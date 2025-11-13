Together, the newly formed company brings global scale and decades of experience in systems integration and managed services.

Yorktel, a New Jersey-based global systems integrator and managed services provider, and Kinly, a leading AV and UCC integration firm headquartered in Amsterdam, today announced the completion of their merger.

Ken Scaturro, CEO of Yorktel Kinly and Tom Martin, CSO of Yorktel Kinly

The move brings together two trusted leaders in workplace technology to create a new global powerhouse in systems integration and managed services. Operating as Yorktel-Kinly, the company brings together complementary expertise and a shared legacy of innovation. The merger enables customers to benefit from greater scale, consistency, and reach, delivering world-class, connected workplace experiences on an international stage.

By combining Kinly's market-leading capabilities in AV and UCC integration with Yorktel's strength in managed services and systems engineering, customers gain access to a broader solutions portfolio, expanded support capacity, and enhanced delivery consistency across every country and location. Together, Yorktel-Kinly will serve more than 2,500 clients across 27 offices worldwide, with a combined team of over 1,600 employees holding more than 900 specialist accreditations, supporting organizations across multiple industries including government and the private sector.

With an extended footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the merger positions Yorktel-Kinly among the world's top five global managed services providers in the collaboration space. The combined business brings together local expertise and a global reach to respond to clients' needs with greater agility, precision, and speed.

Following the close, Yorktel-Kinly begins integration with aligned executive leadership and a shared commitment to delivering enhanced end-user experiences. Customers and partners will continue to engage with their trusted account teams while benefiting from the combined strengths, expanded capabilities, and unified vision of the new organization.

Built on a foundation of secure operations and trusted governance across both organizations, Yorktel-Kinly is committed to security and will continue to invest in innovation, people, and the customer experience.

Yorktel-Kinly will be led by Ken Scaturro as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Tom Martin as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). A new leadership team has also been announced and will be effective from January 2026, bringing together industry leaders from both companies with a laser-focus on providing world-class user experiences, exceptional customer delivery, and accelerating growth through excellence.

Ken Scaturro, CEO of Yorktel-Kinly, said:

"The collaboration and IT services market is evolving rapidly. Clients are looking for integrated, scalable, and managed solutions across AV, IT, and networking. This merger enables us to deliver exactly that.

Customers deserve world-class delivery and an optimal user experience on a global scale, and together we can provide the reach, expertise, and consistency to make it happen. Yorktel-Kinly is a unified platform for delivery, growth, and opportunity. One company, stronger together."

Tom Martin, CSO of Yorktel-Kinly, added:

"This merger gives us the opportunity to take what both companies have built over the past 40-years and make it even stronger.

Our people remain our greatest strength. Their expertise and trusted advisory relationships are what set us apart, and together, we'll continue to deliver innovation, value, and exceptional experiences for our customers worldwide."

To learn more about the merger and what it means for customers, visit www.yorktel-kinly.com.

About Yorktel-Kinly

Yorktel-Kinly unites two leaders in collaboration, systems integration, and managed services to drive workplace transformation and deliver enhanced end-user experiences for organizations globally.

Our combined in-house expertise includes AI-powered room monitoring, 24/7 support, and a unique enterprise service layer, enabling us to operate with even greater agility, efficiency, and precision.

With comprehensive capabilities, decades of experience, and expanded delivery teams, we empower global businesses to thrive in the hybrid world.

Find out more about Yorktel-Kinly at: www.yorktel-kinly.com

