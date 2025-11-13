Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Launches New AI Capabilities to Minimize Customer Service Fragmentation and Deliver Faster, More Personal Support

The new Freshdesk Command Center, Vertical AI Agents, and Freddy AI Insights eliminate service complexity so brands can focus on building stronger customer relationships

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025., designed to help customer experience (CX) teams reduce response times, enhance resolution rates, and gain clearer insights into issues and escalations that impact efficiency and growth. The innovations enable CX teams to focus on their core mission: enable people to do what they do best - deliver customer service with creativity, innovation and empathy.

The CX platform update includes three key capabilities. First, the new Freshdesk Command Center , a centralized workspace for multi-channel customer conversations and AI capabilities designed to streamline exceptional service delivery. Second, Vertical AI Agents with prebuilt workflows for eCommerce, fintech, travel, and logistics that significantly reduce repetitive support tasks. Finally, Freddy AI Insights for Freshdesk that provide leaders real-time visibility into trends impacting support operations, including service anomalies. These three innovations work together to maximize human-agent capacity, proactively prevent customer issues, and accelerate resolution.

Freshworks' Cost of Complexity Report found that common software-induced challenges encountered by customer service agents include uncustomizable workflows (42%) and too many tools to toggle between (36%). If customer service agents could eliminate productivity issues caused by the tools they use, they would have time to focus on work that actually matters (42%), more brain space for creativity and strategy (35%), and stop drowning in repetitive tasks (33%).

"CX leaders want to scale instant, empathetic service without sacrificing quality or time. Yet fragmented systems, outdated tools and redundant processes waste hours of their teams' time," said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer of Freshworks. "Freshworks is breaking that cycle of complexity by uniting how teams work and helping them reclaim hours of lost productivity, enabling teams to meet customer needs with greater speed, and giving leaders an easy way to uncover growth drivers and detractors proactively."

The new Freshdesk capabilities are designed to:

Bring Conversations, Context, Intelligence, and Action Together in One Workspace with the Freshdesk Command Center

The Freshdesk Command Center streamlines customer service operations by reducing manual data retrieval and enabling faster response times through AI assistance and process automation. The consolidation of multiple communication channels and integration of AI capabilities into a single workspace brings together email, chat, WhatsApp, and social media communications, eliminating the need for agents to navigate between multiple applications or tabs.

The platform uses AI to identify conversation sentiment automatically and display SLA deadlines, providing real-time visibility into support operations. Agents can access purchase history, subscription information, FedEx shipping updates, Stripe payment details, and Shopify product data directly within each customer conversation view.

Freddy AI Copilot , Freshdesk's AI assistant, operates within the command center to provide real-time support to service agents. The AI summarizes email threads, generates response suggestions, and provides recommended actions without requiring agents to leave their workspace. Single-click actions can initiate complete processes, including refund approvals, replacement orders, and automatic activity logging, reducing resolution time for customer requests.

Proactively Detect Escalations and Gain Clarity into Service Operations with Freddy AI Insights

Freshworks' Freddy AI Insights provides leaders with real-time visibility into performance trends and anomalies, helping them act with precision before issues impact the customer experience. Teams receive proactive alerts for things like support volume spikes, SLA breaches, and bottlenecks within agent groups. Built-in root cause analysis explains why performance shifts occur, with clear visual breakdowns that empower leaders to act decisively before issues impact customer experience. Freddy AI Insights functions as an always-on analytics companion, identifying critical patterns, quantifying impacted teams, and turning insight into foresight.

Resolve Up to 80% of Customer Queries Instantly with Out-of-the-Box, Industry-Specific AI Agents

Available through Freddy AI Agent Studio - a place to build, test, and monitor AI agents - the new Vertical AI Agents for eCommerce, fintech, travel, and logistics come with over 50 prebuilt workflows that deliver immediate value by eliminating the need to build from scratch, allowing for faster deployments. These vertical AI agents are designed to take action, beyond just answering questions. With integrations across business systems like FedEx, Shopify, and Stripe, and the flexibility to create custom agentic workflows in minutes, vertical AI agents deliver complete, industry-specific resolutions. Four of the world's largest industries benefit from the following:

eCommerce: Answer product questions, check inventory, place and track orders, and handle returns or exchanges.

Answer product questions, check inventory, place and track orders, and handle returns or exchanges. Fintech: Manage balance and statement inquiries, review credit scores, provide billing details, process payments, and handle updates or cancellations.

Manage balance and statement inquiries, review credit scores, provide billing details, process payments, and handle updates or cancellations. Logistics: Track shipments, schedule pickups, validate documents, automate claims, and manage reverse logistics.

Track shipments, schedule pickups, validate documents, automate claims, and manage reverse logistics. Travel: Book trips, edit reservations, manage loyalty programs, check travel updates, and capture feedback.

Customers who received early access to Freshworks' agentic workflows, launched in June, report an average deflection rate of 65%, with some achieving up to 80% of service issues resolved by AI Agents.

Gail's Bakery , a high-growth retail and café chain with over 100 locations across the UK, highlights the ability to scale service quality without sacrificing customer connection. "Freddy AI Agent now handles around a thousand inquiries for us every month, which is game-changing for a two-person team and gives us breathing room to focus where it really matters," said Julia Ramil, Customer Experience Manager at Gail's Bakery . "We value real connection, and this approach means the agentic workflow handles the everyday questions, ensuring our staff can prioritize the nuanced interactions that elevate the customer experience."

Upayments , a leading financial technology company specializing in digital payment solutions across the Middle East, quantifies the value of agentic workflows. "Freddy AI Agent automatically routes every query to the right team, cutting a full manual step and saving us real time every day," said Abdulrahman Al-Thekair, Customer Experience Director at Upayments . "Every week, we discover new ways to leverage agentic workflows. It's not just an automation feature anymore - it's become an essential part of how we scale support."

iPostal1, a leading provider of digital mailbox services with 1.3 million mailboxes in more than 4,000 locations, automates key customer support tasks with Freddy AI Agent Agentic workflows. This has saved up to 12 minutes per customer interaction, completing critical steps in as little as 7 seconds - a 99% improvement!



"Every customer service leader wants to leverage AI to automate interactions, and expectations are at an all-time high," said Michelle Morgan, Research Manager at IDC. "The challenge is that organizations spend too much time designing and deploying AI agents. They need faster, easier ways to launch agents that not only answer questions but take action - helping teams save time and focus on high-impact work."

Freshdesk is the modern, unified customer service solution that streamlines ticketing, communication, and automation in a single platform. Its intuitive interface and omnichannel support enhance productivity and provide seamless customer experiences. Powered by AI, it provides proactive guidance, automates tasks, and enables intelligent decision-making to enhance support efficiency. Freshdesk delivers world-class support experiences that drive customer satisfaction and business success, empowering global teams to thrive in today's fast-paced environment.

Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Nearly 75,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks' customer experience

