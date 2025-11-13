Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market worth $1.53 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market by Application (Detergents & Cleaners, Food Processing Additives, Anticorrosion & Antiscale Agents, Ceramic Tiles, Dispersant & Pigment Stabilizer, Metal Treatment), Form, End-Use, Grade, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the global sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP) market is projected to grow from USD 1.10 billion in 2025 to USD 1.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The STPP market is witnessing steady growth due to its wide-ranging use in detergents, food processing, and water treatment applications. Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are increasing the demand for packaged and processed foods, boosting STPP consumption in the food industry. Its ability to enhance cleaning efficiency and prevent scale formation also supports strong demand in the industrial cleaning sector.

By application, the detergents & cleaners segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The detergents & cleaners segment is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of value in the sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP) market due to its extensive use as a key ingredient in household and industrial cleaning formulations. STPP acts as an effective builder, enhancing the performance of surfactants by softening water, emulsifying oils, and preventing the deposition of dirt on fabrics and surfaces. The growing demand for laundry detergents, automatic dishwashing products, and industrial cleaning agents, especially in emerging economies, is driving this growth. Rapid urbanization, rising hygiene awareness, and increased disposable incomes are further supporting the expansion of the detergent industry. Moreover, the shift toward high-efficiency cleaning solutions and the expansion of e-commerce retail channels have boosted the consumption of STPP-based cleaning products. Industrial sectors, including food processing and healthcare, are also increasing their use of STPP in maintenance and sanitation applications. Continuous product innovation and the introduction of environmentally efficient detergent formulations are reinforcing the segment's dominance in the global market.

By form, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The powder segment is expected to hold the largest share in terms of value in the STPP market due to its widespread use across detergent, ceramic, and water treatment applications. Powdered STPP is highly preferred for its easy solubility, uniform mixing ability, and cost-effectiveness in large-scale industrial formulations. It serves as a vital ingredient in powdered detergents, where it enhances cleaning efficiency, prevents dirt redeposition, and improves product stability. The segment also benefits from its versatility in food processing and water treatment, where precise dosing and rapid dissolution are essential. Additionally, powdered STPP offers convenience in transportation and storage, making it ideal for bulk industrial use. The continuous rise in demand for household and industrial cleaning products, particularly in developing regions, further strengthens its dominance.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the STPP market by value, driven by a strong presence of the detergent, food processing, and water treatment industries in the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are leading producers and consumers of STPP, supported by rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing capacities. The rising population and increasing awareness of hygiene are significantly boosting detergent and cleaning product consumption. Additionally, the growing food processing sector, driven by urbanization and changing lifestyles, is fueling demand for food-grade STPP. Government initiatives promoting industrial wastewater treatment and environmental management further enhance market growth. The availability of raw materials like phosphates and low-cost labor also makes the Asia Pacific a favorable manufacturing hub. Moreover, continuous investments in chemical production facilities and export-oriented industrial expansion are consolidating the region's dominance in the global STPP market.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include WENGFU GROUP CO. LTD. (China), Yuntianhua Co., Ltd. (China), Yunphos (China), Wuhan Inorganic Salt Chemical Plant (China), PhosAgro Group (Russia), and Yibin Tianyuan Group (China).

