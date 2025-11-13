oneworld Management Company, Inc: oneworld reveals top 10 destinations for Round the World travel in 2026

New members Fiji Airlines, Oman Air and future member Hawaiian Airlines add exciting options across the Pacific, Asia and Arabian Peninsula

Travellers in Japan most likely to take a Round the World adventure, followed by those in Australia, the U.K., the United States and Hong Kong

oneworld is the only airline alliance to offer three different Round the World tickets

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld's top 10 most-searched-for destinations for Round the World travel in 2026 on oneworld.com reveal a mix of iconic cities and global gateways. The top destinations are:

London

Tokyo

Doha

Hong Kong

Sydney

Los Angeles

Dallas/Fort Worth

New York

Melbourne

Singapore

With the addition of Fiji Airways and Oman Air this year, and Hawaiian Airways set to join the alliance in 2026, searches have increased for destinations in the Pacific, including Fiji, the Cook Islands, Kiribati, and Hawaii, as well as Oman.

oneworld data also reveals Japan is the top origin market for Round the World tickets, followed by Australia, the United Kingdom, the U.S., and Hong Kong. Travellers are most likely to embark on solo journeys (66%) traveling to an average of seven stops over a period of three or more months.

"Searches on oneworld.com show a strong appetite for adventure in the New Year. From the Big Apple and Hawaii's Big Island to Mount Fiji and the Atlas Mountains, oneworld's Round the World fares offer customers access to an unbeatable network of leading airlines on a single ticket," said Roger Blackburn, oneworld's vice president Commercial and Loyalty. "oneworld's Round the World fares are also increasingly popular with corporate travellers looking for flexible, cost-effective travel options for complex itineraries."

oneworld is the only global airline alliance to offer a choice of Round the World tickets catering to different travel styles and itineraries. All fares are easy to plan and book online at oneworld.com and customers can accrue frequent flyer miles or points with their ticket, with eligible customers enjoying access to more than 700 airport lounges. Itineraries may include from three to 16 flights across up to six continents and must include a trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flight.

oneworld's Round the World fares are valid for trips from 10 days to 12 months and include:

one world Explorer - a continent-based fare, ideal for travellers wanting to explore different regions.



Sample itinerary: London - Muscat - Kuala Lumpur - Tokyo - Sydney - Nadi (Fiji) - Los Angeles - New York - London





Global Explorer - a distance-based fare, suitable for travellers with more complex itineraries



Sample Itinerary: Sydney - Honolulu - San Francisco - Dallas - London - Helsinki - Hong Kong - Sydney





Circle Pacific - a unique option for journeys starting and finishing in a continent bordering the Pacific Ocean



Sample Itinerary: Tokyo - Honolulu - Los Angeles - Nadi - Auckland - Sydney - Hong Kong - Tokyo

To find out more and start planning a Round the World adventure, go to https://www.oneworld.com/round-the-world or speak to a travel advisor.

About oneworld

oneworld is a global airline alliance bringing together 15 of the world's leading airlines, who are committed to delivering the highest level of service and convenience to travellers. With a strong focus on innovative solutions, oneworld member airlines are working collectively to address their environmental impact and accelerate the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The alliance's members serve nearly 1,000 destinations worldwide and include: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines.

