Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Arbor, a leading carbon accounting platform, is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX).

As part of this national initiative, Arbor will host a virtual panel discussion, "A Leader's Guide to Scope 3 ROI," on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

The event brings together experts in data, finance, and sustainable apparel to provide an actionable playbook for business leaders. The discussion will focus on turning complex Scope 3 emissions and supply chain challenges into a measurable competitive advantage and a key driver of sustainability's ROI.

As regulatory expectations rise (SBTi V2, CSRD) and stakeholders demand greater transparency, Scope 3 has become the new frontier of climate leadership. This panel will explore how companies can tackle data complexity with AI, manage new regulatory risks like the ISO-GHG Protocol partnership, and move beyond compliance to find real business value.

The expert panel will feature:

Ben Grande , Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer at Arbor

, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer at Arbor Myriam Laroche, Senior Apparel & Textile Sustainability Strategist & Co-Founder at Collective Détour

Panellists will share real-world examples and case studies on how companies are using automated Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) and detailed carbon data to increase customer retention, attract investment, and drive sales.

"Too many companies see Scope 3 as just a compliance burden," said Abdullah Choudhry, Co-Founder & Chief Impact Officer at Arbor. "This panel will provide a clear playbook for leaders to move beyond reporting and use decarbonization as a core driver for business value and reaching net-zero."

The event is part of CCWX 2025, which runs from November 24 to November 30. Arbor is proud to support the CCWX 2025 Climate Champions: The Nature Conservancy of Canada and Indigenous Clean Tech.

Event details:

Title : A Leader's Guide to Scope 3 ROI

: A Leader's Guide to Scope 3 ROI Date : Thursday, November 27, 2025

: Thursday, November 27, 2025 Time : 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Format/Location : Virtual

: Virtual Registration: Free registration is available on the event page.

To learn more about this webinar or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About Arbor

Arbor is a carbon accounting platform built to help companies measure, manage, and reduce their carbon emissions. The automated platform allows you to quickly calculate Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) across its full lifecycle. From complex supply chain data to clear, actionable insights for strategic decision-making. Arbor enables companies to measure emissions accurately, generate audit-grade reports for stakeholders and regulators and decarbonize their organization to reach net zero.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

