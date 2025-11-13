Owkin, a leading provider of agentic AI solutions for biopharma, today announced the availability of K Pro in the SaaS category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Owkin's agentic AI co-pilot for biopharma using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

K Pro helps organizations make smarter decisions across their discovery and development pipeline by delivering decision-grade, data-driven biological insights, enabling customers to increase clinical success rates and change program trajectories.

"By offering K Pro in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our agentic AI co-pilot, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently." said Adi Ravia, Head of Product at Owkin. "Our customers in biotech, pharmaceuticals and research are already using these capabilities to access and analyse deep multimodal patient data, understand and review the scientific literature and uncover treatment-relevant biomarkers, demonstrating the real-world value of K Pro."

K Pro delivers essential capabilities including natural language interaction, biological reasoning, and proprietary multimodal data access. These features enable customers to unify fragmented workflows into an insight-driven research experience.

With the availability of SaaS in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about K Pro in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-janhwocmshmxm.

About Owkin: Owkin is an AI company on a mission to solve the complexity of biology. It is building the first Biology Artificial Super Intelligence (BASI) by combining powerful biological large language models, multimodal patient data, and agentic software. At the heart of this system is K Pro, an AI copilot and its new LLM finetuned on biology called OwkinZero, used by researchers, clinicians, and drug developers to better understand biology, validate scientific hypotheses, and deliver better diagnostics and therapies faster.

