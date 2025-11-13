Eco Innovation Group, Inc: Eco Innovation Group and WRA Holdings Report Positive Response from INCOFER on Costa Rica National Railway Master Plan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) ("ECOX") and WRA Holdings, Inc. ("WRA") welcome a positive response from the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (INCOFER), Costa Rica's national rail authority, regarding WRA's ongoing efforts to advance the National Railway Master Plan for the Republic of Costa Rica. This update follows yesterday's announcement that WRA will present the Master Plan for government review and approval.

INCOFER officials have acknowledged the growing international attention that WRA's projects are generating, particularly among strategic investors focused on infrastructure, logistics, and sustainable transport, and have emphasized the importance of these investments for improving the quality of life of Costa Rican citizens and stimulating national economic development.

Representatives of INCOFER conveyed their strong interest in reviewing WRA's proposed National Railway Master Plan, a comprehensive framework that envisions a modern, coast to coast and border to border rail network for freight and passenger services. INCOFER confirmed that the plan aligns with Costa Rica's vision for a sustainable, low carbon mobility system that strengthens trade, productivity, and regional integration.

In the coming weeks, WRA and INCOFER will coordinate a formal meeting to discuss the Master Plan in detail and to explore potential pathways for collaboration models.

"This dialogue represents a constructive step toward a shared national goal, modernizing Costa Rica's railway system as a driver of social and economic progress," said Cornel Alvarado, President and CEO of WRA Holdings, Inc. "We are honored by INCOFER's openness and enthusiasm, and we look forward to working closely with the Government of Costa Rica to make this vision a reality."

In a follow-on development since yesterday's update, ECOX has retired a significant portion of a preferred stock position that had previously been associated with high levels of potential dilution. The retirement reduces the outstanding balance of that series and decreases related overhang in the Company's capital structure. ECOX believes this action simplifies the capital structure and represents a constructive step toward a more stable and transparent profile for shareholders. No new securities were issued in connection with this retirement.

"From the project perspective, the key strength of this initiative is that it is structured as a true national program," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "When major infrastructure is handled at the regional or local level, timelines slip, standards diverge, and outcomes become inconsistent. A coordinated national plan, managed under a single program framework, keeps every component aligned and moving on the same path. It is the only practical way to deliver a railway system that operates as one integrated network. On the corporate side, retiring a large preferred position that had contributed to dilution and perceived overhang is an important step toward a cleaner capital structure. We will continue to take a disciplined approach to improving transparency and strengthening the foundation for long term execution."

Shareholders and interested parties can view or download a complete presentation at the following link: View the full Costa Rica Visioning Presentation here

About WRA Holdings, Inc.

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development and investment company focused on public and private-partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company's flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport, and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to build a cleaner, more connected nation and foster regional connectivity and long-term prosperity across Central America.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

