Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Launches AI-Powered Capabilities to Elevate the Employee Experience and Turn Complexity into Growth

Updates to Freshservice, Freddy AI Agent and Freddy AI Insights help to uncomplicate enterprise service delivery, modernizes IT, and grows trust with employees

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025, the AI-powered IT management platform, that make it easier for teams to resolve issues faster, prevent problems earlier, and identify performance drivers proactively. The updates leverage AI and automation to address the critical challenge facing IT: fragmented tools and repetitive manual processes that fuel complexity and steal time, energy, and opportunities for business growth.

Included in the launch are Freshservice and Freddy AI enhancements that raise the bar on employee experiencethat make self-service effortless, while integrations with popular digital employee experiencenow offers IT leaders conversational insights, a simple way to ask questions to visualize complex service patterns and identify root causes quickly.

Freshworks' new Cost of Complexity Report reveals a hidden crisis: nearly 20% of IT leaders have experienced burnout or attrition in their teams due to complex software, and 29% of employees cite productivity loss from bloated tools and fragmented channels. Business software was identified as the primary driver of organizational complexity.

"The CIO mandate is clear: drive business growth and lead the pace of change, not just maintain systems. Yet most teams are stuck battling complexity, leading to fragmented processes and reactive practices," said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer of Freshworks. "Freshservice proactively embeds AI-powered capabilities directly into the fabric of service delivery, adding more intelligence to service to keep employees and businesses moving forward."

The new Freshservice capabilities enable companies to:

Proactively Prevent Issues Before They Impact Employees

DEX integrations with Riverbed Aternity and ControlUp can help detect and resolve endpoint issues before employees notice them by surfacing real-time device and application telemetry data directly in IT tickets, providing immediate visibility into system health and performance. Agents can save time by enabling auto-remediation and have more detailed, richer audit trails. AI-powered Intelligent Routing helps assign these tickets to the right team based on availability, skill and workload to resolve issues most effectively.

For example, when an employee's laptop slows down due to a background update, the DEX solution can detect high usage and automatically attach device telemetry - like CPU, memory, and active processes - to a Freshservice ticket. IT teams can instantly identify the cause and resolve it remotely, without waiting for employee input or setting up remote access. For more complex cases, Intelligent Routing identifies the right team to resolve the issue.





Transform How Employees Search, Ask For, and Receive Help

Enhanced Freddy AI Agents can now search Google Drive to access more data and provide richer answers, process images within tickets (like screenshots of errors), and integrate seamlessly with both service portals and popular apps employees already use, like Microsoft 365 Copilot to resolve issues without breaking their flow or focus.

Porsche eBike Performance (https://www.freshworks.com/press-releases/porsche-ebike-performance-accelerates-it-efficiency-with-freshworks-ai-powered-enterprise-software/) benefits from Freshservice's AI-powered conversational support capabilities to deliver intelligent, user-centric IT. With Freshservice's multilingual knowledge base, users can access helpful articles in their preferred language for immediate self-service, saving time and improving the employee experience.





Spot Service Patterns More Easily with Data Visualizations on Demand

Freddy AI Insights now features the ability to transform complex analytics into conversational insights and easy-to-access charts and visualizations to identify gaps, correlate performance, and find growth drivers.

Fox Communities Credit Union (https://www.linkedin.com/posts/freshworks-inc_freshworksuncomplicates-activity-7368670342334066688-oCvI/) uses Freddy AI Insights and its Ticket Suggester feature, which automatically tags and classifies tickets, to significantly enhance its IT efficiency and scale support effectively, hitting a 96% first-contact resolution rate.





Freshservice Named a Strong Performer and received above average customer feedback in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Service Management Platforms, Q4 2025.

Freshservice received the highest possible scores in the "Asset and Configuration Management with Discovery", "Process Workflow and Task Management", "Self-Service Portal, Catalog, & Request Management", and "Pricing Flexibility and Transparency" criteria. In the report, Forrester noted that, "Customers praised Freshworks for its ease of use, intuitive design, and robust API capabilities. Strengths include proactive alert management, AI-driven insights, and excellent customer service."

Tata Consumer Products (https://www.freshworks.com/customers/stories/tata-consumer-products/) experienced faster resolution times with Freshservice and Freddy AI Copilot, which gave its IT team a way to efficiently manage incidents, eliminating 40 minutes of logging incidents and reducing overall incident response volume by 73%.





About Freshservice

Freshservice by Freshworks is an AI-powered IT Service Management platform. It provides clear visibility into assets, dependencies, and service health by unifying multiple systems across IT Service, the platform transforms incident management by enabling proactive root cause analysis, improving visibility into impacted services, and streamlining response coordination - strengthening employee trust and driving operational resilience. To learn more about Freshservice, visit: https://www.freshworks.com/freshservice/

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Nearly 75,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks' customer experienceand follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice, Freshservice for Business Teams, Freddy AI and associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

