13.11.2025 14:02 Uhr
The AD Leaf Marketing Firm: The AD Leaf Partners With VentureX & SALT Outreach for "Warm Hearts" Cold Weather Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / The AD Leaf Marketing Firm is excited to announced the launch of its "Warm Hearts" Cold Weather Drive. The initiative, organized in partnership with Salt Outreach and Venture X Orlando, will collect essential winter donations for individuals and families facing hardship in the Orlando area.

From now until New Year's, community members are encouraged to drop off new or gently used blankets and sweaters at the Venture X Downtown Orlando location, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All collected items will be distributed through Salt Outreach, a local organization dedicated to supporting the community.

"Partnering with Salt Outreach and Venture X allows us to make a direct, positive impact. We believe that one small act, like donating a warm blanket, can truly make a world of difference for a neighbor in need." says,

For more information about the "Warm Hearts" Cold Weather Drive, including drop-off location details, please visit www.adleaforlando.com or contact The AD Leaf's Orlando team at (407) 674-9919.

About The AD Leaf:
The AD Leaf is a premier, full-service marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Melbourne, FL. For over a decade, the firm has been delivering high-impact, results-driven marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and client satisfaction, The AD Leaf has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations looking to elevate their marketing strategies and achieve long-term success.

Contact Information

Spencer Monteiro
Director of Growth & Marketing Operations
spencer.monteiro@theadleaf.com
321-255-0900 ext. 712

.

SOURCE: The AD Leaf Marketing Firm



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ad-leaf-partners-with-venturex-and-salt-outreach-for-%22warm-h-1100335

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
