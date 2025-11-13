The Inaugural Beijing Art & Technology Week to Debut at 798 Art District

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Beijing Art & Technology Week will be held from November 28 to December 7, 2025, at the 798 Art District. Organized by Beijing 798 Cultural Technology Co., Ltd.. The event aims to bring together top-tier resources from the worlds of art and technology, exploring the possibilities of human and artificial intelligence coexistence while advancing the deep integration of culture and technology. This event is set to become one of the most influential cultural events in Beijing this winter.





The Event Poster

Under the theme "Endless Life," the event symbolizes the continuous evolution and cyclical nature of life and technology. It involves leading partners such as 36Kr, Geek Park, Huxiu, Sanlian City for Humanity, and Caotai Music, showcasing cutting-edge exploration in artificial intelligence, digital art, and more through cross-industry collaborations.

The event will feature three core segments: "The Hall of Ideas," "The Hyper-Sensory World," and "Ecological Exploration."

With over 60 exhibitions, 80+ dialogues, and more than 100 artists and technology experts from over a dozen countries, the event will engage audiences in a range of immersive experiences.

"The Hall of Ideas" will present high-level forums and industry conferences, focusing on AI, technology, and business, with leading figures from the fields of technology and commerce.

"The Hyper-Sensory World" will offer a full-spectrum sensory experience, including Asia's largest electronic music festival, music parties, AI-driven theater, and dance performances. Finally,

"Ecological Exploration" will break traditional exhibition formats through interactive art installations and technology-based activities. Exhibitions like Wang Yuyang: Chaosmosis and The World of Movements by Tao Dance Theater provide immersive artistic experiences for attendees.





Exhibition View, Wang Yuyang: Chaosmosis, 798CUBE, 2025

The Beijing Art & Technology Week is not only a convergence of culture and technology but also a journey into the future of living. During the event, the 798 Art District will transform into a hub of creativity and cross-disciplinary innovation, demonstrating how technology empowers art and drives societal transformation. This event will further solidify 798 Art District's position as a leading source for the integration of art and technology, contributing cultural momentum to Beijing's efforts in establishing itself as a global center of technological innovation.

contact info: info@798-art.com.cn

