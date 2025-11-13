LongPoint changes tickers on Savvy crude oil and natural gas 2X leveraged ETFs

LongPoint reduces fees and rebates management fees to 0.25% until June 30, 2026

LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated ETF provider

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. (LongPoint) is announcing that effective November 17, 2025 the ticker symbols for certain Savvy ETFs (the Savvy ETFs) will be changed for branding purposes. These commodity ETFs provide up to two times (2X) leveraged or up to two times inverse leverage (-2X) unhedged exposure to USD based crude oil and natural gas futures contracts. The Savvy ETFs seek to maintain an absolute leverage ratio of 2.0 times exposure to the respective crude oil or natural gas futures contracts. LongPoint expects this level of exposure to remain constant, subject to any unforeseen or material market movements.

The new ticker symbols are listed in the following table:

Name Old Ticker New Ticker SavvyLong Geared Crude Oil ETF CLUP OILU SavvyShort Geared Crude Oil ETF CLDN OILD SavvyLong Geared Natural Gas ETF NGUP GASU SavvyShort Geared Natural Gas ETF NGDN GASD

The investment objectives, strategies, names, and cusips of the Savvy ETFs, as outlined in their prospectus, remain the same.

"With these ticker symbol changes, LongPoint is relaunching these rules based leveraged crude oil and natural gas Savvy ETFs with more recognizable tickers, built for Canadian traders by a proudly Canadian owned and operated company." said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "As well, the fee reduction to 1.15%, with a fee waiver to 0.25% management fee until June 30, 2026, is a great reason for active Canadian investors to consider these ETFs. Energy is Canada's second largest economic sector and these ETFs provide a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution for sophisticated self-directed retail investors to access the very active crude oil and natural gas commodity markets."

As the Savvy ETFs are each designed as trading vehicles typically held for short periods, the management fees paid by investors are minimal on a daily basis. Nevertheless, Canadian investors continue to place strong emphasis on fees when making investment decisions. For example, if you had invested $10,000 in one of the Savvy ETFs prior to today, when the annual management fee was 1.25%, the management fee cost to you for holding it for 24 hours would have been approximately $0.34. With the new effective management fee of 0.25%, the management fee cost for that same 24-hour holding period would now be just $0.07.

The effective management fees are listed in the following table:

Name Old

Management Fee* New

Management Fee

before Rebate* Effective

Management Fee

until June 30, 2026* SavvyLong Geared Crude Oil ETF 1.25% 1.15% 0.25% SavvyShort Geared Crude Oil ETF 1.25% 1.15% 0.25% SavvyLong Geared Natural Gas ETF 1.25% 1.15% 0.25% SavvyShort Geared Natural Gas ETF 1.25% 1.15% 0.25% *Plus applicable sales tax

These rebated Savvy ETFs are still subject to operating expenses, which are included in the management expense ratio (MER) and are still subject to trading costs which are included in the trading expense ratio (TER).

"Our team at LongPoint brings over 70 years of combined ETF experience, including nearly 50 years specifically focused on managing leveraged and inverse products," Hawkins added. "We've designed these easy to understand Savvy ETFs as specific tools for knowledgeable, sophisticated Canadian investors who want to employ high-conviction, short-term trading strategies on energy-based commodities without any additional complications of FX hedging and the added benefit of a transparent risk deleveraging strategy."

With the relaunch of these Savvy ETFs, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with the launch of these leveraged crude oil and natural gas ETFs. In May 2025, it introduced Canada's first triple-levered index ETFs and Canada's first double-levered single stock ETFs linked to U.S. equities. Most recently, in October 2025, the company expanded its lineup again with Canada's first double-levered single stock ETFs linked to Canadian equities, and again this week with the launch of the first double-levered inverse single stock ETF linked to a Canadian stock.

It is anticipated that the ticker symbol changes will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange when the markets open on November 17, 2025.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 38 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $250 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

The Savvy ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the Savvy ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The Savvy ETFs are highly speculative. The Savvy ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold a Savvy ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the Savvy ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the daily target of a Savvy ETF experiences a single-day price movement that is greater than 50%. The negative effect of compounding on returns is also more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The Savvy ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The Savvy ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses, and should not be expected to return +200% or -200%, as applicable, over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the Savvy ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of the stock of the Savvy ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the Savvy ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees, and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the Savvy ETFs. The Savvy ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus of the Savvy ETFs contain important detailed information about the Savvy ETFs. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

