Subscription rights in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 17 November 2025. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061677135 (QINTER) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0064531982 Name: Q-Interline T-ret Ratio: 3:1 (DK)

Shareholders in Q-Interline A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held in the company on the record date in Euronext Copenhagen. 3 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1 new share in the company at the subscription price Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 17 November - 28 November 2025 Orderbook ID: 435503 Short name: QINTER T Market Segment / no First North Denmark / 100 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table MIC Code DSME

Q-Interline A/S makes a rights issue of a minimum of 4,116,516 new shares of DKK 0.08 and up to 6,051,507 new shares of DKK 0.08. Subscription price is DKK 3.00 per share of DKK 0.08. Subscription period: 19 November - 2 December 2025, both days inclusive.

