Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced its list of top agencies specializing in software development, UI/UX, and web development, providing businesses with vetted partners to support technology initiatives.
A 2025 survey from KPMG reports that 56% of U.S. executives observed ROI from digital transformation initiatives exceeding expectations, noting improvements in efficiency, cost management, employee productivity, and customer engagement.
Reflecting the focus on digital transformation, DesignRush's announcement highlights top agencies worldwide recognized for their work in software development, UI/UX, and web development, key areas noted in the KPMG survey.
The top IT agencies for November 2025 are:
1. Unico Connect
- Location: Mumbai, India
- Industries: Education, Healthcare, Fintech, eCommerce
- Website: unicoconnect.com
- Description: Unico Connect provides customized digital solutions for industries such as education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, and eCommerce. Using modern technologies and AI-driven tools, the agency focuses on making software development more accessible and helping businesses of all sizes embrace digital innovation.
2. 1300 InTech
- Location: Ringwood, Australia
- Industries: Small businesses, Non-profits/charities
- Website: 1300intech.com.au
3. NWAN Tech
- Location: Havant, U.K.
- Industries: Data-centres / infrastructure, Managed IT / IT infrastructure, Security/access control / large-scale infrastructure environments
- Website: nwantech.com
4. Dev Partners
- Location: Hong Leong Building, Singapore
- Industries: SaaS companies, Digital agencies, Fintech/security startups
- Website: devpartners.co
5. King of CMS Consulting
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- Industries: Healthcare, Legal, Non-profits, Real-estate / supply-chain / logistics
- Website: kingofcms.net
6. Q-Tech Inc.
- Location: Miami, Florida, USA
- Industries: Service industry, Healthcare, Real Estate, Manufacturing
- Website: q-tech.org
7. Dataforge Canada
- Location: Burlington, Canada
- Industries: Manufacturing; Construction; Transportation; Non-profit; Professional Services; Retail
- Website: dataforgecanada.com
8. TechMatter
- Location: Glendale, California, USA
- Industries: Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Enterprise IT
- Website: techmatterglobal.com
9. OneUp Networks
- Location: Claymont, Delaware, USA
- Industries: Accounting & Finance firms, Real Estate & Construction, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Information Technology & Software
- Website: oneupnetworks.com
Brands can explore the top IT agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.
