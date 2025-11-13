Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Moves From Paper To Production As Global Drone Program Advances Through FAA and ENAC Certification

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("EVTV" or the "Company"), a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and industrial-grade drones, today announced that its heavy capacity drone division, AG Drone Inc., has entered the production and certification execution phase following confirmed deposits for 80 heavy capacity drones from Studio di Agronomia Baffetti (Siena, Italy) ("Studio Baffetti") and Venture Air Solutions Inc. (Opa-Locka, Florida) ("Venture Air Solutions").

"We're moving from paper to production," said Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of EVTV. "The 80 deposits confirmed overseas demand for our heavy capacity drone platform. Now it's about disciplined execution - Federal Aviation Administration and Ente Nazionale per l'Aviazione Civile ("ENAC") certification, manufacturing ramp-up, and on-time delivery. We expect that every key performance indicator we set will be performance-driven and anchored in real deliverables."

2025 - 2026 Strategic Key Performance Indicators and Program Milestones

Key Metric Target Status Timeline Full-Scale Prototype & Flight Validation Completed Pre-Production Run (10 Units) for Customer Demonstrations In Progress Q4 2025 FAA Stage II / ENAC Certification Submissions Scheduled Q4 2025 Production Tooling and Supply Chain Integration On Track Q1 2026 First Customer Deliveries (Baffetti & Venture Air Solutions) Initiated Q2 2026 Full Manufacturing Ramp 150+ Units Per Year Capacity Q3 2026 Projected Drone Division Revenue $150 Million+ Q4 2027

Under EVTV's non-binding letter of intent with Studio Baffetti, EVTV is preparing for in-field testing across Tuscany's vineyards and olive groves in Italy. "The European market is opening to heavy-capacity agricultural and industrial drones," said Dr. Francesco Baffetti, Managing Partner of Studio Baffetti. "Our relationship with Envirotech Vehicles places us at the center of that movement."

Simultaneously, EVTV is finalizing its FAA Stage II certification to support Venture Air Solutions' infrastructure and inspection operations in the Southeastern United States.

EVTV is expanding its manufacturing capability in Arkansas and Texas to support its transition to a fully integrated ground-and-air mobility company.

"This program proves that American engineering and compliance can compete globally," Tracy added. "We're scaling strategically - not rushing - so that every aircraft delivered reflects our standard of precision and reliability."

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and heavy capacity drones engineered for logistics, infrastructure, and precision agriculture applications worldwide. EVTV systems enable a cleaner, safer, and more efficient future for critical industrial operations.

