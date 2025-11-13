Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership advisory, today announced the 2025 Leaders40 Top Chief Human Resources Officers (CHRO) Award. This year's list includes leading CHROs at some of the world's largest and most influential companies, such as Lisa Buckingham (Vialto Partners), Matthew Breitfelder (Apollo Global Management), Robin Leopold (JPMorganChase), Christy Pambianchi (Caterpillar Inc.), Trisha Conley (LyondellBasell), Maral Kazanjian (Moody's), and Donna Morris (Walmart).



First launched on Forbes in 2015 by N2Growth Founder Mike Myatt, the Top CHRO List quickly became one of the most respected and anticipated rankings in the human resources profession. In 2020, N2Growth partnered with the Stanford Graduate School of Business to formalize the list as the Leaders40 Award. Since then, N2Growth has been pleased to issue the preeminent industry recognition of the leading CHROs globally.



"Over the last decade, we've watched the CHRO role transform," said Tony Morales, Co-Chairman of N2Growth and head of the Leaders40 Selection Committee. "The CHROs of today are no longer only people leaders, but have become strategic partners to CEOs and boards, driving performance, culture, and transformation at the highest level."

Each year, the Leaders40 Selection Committee evaluates thousands of nominations, conducts over a hundred in-depth interviews, and ultimately names the top 40 CHROs who set the standard of excellence in human capital management.

"As enterprises navigate rapid change, from AI and digital transformation to shifting workforce expectations, the role of the CHRO has never been more critical," Morales added. "This year's list reflects not just who is excelling today, but how the profession itself is expanding and evolving to meet the future of work."



The full 2025 Leaders40 Top CHRO Award list is available at https://www.n2growth.com/top-chro-list-the-people-leaders-to-watch/.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm with practices serving all industries and functions. With a presence spanning North America, LATAM, EMEA, APAC and Oceania, N2Growth consistently ranks among Forbes' top executive recruiting firms. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of talent acquisition solutions to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.n2growth.com.

