Artex Global Markets: ARTEX - Strategic Partnership with Abaxx Technologies

ARTEX AG Forms Strategic Partnership with Abaxx Technologies to Expand Regulated Fine Art Markets in Europe and Beyond.

Vaduz, Liechtenstein - 13 November 2025 - ARTEX AG ("ARTEX" or the "Company"), the parent company of ARTEX Global Markets, the regulated Multilateral Trading Facility ("MTF") in fine arts, today announced a strategic partnership with Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX) ("Abaxx"), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, "Abaxx Exchange" and "Abaxx Clearing"), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast.

This partnership brings together two organisations at the forefront of financial market innovation, united by a shared vision to modernise how alternative and real-world assets are traded, financed, and managed within regulated environments.

The cooperation will focus on enhancing market infrastructure technology, enabling cross-platform integration, expanding our combined presence in Europe, North America and Asia, and broadening our product portfolio in line with ARTEX's long-term strategy to bridge traditional finance with next-generation digital systems.

"Our collaboration with Abaxx brings together ARTEX's regulated market foundation and Abaxx's proprietary technology to create a more efficient, connected, and modern investment environment for fine art in particular and real assets in general," said Yassir Benjelloun Toumi, Chief Executive Officer of ARTEX AG. "Abaxx's expertise in digital market infrastructure complements ARTEX's regulated platform, enabling us to jointly explore opportunities that enhance efficiency, liquidity, and investor access."

"Smarter markets require smarter data and trusted market infrastructure," said Josh Crumb, Founder and CEO of Abaxx. "The global art market-with $2.5 trillion of assets in private hands - has remained opaque and illiquid precisely because it lacks both¹. What ARTEX has accomplished is incredibly difficult. Like Abaxx, they are innovators who have spent years building the foundational, regulated infrastructure needed to unlock a new asset class. By integrating our platforms, we expand our technology footprint into a global asset class and secure the foundation for a pipeline of new, tradable futures products on Abaxx Exchange."

ARTEX continues to operate under the regulatory supervision of the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA), maintaining its full commitment to transparency, integrity, and compliance. The partnership does not result in any change to the MTF structure or governance.

¹Deloitte Private and ArtTactic, Art & Finance Report 2025 (9th Edition). The estimate reflects total art and collectible assets held by ultra-high-net-worth individuals in 2024.

About ARTEX AG

ARTEX AG is the parent company of ARTEX Global Markets AG ("ARTEX GM" or "ARTEX Global Markets"). ARTEX GM operates a secure and liquid art-focused multilateral trading facility, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislative framework. Providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX GM aims to democratise investing in artworks from the world's greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. ARTEX GM-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX GM will strive to empower investors by offering the latest news, market insights and educational content to allow wider participation in art investing. ARTEX GM was co-founded in 2020 by financial markets experts and accomplished art collector H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi.

ARTEX GM is operated by ARTEX Global Markets AG, a company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with registered offices at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein. ARTEX GM is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407.

For more information about ARTEX, please visit www.artexgm.com



About Abaxx Technologies Inc.



Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE: ABXX) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying the next generation of digital market infrastructure that reconciles law, identity, and technology to enable real-time collateral mobility, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. and Adaptive Infrastructure.





Media Contact:

Media Relations - ARTEX AG

Artex Global Markets Media Relations

E-Mail: contact@artexgm.com

Phone: +423 792 79 52

Media Relations - Abaxx Technologies

E-Mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Forward Looking Statement



This communication may include statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," which reflect ARTEX AG's current expectations, intentions, or beliefs regarding future events, developments, strategic initiatives, operating performance, market conditions, technological advancements, regulatory developments, industry trends, partnerships, or other future matters concerning ARTEX AG and its affiliated entities, including ARTEX Global Markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions, expectations, and estimates, and they involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors-many of which are beyond ARTEX AG's control-that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "foresees," "potential," "target," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "aims," "seeks," or similar formulations. These statements are not historical facts and should not be relied upon as such. They relate, among other things, to ARTEX AG's strategic direction, business objectives, partnership opportunities, operational developments, growth plans, technological enhancements, regulatory environment, and market expansion initiatives.

Actual results may differ materially from those stated or suggested due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: changes in market conditions; regulatory or legal developments in Liechtenstein or other jurisdictions; operational risks associated with financial market infrastructure; changes in investor demand or industry trends; technological or cybersecurity risks; macroeconomic factors; the performance of third-party partners or service providers; and broader geopolitical or economic uncertainties. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Nothing in this communication should be interpreted as a forecast, guarantee, or promise of future performance or results. ARTEX AG undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or supplement any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable law. This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities or financial instruments of ARTEX AG or any affiliated entity.