion of retail and institutional annuity sales during the quarter, increasing insurance assets to $139 billion, with approximately 80% of new annuities written at five years or longer in duration.

We deployed $4 billion into Brookfield-managed strategies at an average net yield of 9%. Our investment portfolio generated an average yield of 5.7%, maintaining strong spread earnings, and contributing to a 15% return on equity.

We received shareholder approval for the acquisition of U.K.-based Just Group, expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Upon closing, the acquisition will increase the group's total insurance assets to approximately $180 billion.

We signed our first Japan-based reinsurance agreement with Dai-ichi Frontier Life, a leading Japanese insurance company, further expanding our global presence in a key growth market.

OperatingBusinesses

DE was $366 million ($0.15/share) in the quarter and $1.7 billion ($0.72/share) over the LTM.

Our publicly listed private equity business announced plans to simplify its corporate structure through the conversion into a single-listed corporate entity ("BBU Inc."), aimed to broaden its investor base and enhance trading liquidity.

Subsequent to quarter end, we announced partnerships to advance next-generation power and AI initiatives, including with the U.S. Government, to expand nuclear capacity through Westinghouse to deliver $80 billion of new nuclear plants in the U.S.-and with Bloom Energy to install up to 1 GW of behind-the-meter power generation to support AI infrastructure globally.

Operating fundamentals across our real estate portfolio remain strong, with our super core assets maintaining 96% occupancy and our core plus portfolio ending the quarter at 95% occupancy, reflecting continued tenant demand for high-quality assets.



Earningsfromthemonetizationofmatureassetswere$154million($0.07/share)forthequarterand $642million($0.27/share)overtheLTM.

Year to date, we have advanced $75 billion of asset sales across the business, including over $35 billion since the second quarter. Substantially all sales were completed at or above our carrying values, monetizing significant value for our clients at attractive returns.

Monetization activity since the second quarter included $13 billion of real estate assets, $9 billion of infrastructure assets, including the successful IPO of Rockpoint Gas Storage, nearly $8 billion of renewable assets, and $6 billion of other diversified assets across our operating businesses.

Total accumulated unrealized carried interest was $11.5 billion at quarter end, net of $154 million realized into income in the quarter and $580 million over the LTM. As transaction activity continues to improve, we anticipate realizing significant carried interest into income over the next three years.



Weendedthequarterwitharecord$178billionofcapitalavailabletodeployintonewinvestments.

We have record deployable capital of $178 billion, which includes $74 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn credit lines at the Corporation, our affiliates and our wealth solutions business, as well as $104 billion of uncalled private fund commitments.

Our balance sheet remains conservatively capitalized, with corporate debt at the Corporation carrying a weighted-average term of 14 years, and today, we have no maturities through the end of 2025.

Capital markets remain highly supportive of real assets, facilitating a continued pickup in transaction activity. We executed $140 billion of financings so far this year across the franchise, including over $50 billion since the second quarter. A few recent highlights include: At the Corporation, we issued $650 million of 10-year senior notes, which was met with strong investor demand underscoring the strength of our credit profile. In real estate, we successfully refinanced a $1.9 billion five-year loan for a luxury resort in the Bahamas and completed two New York office financings, each over $1.25 billion, highlighting the continued flow of capital to high-quality assets.

During the quarter, we returned $180 million of capital to our shareholders via regular dividends and share repurchases. Year-to-date, we repurchased over $950 million of Class A shares in the open market at an average price of $36, which represents a 50% discount to our view of intrinsic value at quarter end of $69.

During the quarter, we announced a strategic partnership with Figure, further advancing Brookfield's position at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence to drive productivity across our real assets and operating businesses.



RegularDividendDeclaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend for Brookfield Corporation of $0.06 per share, payable on December 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on December 16, 2025. On a post-split basis, the quarterly dividend is consistent with the previous quarter's dividend. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on our preferred shares.

CONSOLIDATEDBALANCESHEETS

Unaudited September 30

December 31 (US$millions) 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,682 $ 15,051 Other financial assets 29,282 25,887 Accounts receivable and other 46,230 40,509 Inventory 9,161 8,458 Equity accounted investments 75,355 68,310 Investment properties 87,985 103,665 Property, plant and equipment 161,630 153,019 Intangible assets 41,151 36,072 Goodwill 42,830 35,730 Deferred income tax assets 4,280 3,723 TotalAssets $ 514,586 $ 490,424

LiabilitiesandEquity Corporate borrowings $ 15,157 $ 14,232 Accounts payable and other 62,248 60,223 Non-recourse borrowings of managed entities 244,052 220,560 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,763 4,759 Deferred income tax liabilities 26,286 25,267 Equity Non-controlling interests $ 116,423 $ 119,406 Preferred equity $ 4,103 4,103 Common equity 42,554 163,080 41,874 165,383 Total Equity 163,080 165,383 TotalLiabilitiesandEquity $ 514,586 $ 490,424





CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 18,917 $ 20,623 $ 54,944 $ 66,580 Direct costs1 (11,941 ) (12,934 ) (34,317 ) (46,222 ) Other income and gains 1,028 711 1,646 1,195 Equity accounted income 543 184 1,529 1,695 Interest expense - Corporate borrowings (188 ) (190 ) (555 ) (544 ) - Non-recourse borrowings Same-store (4,320 ) (4,142 ) (12,330 ) (12,092 ) Dispositions, net of acquisitions2 421 - 905 - Upfinancings2 (227 ) - (748 ) - Corporate costs (18 ) (20 ) (56 ) (56 ) Fair value changes (736 ) (166 ) (763 ) (761 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,691 ) (2,410 ) (7,680 ) (7,320 ) Income tax (504 ) (138 ) (1,021 ) (723 ) Net income 284 1,518 1,554 1,752 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (65 ) (1,454 ) (990 ) (1,543 ) Net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders $ 219 $ 64 $ 564 $ 209

Net income per share3 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.19 $ 0.04 Basic 0.08 0.01 0.20 0.04

Direct costs disclosed above exclude depreciation and amortization expense. Interest expense from dispositions, net of acquisitions, and upfinancings completed over the twelve months ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split completed on October 9, 2025.





SUMMARIZEDFINANCIALRESULTS

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS Unaudited For the periods ended September 30 Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended (US$ millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Asset management $ 687 $ 694 $ 2,715 $ 2,600 Wealth solutions 420 364 1,662 1,182 BEP 113 107 446 423 BIP 89 84 351 331 BBU 6 9 26 36 BPG 147 166 853 722 Other 11 (10 ) 28 (48 ) Operating businesses 366 356 1,704 1,464 Corporate costs and other (140 ) (155 ) (696 ) (664 ) Distributable earnings before realizations1 1,333 1,259 5,385 4,582 Realized carried interest, net 154 61 580 395 Disposition gains from principal investments - 5 62 1,003 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,487 $ 1,325 $ 6,027 $ 5,980

Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS Unaudited For the periods ended September 30

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended (US$ millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 284 $ 1,518 $ 1,655 $ 4,886 Financial statement components not included in DE: Equity accounted fair value changes and other 812 1,158 3,533 3,328 Fair value changes and other 917 179 2,819 2,516 Depreciation and amortization 2,691 2,410 10,097 9,747 Disposition gains in net income (1,241 ) (430 ) (2,505 ) (4,999 ) Deferred income taxes (57 ) (324 ) (396 ) (839 ) Non-controlling interests in the above items1 (2,129 ) (3,252 ) (9,905 ) (10,074 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (154 ) (61 ) (580 ) (395 ) Working capital, net 210 61 667 412 Distributable earnings before realizations2 1,333 1,259 5,385 4,582 Realized carried interest, net 154 61 580 395 Disposition gains from principal investments - 5 62 1,003 Distributable earnings2 $ 1,487 $ 1,325 $ 6,027 $ 5,980

DE is a non-IFRS measure proportionate to the interests of shareholders and therefore excludes items in income attributable to non-controlling interests in non-wholly owned subsidiaries. Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9.





EARNINGS PER SHARE

Unaudited For the periods ended September 30

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve Months Ended

(millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 284 $ 1,518 $ 1,655 $ 4,886 Non-controlling interests (65 ) (1,454 ) (659 ) (3,978 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 219 64 996 908 Preferred share dividends1 (42 ) (43 ) (165 ) (170 ) Net income available to common shareholders 177 21 831 738 Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate 3 - 12 11 Net income available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 180 $ 21 $ 843 $ 749

Weighted average shares4

2,244.0

2,262.7

2,251.8

2,280.3 Dilutive effect of conversion of options, escrowed shares2 and exchangeable shares of affiliate3,4 123.8 48.6 120.3 92.3 Shares and share equivalents4 2,367.8 2,311.3 2,372.1 2,372.6 Diluted earnings per share4 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.36 $ 0.32

Excludes dividends paid on perpetual subordinated notes of $3 million (2024 - $3 million) and $10 million (2024 - $10 million) for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2025, which are recognized within net income attributable to non-controlling interests. Dilution of management share option plan and escrowed stock plan measured using treasury stock method. Due to its anti-dilutive effect on EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2024, the exchange of BWS Class A shares has been excluded from the diluted EPS calculation. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split completed on October 9, 2025.

AdditionalInformation

The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2025, contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the periods ended September 30, 2025, which have been prepared using IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield Corporation's external auditor.

Brookfield Corporation's Board of Directors has reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Distributions.

Non-IFRSandPerformanceMeasures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the IASB, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE"). We define DE as the sum of distributable earnings from our asset management business, distributable operating earnings from our wealth solutions business, distributions received from our ownership of investments, realized carried interest and disposition gains from principal investments, net of earnings from our Corporate Activities, preferred share dividends and equity-based compensation costs. We also make reference to DE before realizations, which refers to DE before realized carried interest and realized disposition gains from principal investments. We believe these measures provide insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

Realized carried interest and realized disposition gains are further described below:

Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of profits generated within a private fund after achieving our clients' minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.

Realized Disposition Gains from Principal Investments are included in DE because we consider the purchase and sale of assets from our directly held investments to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period DE.

We use DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield Corporation's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find this measure of value to them.

We may make reference to Operating Funds from Operations ("Operating FFO"). We define Operating FFO as the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis.

We may make reference to Net Operating Income ("NOI"), which refers to our share of the revenues from our operations less direct expenses before the impact of depreciation and amortization within our real estate business. We present this measure as we believe it is a key indicator of our ability to impact the operating performance of our properties. As NOI excludes non-recurring items and depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, it provides a performance measure that, when compared to prior periods, reflects the impact of operations from trends in occupancy rates and rental rates.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.bn.brookfield.com (https://bn.brookfield.com/).

