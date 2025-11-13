ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has released a new generation of the ChargePoint Platform, a flexible software solution designed to redefine EV charging. Re-engineered from the ground up, the ChargePoint Platform empowers operators to optimize any charging infrastructure, from a single site to a global network, while ensuring seamless integration with evolving energy systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112330917/en/

ChargePoint has released a new generation of the ChargePoint Platform, a flexible software solution designed to redefine EV charging.

"The new ChargePoint Platform is more than just modernized software, it is a catalyst for an electrified future," said Rick Wilmer, Chief Executive Officer at ChargePoint. "ChargePoint has manifested our deep expertise in EV charging to deliver the industry's most advanced software platform, which is complemented by a robust hardware integration to enable our customers to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility, regardless of what charger models they are operating in the field."

The ChargePoint Platform was developed for leading fleet operators, commercial customers, vehicle OEMs, charge point operators (CPOs), and energy providers. Early adopters have already deployed the ChargePoint Platform in diverse environments, from urban transit depots to highway charging corridors, ensuring its flexibility and performance in real world scenarios.

"The ChargePoint Platform has transformed how we manage our EV charging operation. Features like the AI data assistant, enhanced search and instant session details have made data analysis faster and more intuitive," said Mitch Johnson, Sr. Manager of Global Real Estate, Energy and Sustainability at Verizon. "The ChargePoint Platform is helping us achieve our energy management goals more efficiently than ever before."

ChargePoint Platform Highlights: Intelligence and Integration

AI-Driven Optimization: Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the ChargePoint Platform continuously analyzes usage patterns, energy supply conditions, charging station health and vehicle context to optimize charging schedules, predict maintenance needs, enable dynamic pricing strategies and enhance the overall driver experience. AI-powered insights enable proactive decision-making, reduce downtime, and drive operational excellence across the network.

Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the ChargePoint Platform continuously analyzes usage patterns, energy supply conditions, charging station health and vehicle context to optimize charging schedules, predict maintenance needs, enable dynamic pricing strategies and enhance the overall driver experience. AI-powered insights enable proactive decision-making, reduce downtime, and drive operational excellence across the network. Maximize charging station utilization with Waitlist: Waitlist intelligently manages EV charging demand, ensuring every available charging spot is used efficiently. By placing drivers in virtual queues and notifying them when a station frees up, Waitlist enhances driver satisfaction, reduces congestion at your site, and ultimately maximizes the value of your charging infrastructure all without requiring constant attention.

Waitlist intelligently manages EV charging demand, ensuring every available charging spot is used efficiently. By placing drivers in virtual queues and notifying them when a station frees up, Waitlist enhances driver satisfaction, reduces congestion at your site, and ultimately maximizes the value of your charging infrastructure all without requiring constant attention. Frictionless Station Activation: Robust integration between the ChargePoint Platform and ChargePoint's Installer App powers a dramatically simplified onboarding experience. Station activation is now faster and more reliable, even for deployments with multiple station types across multiple sites. This seamless process not only accelerates deployment for installers; charging providers can deliver a consistent, high-quality charging experience from day one.

Robust integration between the ChargePoint Platform and ChargePoint's Installer App powers a dramatically simplified onboarding experience. Station activation is now faster and more reliable, even for deployments with multiple station types across multiple sites. This seamless process not only accelerates deployment for installers; charging providers can deliver a consistent, high-quality charging experience from day one. Intelligent Monitoring and Control: Operators receive comprehensive access to their data through pre-configured or customizable dashboards, scheduled reporting capabilities or a user can simply ask the AI-powered Data Assistant for information. These capabilities make it easier to track performance, troubleshoot issues, and make data-driven decisions across a wide range of operational goals. Whether optimizing fleet schedules, managing energy usage or evaluating pricing strategies; operators can surface the insights that matter most on-demand.

Operators receive comprehensive access to their data through pre-configured or customizable dashboards, scheduled reporting capabilities or a user can simply ask the AI-powered Data Assistant for information. These capabilities make it easier to track performance, troubleshoot issues, and make data-driven decisions across a wide range of operational goals. Whether optimizing fleet schedules, managing energy usage or evaluating pricing strategies; operators can surface the insights that matter most on-demand. Dynamic Energy Management: Designed to intelligently balance energy distribution, the ChargePoint Platform optimizes energy use with the goal to reduce infrastructure costs. With capabilities like real-time load balancing, reducing energy consumption when demand is high, demand response integration, support for renewable energy sources and seamless integration with utility pricing signals, the platform helps customers minimize energy costs.

Designed to intelligently balance energy distribution, the ChargePoint Platform optimizes energy use with the goal to reduce infrastructure costs. With capabilities like real-time load balancing, reducing energy consumption when demand is high, demand response integration, support for renewable energy sources and seamless integration with utility pricing signals, the platform helps customers minimize energy costs. Smarter Pricing: Flexible pricing tools adjust charging rates in real time based on demand, energy costs, congestion or business objectives. Designed with trust as a core product tenet, the system ensures pricing is transparent, explainable, and fully customizable. This offers station hosts complete control to optimize revenue with a wide range of pricing strategies.

Flexible pricing tools adjust charging rates in real time based on demand, energy costs, congestion or business objectives. Designed with trust as a core product tenet, the system ensures pricing is transparent, explainable, and fully customizable. This offers station hosts complete control to optimize revenue with a wide range of pricing strategies. Driver Experience Optimization: Charge point operators can proactively monitor and shape positive driver experiences. Through advanced analytics, real-time alerts, intelligent issue detection, operators can address issues before they impact drivers, fostering long-term loyalty. A robust set of driver administration tools enables operators to define and manage a wide range of policies, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across every touch point.

Charge point operators can proactively monitor and shape positive driver experiences. Through advanced analytics, real-time alerts, intelligent issue detection, operators can address issues before they impact drivers, fostering long-term loyalty. A robust set of driver administration tools enables operators to define and manage a wide range of policies, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences across every touch point. Tailored Software Packages: The ChargePoint Platform is offered in two forms. The first, CMS Suite, is a selection of turn-key feature licenses tailored for specific use cases. The second, CMS Studio, is a fully customizable set of modules upon which a CPO can tailor a unique solution to fit their business requirements.

The ChargePoint Platform is offered in two forms. The first, CMS Suite, is a selection of turn-key feature licenses tailored for specific use cases. The second, CMS Studio, is a fully customizable set of modules upon which a CPO can tailor a unique solution to fit their business requirements. Manage any charger you want: The ChargePoint Platform enables true plug-and-play management of any OCPP compliant chargers, regardless of make or model. Operators can seamlessly onboard, monitor, and control chargers from different manufacturers, simplifying operations and maximizing network reliability.

The ChargePoint Platform enables true plug-and-play management of any OCPP compliant chargers, regardless of make or model. Operators can seamlessly onboard, monitor, and control chargers from different manufacturers, simplifying operations and maximizing network reliability. Scalable, Modular and Secure Cloud Architecture: The ChargePoint Platform delivers best-of-breed feature integration by unifying the most advanced capabilities from ChargePoint's turnkey Charger Management System (CMS), modular CMS for advanced charge point operators (CPOs), and fleet telematics offering customers a powerful, unified solution that blends proven reliability with next-generation flexibility. With security by design at its core, it incorporates end-to-end encryption and continuous monitoring to safeguard data and infrastructure integrity. Built as a true cloud native solution, the platform ensures unmatched scalability, resilience, and agility, enabling seamless updates and rapid innovation.

The ChargePoint Platform delivers best-of-breed feature integration by unifying the most advanced capabilities from ChargePoint's turnkey Charger Management System (CMS), modular CMS for advanced charge point operators (CPOs), and fleet telematics offering customers a powerful, unified solution that blends proven reliability with next-generation flexibility. With security by design at its core, it incorporates end-to-end encryption and continuous monitoring to safeguard data and infrastructure integrity. Built as a true cloud native solution, the platform ensures unmatched scalability, resilience, and agility, enabling seamless updates and rapid innovation. All-New User Interface: The ChargePoint Platform introduces a redesigned, intuitive user interface that streamlines every aspect of EV charging management. The new UI features: Personalized Dashboards: Customizable views that surface the most relevant data for each user whether managing operations, fleets, facilities, finance, and beyond providing enhanced visibility, and empowering faster, more informed decision-making across the charging operation. Real-Time Insights: Live monitoring of charger status, energy usage, and session analytics, all visualized through interactive graphics. Simplified Workflows: Guided setup, automated alerts, and one-click access to key actions reduce operational complexity. Mobile-First Experience: Responsive design ensures seamless control from any device-desktop, tablet, or smartphone. Accessibility and Localization: Built-in support for accessibility standards multiple languages, making the platform usable for diverse teams worldwide.

The ChargePoint Platform introduces a redesigned, intuitive user interface that streamlines every aspect of EV charging management. The new UI features:

ChargePoint's mission is to make electric mobility accessible, reliable, and sustainable for everyone. The ChargePoint Platform reaffirms this commitment and is rolling out to customers now. To see a demo of the ChargePoint Platform, please visit: https://www.chargepoint.com/resources/cp-platform-demo.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint's extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.25 million charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 16 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office

CHPT-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112330917/en/

Contacts:

ChargePoint

John Paolo Canton

Vice President, Communications

JP.Canton@chargepoint.com

AJ Gosselin

Director, Corporate Communications

AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com

media@chargepoint.com