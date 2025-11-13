EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Announces Outstanding Phase 3 Metallurgical Results from Major Tailings Reprocessing Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company enabling the recovery of critical and precious metals from mine waste and tailings, is pleased to announce that it has achieved exceptional results from the Phase 3 test work of the Company's Rapid Deployment Pathway for its Major Tailings Reprocessing Projects.

NVRO Process Metallurgical Recoveries Independently Validated

Following successful pre-concentration and processing of the customer tailings using the Company's proprietary NVRO Process, the residual product was independently tested at ALS Laboratories in Perth, Australia, achieving the following results:

99.55% gold and 98.96% silver recovered to a saleable concentrate, exceeding previous benchmark outcomes.

Gold in concentrate increased 380% from 5.5g/t to 20.9g/t.

Silver in concentrate increased 602% from 92g/t to 554g/t.

Base and critical metals reporting to pregnant leach solution (PLS) increased by 8%.

Strong correlation between laboratory results and Andritz IDEAS simulation modelling, confirming the reliability and scalability of the NVRO Process.



These results reinforce that the project tailings represent a high-value, technically robust candidate for a commercial scale NVRO Process implementation, with strong potential for multiple revenues streams from precious metals concentrates and recovery of base and critical metals from the PLS. We have achieved similar performance outcomes from other customers Phase 3 test work.

Environmental and Sustainability Benefits





Environmental and Sustainability Benefits - Continued

The Company's tailings reprocessing plan for this customer is designed to deliver:

an 86% reduction in acid mine draining potential by reducing pyrite content.

1.2 million tonnes of saleable precious metal concentrates.

additional revenue from base and critical metals recovered from the PLS.

a 14% reduction in on-site tailings volumes.

Large-Scale Economic and Strategic Opportunity

This project's existing tailings facilities are estimated to contain more than 9 million tonnes of tailings material with gross in-situ metal values exceeding US $3 billion1, primarily comprising of gold and silver.

Path Forward

The next phase of the project's development is Phase 4 of the Rapid Deployment Pathway. This Phase will validate mass balance, recovery performance, project economics and environmental outcomes at scale.

Management Commentary

EnviroGold's Grant Freeman commented: "These Phase 3 results confirm the exceptional technical and economic potential of the NVRO Process to realise metal value from tailings while delivering exceptional environmental benefits."

"I am proud of the work that our team and partners have achieved in 2025 delivering a combination of near total precious metal recovery, validation of our predictive process model and the environmental benefits of pyrite and tailings volume reduction, added EnviroGold COO Royston Denysschen. These results highlight EnviroGold's value proposition as a scalable, environmentally responsible solution for the global mining industry."

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global Limited is a clean-technology company transforming the mining industry by recovering high-value metals from mine waste and tailings while reducing environmental liabilities. The Company's proprietary NVRO Process delivers efficient, low-carbon extraction of precious, base, and critical metals, aligning with the global demand for sustainable metal supply and responsible resource management. Operating under a capital-light technology-licensing model, EnviroGold combines innovation, scalability, and ESG performance to deliver recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value.

Investors can access the Q3 Investor Presentation on the Company's website at: https://envirogoldglobal.com/investors/, along with the Terra Studio Company Profile at: https://www.terrastudio.biz/blog/post/11325/on-the-cusp-of-formidable-growth/

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," "should," "could," or similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions, which are believed to be reasonable as of the date hereof, and are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to advance, scale, and commercialize the NVRO Process; the expected benefits of the NVRO Process, including efficiency, recovery performance, cost reduction, and environmental outcomes; the planned operation, objectives, and results of the Phase 4 Demonstration Plant campaign; the potential for future project development, partnerships, or licensing agreements; and the anticipated contribution of these results to the Company's broader commercialization strategy.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to technology development, scale-up, and integration; pilot and demonstration plant performance; variability in feedstock quality and availability; engineering, construction, and commissioning risks; regulatory, permitting, and environmental approval processes; market conditions affecting commodity prices and demand for recovered metals; reliance on strategic partners and key personnel; protection and enforcement of intellectual property; access to capital and liquidity; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 These figures are based on current spot prices and do not represent recoverable value, mineral resources, or mineral reserves as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Further test work and engineering studies are required to assess economic viability.

