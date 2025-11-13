New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced its list of top agencies specializing in software development, UI/UX, and web development, providing businesses with vetted partners to support technology initiatives.

A 2025 survey from KPMG reports that 56% of U.S. executives observed ROI from digital transformation initiatives exceeding expectations, noting improvements in efficiency, cost management, employee productivity, and customer engagement.

Reflecting the focus on digital transformation, DesignRush's announcement highlights top agencies worldwide recognized for their work in software development, UI/UX, and web development, key areas noted in the KPMG survey.

The top IT agencies for November 2025 are:

1. Unico Connect

Location: Mumbai, India

Industries: Education, Healthcare, Fintech, eCommerce

Website: unicoconnect.com

Description: Unico Connect provides customized digital solutions for industries such as education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, and eCommerce. Using modern technologies and AI-driven tools, the agency focuses on making software development more accessible and helping businesses of all sizes embrace digital innovation.

2. 1300 InTech

Location: Ringwood, Australia

Industries: Small businesses, Non-profits/charities

Website: 1300intech.com.au

3. NWAN Tech

Location: Havant, U.K.

Industries: Data-centres / infrastructure, Managed IT / IT infrastructure, Security/access control / large-scale infrastructure environments

Website: nwantech.com

4. Dev Partners

Location: Hong Leong Building, Singapore

Industries: SaaS companies, Digital agencies, Fintech/security startups

Website: devpartners.co

5. King of CMS Consulting

Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Industries: Healthcare, Legal, Non-profits, Real-estate / supply-chain / logistics

Website: kingofcms.net

6. Q-Tech Inc.

Location: Miami, Florida, USA

Industries: Service industry, Healthcare, Real Estate, Manufacturing

Website: q-tech.org

7. Dataforge Canada

Location: Burlington, Canada

Industries: Manufacturing; Construction; Transportation; Non-profit; Professional Services; Retail

Website: dataforgecanada.com

8. TechMatter

Location: Glendale, California, USA

Industries: Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Enterprise IT

Website: techmatterglobal.com

9. OneUp Networks

Location: Claymont, Delaware, USA

Industries: Accounting & Finance firms, Real Estate & Construction, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Information Technology & Software

Website: oneupnetworks.com

Brands can explore the top IT agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274161

SOURCE: DesignRush