Total Revenue of $54.0 million, a 16% increase year-over-year

Recurring Revenue 1 of $16.9 million, a 72% increase year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $10.1 million, a 39% increase year-over-year

Free Cash Flow 1 of $15.1 million, a $14.4 million increase year-over-year

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 2.3x2, a material reduction from 3.2x in Q3 2024

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, is pleased to announce financial results for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"). Currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2025 Highlights

Completed the sale of We Work Remotely ("WWR") for approximately $9.8 million to a strategic buyer. Tiny acquired WWR in 2017 for $1.4 million and received a total of $8.6 million over its ownership in dividends, resulting in an approximate 53% internal rate of return (IRR) and 13x multiple of invested capital.

Revenue of $54.0 million, an increase of $7.3 million or 16% compared to Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $10.1 million compared to $7.3 million in Q3 2024, representing a 39% increase.

Free Cash Flow 1 in Q3 2025 was $15.1 million compared to $0.6 million in Q3 2024, while Free Cash Flow per share 1 also increased to $0.51, on a post-consolidation basis.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing per Share 1 of $0.51 compared to $0.07 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 2.3x 2 , a decrease from 3.2x in Q3 2024. Significant improvement in Free Cash Flow 1 has allowed the Company to continue its commitment to reducing leverage to our target range of 2.0-2.5x.

Serato launched the integration of Spotify streaming directly within the Serato DJ platform. Following the Q2 launch of a similar integration with Apple Music, Serato now directly supports all major streaming platforms, enabling instant access to hundreds of millions of tracks.

Letterboxd reached 23.4M total users, up 49% from Q3 2024, and 125% from the date of acquisition.

Tiny purchased limited partnership units of Tiny Fund I for an aggregate purchase price of $2.1 million (US$1.5 million), resulting in Tiny's stake in Tiny Fund I increasing to 21.60%. The Company continues to view Tiny Fund I as an attractive opportunity and may purchase additional limited partnership units going forward.

Implementing a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") allowing the Company to purchase and return to treasury up to 1,470,716 Class A common shares of Tiny.

Management Commentary

We're pleased with our results this quarter as we continue to deliver on our key strategic priorities. The Company significantly increased total revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow per share while reducing leverage to our target range. This was our first full quarter with Serato, and we're encouraged by the meaningful impact on recurring revenue and profitability. We remain excited about near-term growth opportunities in the business as recent integrations with Apple Music and Spotify and new feature releases gain traction. The sale of WWR, Tiny's first acquisition, delivered strong returns and demonstrates our disciplined approach to portfolio management.

Our recent uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange marked an important milestone for the Company, enhancing market visibility and strengthening our capital markets profile. Looking ahead, we continue to evaluate capital allocation opportunities thoughtfully. This includes beginning to allocate capital to our NCIB at current share prices, pursuing attractive acquisitions, and opportunistically increasing our investment in Tiny Fund I given the portfolio's performance and value. We continue to focus on driving shareholder value through a combination of organic growth and disciplined capital deployment.

Q3 2025 Financial Results



Three-months ended Sept. 30,

Nine-months ended Sept. 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue

53,990,907



46,691,278



152,053,669



146,636,288

Operating loss

(2,618,802 )

(5,456,024 )

(8,746,802 )

(15,238,544 ) Net income/(loss)

116,013



(9,642,007 )

7,101,462



(20,168,230 ) EBITDA1

13,486,276



3,898,465



42,869,438



12,114,300

EBITDA %1

25%



8%



28%



8%

Adjusted EBITDA1

10,145,970



7,299,552



28,094,655



20,945,939

Adjusted EBITDA Margin %1

19%



16 %



18%



14 %

Recurring Revenue1

16,875,479



9,804,004



39,878,297



28,698,822

Recurring Revenue %1

31%



21 %



26%



20 %

Cash provided by operating activities

17,171,698



2,922,595



27,296,169



6,463,045

Free Cash Flow1

15,063,826



645,165



24,092,483



(1,924,062 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing1

14,972,086



1,604,929



21,965,112



(1,007,488 ) Basic earnings/(loss) per share

0.00



(0.42 )

0.26



(0.91 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

0.00



(0.42 )

0.25



(0.91 ) Free Cash Flow per Share1

0.51



0.03



0.91



(0.08 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share1

0.51



0.07



0.83



(0.04 )

























Sept. 30, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Total assets









516,713,786



350,529,798

Investment in Tiny Fund I LP









42,226,911



38,177,751

Total liabilities









246,433,980



168,459,250

Non-current financial liabilities









185,954,935



106,934,158



As a result of the completion of the share consolidation of the Company's Class A common shares on the basis of every eight (8) pre-consolidation shares for each one (1) post-consolidation share on October 1, 2025, Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share has been disclosed on a post-consolidation basis.

Reported revenue in Q3 2025 was $54.0 million, an increase of $7.3 million (16%) compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). This was the first quarter with a full inclusion of Serato's financial results since the acquisition of a 66% interest in Serato on May 12, 2025 (the "Serato Acquisition"). When adjusting for the Q4 2024 dispositions of the Company's interest in Frosty Studio Ltd. and 8020 Design Ltd., revenue increased 27% 1 compared to Q3 2024.

Recurring Revenue 1 in Q3 2025 was $16.9 million, an increase of $7.1 million (72%) compared to Q3 2024. The increase primarily reflects the positive impact of the Serato Acquisition, which has a 66% Recurring Revenue 1 base. Recurring Revenue 1 increased to 31% of total revenue, compared to 21% in Q3 2024.

On September 29, 2025, the Company sold its interest in WWR (Tiny Boards Limited Partnership) for approximately $9.8 million to a strategic buyer. WWR was acquired in 2017 for $1.4 million and was the first acquisition of Tiny Capital.

EBITDA 1 of $13.5 million in Q3 2025 improved by $9.6 million compared to $3.9 million in Q3 2024. This was driven by the gain on sale of WWR of approximately $9 million and the full-quarter inclusion of Serato, offset by the foreign exchange fluctuations on the Company's US-denominated debt facilities, and severance.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 39% to $10.1 million in Q3 2025 compared to $7.3 million in Q3 2024, with margins expanding to 19% from 16%. The improvement demonstrates the Company's ongoing focus on improving profitability, along with positive contributions from the acquisition of Tiny's position in Serato.

Cash on hand on September 30, 2025 was $35.2 million, compared to $22.9 million on December 31, 2024.

Total debt outstanding on September 30, 2025, excluding convertible debentures, was $106.4 million, compared to $116.9 million on December 31, 2024. The face value of convertible debentures was $36.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

In Q3 2025, the Company repaid a total of $10.4 million of debt, demonstrating Tiny's commitment to effectively using its increasing cash flow to lower its leverage following the acquisition of Serato. An additional $5.0 million was repaid following quarter end on October 2, 2025.

Cash flow from operations in Q3 2025 was $17.2 million, compared to negative $2.9 million in Q3 2024. This reflects the Company's continued focus on driving increased cash flow in its portfolio, the collection of $8.2 million of license income in Q3, as well as the positive contributions from Serato.

Free Cash Flow 1 in Q3 2025 was $15.1 million, compared to $0.6 million in Q3 2024. Free Cash Flow per Share 1 also improved to $0.51 in Q3 2025, compared to $0.03 per share in Q3 2024. Free cash flow growth was driven by increases in the overall portfolio and the collection of license income in Q3 2025.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing 1 in Q3 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $1.6 million in Q3 2024.

Net income in Q3 2025 was $0.1 million, compared to a net loss of $9.6 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $9.8 million mainly driven by the gain on the sale of WWR.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.00 in Q3 2025, compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.42 in Q3 2024.

Total assets on September 30, 2025 were $516.7 million, compared to $350.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Tiny Fund I Performance

Combined unaudited revenue of $18.1 million (US$13.1 million) in Q3 2025 compared to $16.4 million (US$12.0 million) in Q3 2024, an increase of $1.7 million (US$1.1 million). This was primarily driven by continued revenue growth at Letterboxd. Note that Tiny's consolidated financial results do not include the aggregate revenues, expenses, and profits of Tiny Fund's individual investments.

Tiny increased its interest from 20.34% to 21.60% of Tiny Fund I through the purchase of limited partnership units from existing limited partners, at a discount to Net Asset Value, for an aggregate purchase price of $2.1 million (US$1.5 million).

The Company received distributions of $0.4 million in Q3 2025. Tiny's unaudited Net Asset Value portion of the Tiny Fund I was $42.2 million (USD$30.3 million) on September 30, 2025.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On October 1, 2025, the Company announced that it implemented an NCIB allowing the Company to purchase and return to treasury up to 1,470,716 Class A common shares of the Company (being approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Class A common shares as of October 1, 2025, the date of implementing the NCIB). In connection with the NCIB, on November 12, 2025, the Company entered into an automatic share purchase plan with Ventum Financial Corp. to facilitate repurchases of Class A common shares of the Company under the NCIB.

Quarterly Conference Call and Business Update

The Company will hold a conference call to provide a business update on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

Financial Statements

Tiny's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for Q3 2025 and management's discussion and analysis for Q3 2025 are available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tiny

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains certain non-International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS accounting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed under IFRS and our computation may differ from similarly-named computations as reported by other entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance. The Company believes these measures may be useful supplemental information to assist investors in assessing our operational performance and our ability to generate cash through operations. The non-IFRS measures also provide investors with insight into our decision making as we use these non-IFRS measures to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and prepare annual budgets and forecasts.

Because non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from similarly-named computations as reported by other entities, securities regulations require that non-IFRS measures be clearly defined and qualified, reconciled with their nearest IFRS measure and given no more prominence than the closest IFRS measure.

Non-IFRS measures are not audited. Unless otherwise indicated, the financial information presented in this press release is prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These non-IFRS measures have important limitations as analytical tools and investors are cautioned not to consider them in isolation or place undue reliance on ratios or percentages calculated using these non-IFRS measures. The non-IFRS financial measures referred to in this press release are further detailed in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2025 which is available at www.tiny.com and under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

NON-IFRS MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three-months ended Sept. 30,



Nine-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income / (loss)

116,013



(9,642,007 )

7,101,462



(20,168,230 ) Income tax (recovery) / expense

(963,062 )

2,162,378



(2,089,700 )

(2,663,875 ) Depreciation and amortization

10,772,675



8,829,714



29,021,190



26,428,085

Interest expense

3,560,650



2,548,380



8,836,486



8,518320

EBITDA

13,486,276



3,898,465



42,869,438



12,114,300

















EBITDA Adjustments















Share of earnings from unlisted equity investments

(231,779 )

(1,831,942 )

(5,023,848 )

(2,490,936 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary

(8,979,618 )

-



(8,979,618 )

-

Gain on sale of intangibles

-



-



-



(1,481,060 ) Fair value loss / (gain) to financial instruments

16,174



1,861,943



541,287



(519,492 ) Fair value on contingent consideration

772,700



817,023



487,174



867,392

Fair value on redemption liability

443,834



-



443,834



-

Business acquisition costs

124,473



418,993



3,741,074



756,363

Share-based compensation

567,264



570,944



2,015,094



1,314,985

Foreign exchange

2,741,459



(1,069,430 )

(2,217,420 )

3,961,270

Other income1

(95,173 )

(302,369 )

(7,846,459 )

(1,261,933 ) Non-recurring severance expense

1,080,727



2,286,759



1,357,607



4,693,067

Non-recurring project costs2

-



68,038



-



1,703,259

Non-recurring professional fees3

219,633



581,128



706,492



1,288,724

Adjusted EBITDA

10,145,970



7,299,552



28,094,655



20,945,939



1. Other income relates gain/loss on FX, a one-time license income of $8.2 million received within Q2 2025, and other minor non-operating items. This breakdown is disclosed in Note 17 of the Financial Statements.

2. Non-recurring project costs relates to advertising and promotion expense for a specific project that will not continue in the future.

3. Non-recurring professional fees relates to legal fees for the go-public transaction and amalgamation with WeCommerce, restructuring, and software implementation costs.

EBITDA % and Adjusted EBITDA Margin %





Three-months ended Sept. 30,



Nine-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

EBITDA

13,486,276



3,898,465



42,869,438



12,114,300

Revenue

53,990,907



46,691,278



152,053,669



146,636,288

EBITDA %

25 %



8%



28 %



8 %

















Adjusted EBITDA

10,145,970



7,299,552



28,094,655



20,945,939

Revenue

53,990,907



46,691,278



152,053,669



146,636,288

Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

19%



16%



18 %



14 %



Recurring Revenue and Recurring Revenue %





Three-months ended Sept. 30,



Nine-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Recurring revenues

16,875,479



9,804,004



39,878,297



28,698,822

Non-recurring revenues

37,115,428



36,887,274



112,175,372



117,937,466

Total revenue

53,990,907



46,691,278



152,053,669



146,636,288

















Recurring Revenue %

31%



21%



26%



20%



Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share





Three-months ended Sept. 30,



Nine-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Cash provided by operating activities

17,171,698



2,922,595



27,296,169



6,463,045

Business acquisition costs

124,473



418,993



3,741,074



756,363

Interest paid on debt

(2,088,596 )

(2,611,353 )

(6,579,214 )

(8,748,278 ) Capital expenditures

(143,749 )

(85,070 )

(365,546 )

(395,192 ) Free Cash Flow

15,063,826



645,165



24,092,483



(1,924,062 ) Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

29,327,957



23,400,383



26,496,807



23,468,440

Free Cash Flow per Share

0.51



0.03



0.91



(0.08 )

1. As a result of the completion of the share consolidation of the Company's Class A common shares on the basis of every eight (8) pre-consolidation shares for each one (1) post-consolidation share on October 1, 2025, all disclosures of shares or per share have been retrospectively applied for all periods presented.





Three-months ended Sept. 30,



Nine-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

EBITDA

13,486,276



3,898,465



42,869,438



12,114,300

Income taxes paid

(1,203,223 )

(1,802,948 )

(6,623,174 )

(4,374,366 ) Interest paid on debt

(2,088,596 )

(2,611,353 )

(6,579,214 )

(8,748,278 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss / (gain)

1,708,362



(1,180,848 )

(3,691,648 )

2,909,054

Non-cash (income)/expenses1

(7,002,523 )

1,949,483



(17,311,273 )

364,039

Cash received from license income

8,240,943



-



8,240,943



-

Business acquisition costs

124,473



418,993



3,741,074



756,363

Changes in non-cash working capital

1,941,863



58,443



3,811,883



(4,549,982 ) Capital expenditures

(143,749 )

(85,070 )

(365,546 )

(395,192 ) Free Cash Flow

15,063,826



645,165



24,092,483



(1,924,062 )

1 . Non-cash expenses relates to specific non-cash items from the cash provided by operating activities. This includes share-based compensation, fair value adjustment to financial instruments, gain on disposal of intangible assets, gain/loss on sale of subsidiaries, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, loss on sale or disposal of assets, share of earnings from unlisted equity investments, bad debts, interest income and accretion expense.

2. Cash received from license income relates to a one-time payment for the licensing of an entity's trademark for $8.2 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing and Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share





Three-months ended Sept. 30,



Nine-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Free Cash Flow

15,063,826



645,165



24,092,483



(1,924,062 ) Non-recurring bad debt expense1

-



-



-



833,196

Non-recurring project costs

-



68,038



-



844,002

Non-recurring professional fees

219,633



581,128



706,492



1,825,139

Severance

1,080,727



2,286,759



1,357,607



3,791,089

Scheduled debt payments

(1,392,100 )

(1,976,161 )

(4,191,470 )

(6,376,852 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing

14,972,086



1,604,929



21,965,112



(1,007,488 ) Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

29,327,957



23,400,383



26,496,807



23,468,440

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Per Share

0.51



0.07



0.83



(0.04 )

1. Non-recurring bad debt expense relates to revenue that was recognized in the 2023 fiscal year.

2. As a result of the completion of the share consolidation of the Company's Class A common shares on the basis of every eight (8) pre-consolidation shares for each one (1) post-consolidation share on October 1, 2025, all disclosures of shares or per share have been retrospectively applied for all periods presented.

Financial Measures and Ratios Excluding Disposed Subsidiaries





Three-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



% Change

Digital Services Revenue

18,576,813

$ 20,275,400



(8) %

Creative Platform Revenue

10,015,307



11,072,451



(10) %

Software and Apps Revenue

23,232,167



13,473,622



72 %

Other Revenue

2,166,620



1,869,805



16 %

Total Revenue

53,990,907



46,691,278



16 %

Less: Disposed Entities

-



4,130,218



(100) %

Revenue excluding disposed subsidiaries

53,990,907



42,561,060



27 %



1 . Refer to Note 5 in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 .

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Pre- and Post-Share Consolidation





Three-months ended Sept. 30,



Nine-months ended Sept. 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding, pre-Share Consolidation

234,623,656



187,203,063



211,974,456



187,747,520

Share consolidation ratio

8



8



8



8

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding, post-Share Consolidation

29,327,957



23,400,383



26,496,807



23,468,440



1 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information.

2 Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA includes convertible debentures, and is measured against Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA including the contribution from Serato for the LTM period.

