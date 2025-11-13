Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.11.2025 13:24 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB DAO: WLFI Partners with AB to Deploy the USD1 Stablecoin on AB Chain

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and AB Chain announced a collaboration under which USD1 has been deployed on AB Chain. Leveraging AB Chain's high-performance network, USD1 delivers a faster and more convenient stablecoin experience for users.

The partnership further enriches AB Chain's DeFi and payments ecosystem, strengthening use cases across trading, lending, and liquidity.

Meanwhile, the decentralized wallet AB Wallet aims to be the most user-friendly wallet for USD1 with zero-fee transfers, near-instant settlement, and full compatibility with all chains where USD1 is available. Looking ahead, AB Wallet is exploring USD1 yield and other value-added services.

The launch of USD1 marks an important step forward in AB Chain's stablecoin infrastructure.

Learn more:
WLFI: www.worldlibertyfinancial.com
WLFI official X (Twitter): https://x.com/worldlibertyfi
AB DAO: www.ab.org
AB DAO official X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
AB Charity Foundation: www.abfdn.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wlfi-partners-with-ab-to-deploy-the-usd1-stablecoin-on-ab-chain-302614449.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.