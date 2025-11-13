Canadian Solar Inc.: Canadian Solar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net revenues of $1.5 billion, at the high end of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion guidance.

17.2% gross margin, exceeding guidance of 14% to 16%.

e-STORAGE achieved record 2.7 GWh in quarterly battery energy storage shipments, above guidance of 2.1 GWh to 2.3 GWh.

e-STORAGE's contracted backlog increased to $3.1 billion, as of October 31, 2025.

Phase I of the solar cell factory in Indiana, U.S. is expected to begin production in March 2026.

Phase I of the lithium battery energy storage factory in Kentucky, U.S. is expected to commence production in December 2026.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Third quarter revenue was at the high end of guidance, while gross margin exceeded expectations, supported by strong energy storage deliveries and a high mix of module shipments to profitable markets. Demand for energy storage continues to grow, driven by emerging applications such as data centers. We are managing the business with discipline, prioritizing profitability and investing strategically to ensure the resilience of our operations. I am pleased to share that our residential energy storage business is on track to become profitable in 2025. At the same time, we are making strong progress on our manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Construction of our solar cell factory in Indiana and our integrated lithium battery cell, pack, and BESS factory in Kentucky is progressing as planned, with production expected to commence in the first and fourth quarters of 2026, respectively."

Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's subsidiary CSI Solar, said, "We delivered a sequentially higher share of module shipments to the profitable North American market. Our Mesquite factory, which has now successfully ramped up, contributed meaningfully to both shipment volume and profitability. In our energy storage business, earlier deliveries to two projects shifted certain volumes from the fourth quarter into the third, resulting in a record quarter of 2.7 GWh in shipments. While our $3.1 billion utility-scale storage backlog provides line of sight to future growth, we also continue to develop our offerings and capabilities in C&I and residential storage, segments which we expect will contribute more meaningfully to profitability next year. Looking ahead, we expect further profitability improvements, as we begin production of solar cells and lithium battery energy storage products in the U.S."

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's subsidiary Recurrent Energy, said, "Profitability improved sequentially, driven by higher margin contributions from this quarter's project sales. These included the profitable sales of an energy storage project in Italy and a hybrid project in Australia. Until our IPP business scales further-expanding electricity sales and power services as recurring revenue streams-near-term profitability will continue to depend primarily on global project sales. Maintaining financial discipline remains our top priority. We will balance the growth of our operating portfolio and selective project ownership sales to prudently manage cash flow and debt levels. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect to tip this balance more toward project ownership sales to enhance cash recycling and reduce leverage."

Xinbo Zhu, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the third quarter, we achieved revenue of $1.5 billion, at the high end of guidance, and delivered a gross margin of 17.2%, exceeding expectations. Operating expenses normalized with the absence of one-time items, resulting in net income attributable to shareholders of $9 million. With continued discipline in working capital management and prudent pacing of project construction, we ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.2 billion."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Total module shipments recognized as revenues in Q3 2025 were 5.1 GW, down 35% quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") and down 39% year-over-year ("yoy"). Of the total, 33 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.

Net revenues were $1.5 billion in Q3 2025, down 12% sequentially and 1% yoy, mainly due to lower sales of solar modules partially offset by higher sales of battery energy storage systems.

Gross profit was $256 million, compared to $505 million in Q2 2025 and $247 million in Q3 2024. Gross margin was 17.2%, compared to 29.8% and 16.4%, respectively. The sequential decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the absence of a release of profit upon sales-type leasing of a U.S. project in Q2. The yoy increase was driven by a higher contribution from battery energy storage systems, which have delivered a more favorable margin profile than solar modules on a blended basis.

Operating expenses were $222 million, down from $378 million in Q2 2025 and $247 million in Q3 2024 due to ongoing cost reductions and absence of impairment charges related to certain solar and storage assets, as well as manufacturing assets. Operating expenses represented 14.9% of revenue, compared to 22.3% in Q2 2025 and 16.4% in Q3 2024.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") in Q3 2025 was $9 million, or a net loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $7 million, or a net loss of $0.08 per diluted share, in the Q2 2025, and net loss of $14 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in Q3 2024. Net loss per diluted share includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds and Recurrent Energy redeemable preferred shares dividends, as applicable.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. (non-GAAP) was $26 million, and adjusted loss per share - diluted was $0.58 per share in Q3 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $23 million and adjusted loss per share - diluted of $0.53 per share in Q2 2025, and a net loss of $14 million or $0.31 per share in Q3 2024. Adjusted net loss attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted loss per share - diluted in Q3 2025 and Q2 2025 exclude the recognition of income using hypothetical liquidation at book value ("HLBV") method. The Company uses the HLBV method to attribute income and loss to its tax equity investors. Please see Recurrent Energy - HLBV for definition and About Non-GAAP Financial Measures for reconciliation to nearest GAAP measures.

Net cash flow used in operating activities in Q3 2025 was $112 million, driven by changes in working capital, specifically a decrease in inventories during the prior quarter, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $189 million in Q2 2025 and net cash flow used in operating activities of $231 million in Q3 2024.

Total debt, including financing liabilities, was $6.4 billion as of September 30, 2025, including $2.7 billion, $3.5 billion, and $0.2 billion related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy, and convertible notes, respectively. Total debt rose from $6.3 billion as of June 30, 2025, mainly due to new borrowings for development of projects and operational assets. Total non-recourse debt as of September 30, 2025, was $2.0 billion.

Business Segments

The Company operates in two reportable segments: CSI Solar, focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products, and Recurrent Energy, focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation.

Recurrent Energy

As of September 30, 2025, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar project development pipeline of approximately 25 GWp and a battery energy storage project development pipeline of 81 GWh.

The business model consists of three key drivers:

Electricity revenue from operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies, with some project ownership sales to manage cash flow and debt level;

to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies, with some project ownership sales to manage cash flow and debt level; Asset sales (solar power and battery energy storage) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and

in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and Power services (O&M) through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with over 14 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.

Project Development Pipeline - Solar

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's total solar project development pipeline was 25.1 GWp, including 2.0 GWp under construction, 3.4 GWp of backlog, and 19.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage development, defined as follows:

Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. Typically, this occurs after the project has received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements and offtake contracts, including feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.

are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. Typically, this occurs after the project has received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements and offtake contracts, including feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs. Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.

are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement. Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by the Company that are in the process of securing interconnection.

While the magnitude of the Company's project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery energy storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company's guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and battery energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations.

HLBV

The Company applies the HLBV method to account for its contractual relationships with tax equity investors in U.S. solar energy and battery energy storage projects. This method which allocates income or loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests reflects the changes in the amounts that tax equity investors would hypothetically receive upon liquidation at the beginning and end of each reporting period, after considering any capital transactions, such as contributions or distributions, between the subsidiaries and tax equity investors.

The following table presents the Company's total solar project development pipeline.



Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of September 30 , 202 5 ) - MWp* Region Under

Construction Backlog Advanced

Development Early-Stage

Development Total North America 276 556 427 4,341 5,600 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

("EMEA") 1,108 1,687** 785 4,616 8,196 Latin America 128** 374 352 5,866 6,720 Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan 171 - 466 1,164 1,801 China 300 735** - 1,470 2,505 Japan 49 56 80 103 288 Total 2,032 3,408 2,110 17,560 25,110











*All numbers are gross MWp. **Including 63 MWp under construction and 483 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.

Project Development Pipeline - Battery Energy Storage

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 80.6 GWh, including 6.5 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 74.1 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage development.

The table below sets forth the Company's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.

Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of September 30, 2025) - MWh Region Under

Construction Backlog Advanced

Development Early-Stage

Development Total North America 600 200 600 22,932 24,332 EMEA 43 2,590 3,829 30,590 37,052 Latin America - - 1,320 1,825 3,145 Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan 440 240 500 2,580 3,760 China - 1,260 - 6,500 7,760 Japan 8 1,140 1,731 1,650 4,529 Total 1,091 5,430 7,980 66,077 80,578

CSI Solar

Solar Modules and Solar System Kits

CSI Solar shipped 5.1 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 60 countries in Q3 2025. The top five markets ranked by shipments were the U.S., China, Spain, Pakistan, and South Africa.

CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.

Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*

December 2025 Plan December 2026 Plan Ingot 31.0 31.0 Wafer 37.0 33.2 Cell 32.4 33.2 Module 51.3 55.8

*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice

based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions

As of October 31 , 202 5 , e-STORAGE contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $3 .1 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.

The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.

e-STORAGE Manufacturing Capacity Expansion Plans*



December 2025

Plan December 2026

Plan SolBank Battery Energy

Storage Solutions (GWh)

15 24 Battery Cells (GWh)

3 9

*BESS and battery cell nameplate capacities are shown on a single-shift and double-shift annualized basis, respectively,

as of the indicated dates. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

In Q4 2025, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 14% and 16%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 4.6 GW to 4.8 GW. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in Q4 2025 are expected to be in the range of 2.1 GWh to 2.3 GWh, including approximately 600 MWh to the Company's own projects.

For the full year of 2026, the Company expects CSI Solar's total module shipments to be in the range of 25 GW to 30 GW, including approximately 1 GW to the Company's projects. CSI Solar's total battery energy storage shipments are expected to be in the range of 14 GWh to 17 GWh.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We will continue to focus on profitable solar markets and to manage volumes in less profitable regions. In contrast, demand for energy storage remains robust, supported by healthy market fundamentals and growing applications. Our 2026 full year storage outlook reflects strong year-over-year growth, backed by contracted volumes and visibility into customers' development pipelines. We also expect to begin production of solar cells and lithium battery energy storage products in the U.S. next year. Financial prudence remains our top priority. Accordingly, Recurrent Energy will increase project ownership sales in 2026 to recycle capital and manage the overall debt level."

Recent Developments

Canadian Solar

On September 11, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it was named a Tier 1 PV module supplier and a Tier 1 Battery Energy Storage System supplier in the inaugural 2025 Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list released by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This dual recognition places Canadian Solar among the elite global providers excelling in both photovoltaic modules and energy storage solutions.

CSI Solar

On November 12, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it was contracted to provide a fully integrated energy storage solution and turnkey EPC services for the 411 MW / 1,560 MWh Skyview 2 Energy Storage Project in Edwardsburgh Cardinal, Ontario, Canada. Shipments of its SolBank 3.0 solution are expected to begin in February 2026, with commercial operation planned for the second quarter of 2027.

On November 12, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it signed a battery energy storage system supply agreement for a 20.7 MW / 56 MWh DC energy storage project in Lower Saxony, Germany. The agreement also includes a 20-year long-term service agreement.

On October 21, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it achieved commercial operation of the 220 MWh DC Mannum Battery Energy Storage Project in South Australia. e-STORAGE served as the EPC provider for the project, which is owned by Epic Energy and was developed by Recurrent Energy. The Company has further strengthened its track record in delivering large-scale storage solutions by commissioning the project in Australia.

On October 1, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it entered into battery storage agreement and long-term services agreements with Aypa Power for the Elora and Hedley battery energy storage projects in Ontario, Canada. Together, the Elora and Hedley projects will provide 420 MW / 2,122 MWh of new storage capacity to Ontario's grid. Delivery is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026, with commercial operation expected in the first half of 2027.

On September 8, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the launch of its next-generation Low Carbon modules, which combine the latest wafer innovations with advanced heterojunction (HJT) cell technology. Designed for utility-scale and C&I applications, the new LC modules deliver up to 660 Wp output with module efficiency of up to 24.4%, with deliveries commencing in August 2025.

On September 4, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the launch of its next generation modular battery, FlexBank 1.0, at RE+ in Las Vegas. Delivering up to 8.36 MWh energy capacity, FlexBank 1.0 is a scalable energy storage platform for utility-scale applications. The new system is expected to be ready for deployment in 2026.

Recurrent Energy

On October 21, 2025, Canadian Solar announced it closed $825 million in construction financing and tax equity for its 600 MWh Desert Bloom Storage and 150 MWac Papago Solar facilities. Nord/LB, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., CoBank, and Siemens Financial Services provided the construction financing, and Wells Fargo provided the tax equity. Desert Bloom Storage and Papago Solar are part of Recurrent Energy's multi-project partnership with Arizona Public Service. Both assets are currently under construction and are expected to begin operations in the first half of 2026.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.









Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy







Three Months Ended and As of September 30, 2025 (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)







CSI Solar

Recurrent

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items

Total

Net revenues



$ 1,426,491

$ 105,200

$ (44,289)

$ 1,487,402

Cost of revenues



1,212,128

56,710

(37,737)

1,231,101

Gross profit



214,363

48,490

(6,552)

256,301

Operating expenses



175,651

45,733

328

221,712

Income (loss) from

operations



38,712

2,757

(6,880)

34,589

Other segment items (1)















(42,205)

Loss before income taxes

and equity in losses of

affiliates















(7,616)























Supplementary Information:















Interest expense



$ (16,510)

$ (22,637)

$ (5,267)

$ (44,414)

Interest income



12,215

1,112

1,751

15,078

Depreciation and

amortization, included in

cost of revenues and

operating expenses



117,184

15,601

-

132,785























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,447,428

$ 290,218

$ 25,665

$ 1,763,311

Restricted cash - current and

non-current



386,130

30,490

-

416,620

Non-recourse borrowings



-

1,952,303

-

1,952,303

Other short-term and long-

term borrowings



2,590,436

1,385,118

-

3,975,554

Convertible notes - non-

current



-

-

194,751

194,751

Green bonds - current and

non-current



-

160,056

-

160,056



























Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)





CSI Solar

Recurrent

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items

Total Net revenues



$ 4,348,552

$ 336,577

$ (307,231)

$ 4,377,898 Cost of revenues



3,589,096

230,425

(343,448)

3,476,073 Gross profit



759,456

106,152

36,217

901,825 Operating expenses



598,167

189,829

6,612

794,608 Income (loss) from operations



161,289

(83,677)

29,605

107,217 Other segment items (1)















(129,430) Loss before income taxes and

equity in losses of affiliates















(22,213)



















Supplementary Information:

















Interest expense



$ (49,375)

$ (69,127)

$ (11,206)

$ (129,708) Interest income



27,553

7,086

2,455

37,094 Depreciation and amortization,

included in cost of revenues

and operating expenses



378,460

43,817

-

422,277

(1) Includes interest expense, net, loss on change in fair value of derivatives, net, foreign exchange loss, net and investment income, net.

The following table summarizes the revenues generated from each product or service.











Three Months

Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months

Ended June 30 , 2025

Three Months

Ended September 30, 202 4

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar:









Solar modules $ 839,421

$ 1,022,266

$ 1,217,157 Solar system kits 29,874

73,812

106,438 Battery energy storage solutions 486,033

432,399

95,384 EPC and others 29,793

61,613

43,589 Subtotal 1,385,121

1,590,090

1,462,568 Recurrent Energy:









Solar power and battery energy storage asset

sales 39,770

48,091

- Power services 19,892

18,809

20,698 Revenue from electricity, battery energy storage

operations and others 42,619

36,881

24,358 Subtotal 102,281

103,781

45,056 Total net revenues $ 1,487,402

$ 1,693,871

$ 1,507,624





Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2024

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar:





Solar modules $ 2,659,109

$ 3,337,123 Solar system kits 189,212

320,554 Battery energy storage solutions 1,073,742

572,662 EPC and others 126,443

106,815 Subtotal 4,048,506

4,337,154 Recurrent Energy:





Solar power and battery energy storage asset

sales 160,012

18,796 Power services 55,200

55,210 Revenue from electricity, battery energy storage

operations and others 114,180

61,008 Subtotal 329,392

135,014 Total net revenues $ 4,377,898

$ 4,472,168

Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024





















Net revenues $ 1,487,402

$ 1,693,871

$ 1,507,624

$ 4,377,898

$ 4,472,168 Cost of revenues 1,231,101

1,188,841

1,260,188

3,476,073

3,689,885

Gross profit 256,301

505,030

247,436

901,825

782,283





















Operating expenses:



















Selling and distribution

expenses 101,298

109,479

136,172

301,544

356,276

General and administrative

expenses 116,539

252,671

99,989

474,861

295,593

Research and development

expenses 19,999

24,719

30,459

69,002

90,316

Other operating income, net (16,124)

(9,272)

(19,478)

(50,799)

(56,918) Total operating expenses 221,712

377,597

247,142

794,608

685,267





















Income from operations 34,589

127,433

294

107,217

97,016 Other income (expenses):



















Interest expense (44,414)

(44,807)

(34,184)

(129,708)

(102,073)

Interest income 15,078

9,920

13,745

37,094

62,169

Gain (loss) on change in fair

value of derivatives, net (20,571)

(5,760)

14,932

(35,370)

(1,681)

Foreign exchange gain

(loss), net 3,188

(7,318)

(18,662)

(8,716)

6,737

Investment income (loss),

net 4,514

1,666

3,427

7,270

2,761 Total other expenses (42,205)

(46,299)

(20,742)

(129,430)

(32,087)





















Income (loss) before income

taxes and equity in earnings

(losses) of affiliates (7,616)

81,134

(20,448)

(22,213)

64,929 Income tax benefit (expense) (7,138)

(34,311)

19,829

(18,327)

4,869 Equity in losses of affiliates (6,324)

(2,053)

(5,451)

(12,422)

(12,221) Net income (loss) (21,078)

44,770

(6,070)

(52,962)

57,577





















Less: net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests and redeemable non-

controlling interests (30,064)

37,573

7,956

(35,174)

55,429





















Net income (loss) attributable

to Canadian Solar Inc. $ 8,986

$ 7,197

$ (14,026)

$ (17,788)

$ 2,148





















Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (0.07)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.83)

$ (0.10) Shares used in computation -

basic 67,620,463

67,167,296

66,933,121

67,252,558

66,505,377 Earnings (loss) per share -

diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.83)

$ (0.10) Shares used in computation -

diluted 67,620,463

67,167,296

66,933,121

67,252,558

66,505,377

Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ (21,078)

$ 44,770

$ (6,070)

$ (52,962)

$ 57,577 Other comprehensive

income (loss), net of tax:

















Foreign currency

translation adjustment 4,013

95,175

130,342

101,279

16,632 Gain (loss) on changes

in fair value of available-

for-sale debt securities (1,939)

865

(105)

(1,578)

1,544 Gain (loss) on interest

rate swap (452)

(8,148)

(8,874)

(11,681)

(8,390) Share of gain (loss) on

changes in fair value of

interest rate swap of

affiliate -

(629)

(1,908)

(1,861)

(933) Comprehensive income

(loss) (19,456)

132,033

113,385

33,197

66,430 Less: comprehensive

income (loss) attributable

to non-controlling

interests and

redeemable non-

controlling interests (28,806)

41,855

12,969

(27,719)

48,943 Comprehensive income

(loss) attributable to

Canadian Solar Inc. $ 9,350

$ 90,178

$ 100,416

$ 60,916

$ 17,487

Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

ASSETS







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,763,311

$ 1,701,487



Restricted cash 405,749

551,387



Accounts receivable trade, net 814,685

1,118,770



Accounts receivable, unbilled 234,915

142,603



Amounts due from related parties 5,723

5,220



Inventories 1,244,397

1,206,595



Value added tax recoverable 253,734

221,539



Advances to suppliers, net 190,491

124,440



Derivative assets 3,570

14,025



Project assets 538,385

394,376



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 930,503

436,635

Total current assets 6,385,463

5,917,077

Restricted cash 10,871

11,147

Property, plant and equipment, net 3,310,094

3,174,643

Solar power and battery energy storage systems,

net 2,030,656

1,976,939

Deferred tax assets, net 388,129

473,500

Advances to suppliers, net 146,046

118,124

Investments in affiliates 276,083

232,980

Intangible assets, net 31,987

31,026

Project assets 1,397,333

889,886

Right-of-use assets 448,091

378,548

Amounts due from related parties 76,813

75,215

Other non-current assets 655,434

232,465

TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,157,000

$ 13,511,550



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)







September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE INTERESTS AND

EQUITY







Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings $2,428,151

$ 1,873,306



Convertible notes -

228,917



Green bonds 125,060

-



Accounts payable 1,070,135

1,062,874



Short-term notes payable 745,794

637,512



Amounts due to related parties 2,163

3,927



Other payables 896,982

984,023



Advances from customers 221,652

204,826



Derivative liabilities 4,776

13,738



Operating lease liabilities 25,889

21,327



Other current liabilities 447,572

388,460

Total current liabilities 5,968,174

5,418,910

Long-term borrowings 3,499,706

2,731,543

Convertible notes 194,751

-

Green bonds 34,996

146,542

Liability for uncertain tax positions 5,770

5,770

Deferred tax liabilities 117,351

204,832

Operating lease liabilities 344,664

271,849

Other non-current liabilities 632,483

582,301

TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,797,895

9,361,747

Redeemable non-controlling interests 369,356

247,834











Equity:









Common shares 835,543

835,543



Additional paid-in capital 579,551

590,578



Retained earnings 1,567,970

1,585,758



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (114,811)

(196,379)

Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders' equity 2,868,253

2,815,500

Non-controlling interests 1,121,496

1,086,469

TOTAL EQUITY 3,989,749

3,901,969

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE

INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 15,157,000

$ 13,511,550



Canadian Solar Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating Activities:



















Net income (loss) $ (21,078)

$ 44,770

$ (6,070)

$ (52,962)

$ 57,577

Adjustments to net

income (loss) 213,292

366,084

57,395

741,146

389,946

Changes in operating

assets and liabilities (304,274)

(222,298)

(282,290)

(875,891)

(1,399,313)

Net cash provided by

(used in) operating

activities (112,060)

188,556

(230,965)

(187,707)

(951,790)























Investing Activities:



















Purchase of property,

plant and equipment

and intangible assets (266,768)

(172,729)

(238,164)

(695,877)

(898,474)

Purchase of solar

power and battery

energy storage systems (27,685)

(219,695)

(247,219)

(376,087)

(431,496)

Other investing activities 6,789

(55,882)

(11,325)

(132,990)

1,622

Net cash used in investing

activities (287,664)

(448,306)

(496,708)

(1,204,954)

(1,328,348)























Financing Activities:



















Proceeds from

subsidiary's issuance of

preferred shares, net -

-

200,000

-

497,000 Capital contributions

from tax equity

investors in subsidiaries 200,301

-

(7,064)

214,981

-

Repurchase of shares

by subsidiary -

(24,221)

-

(45,625)

(77,688)

Other financing

activities 110,110

495,276

1,078,357

1,156,348

1,762,991

Net cash provided by

financing activities 310,411

471,055

1,271,293

1,325,704

2,182,303

Effect of exchange rate

changes 5,035

18,985

91,933

(17,133)

(20,803)

Net increase (decrease) in

cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash (84,278)

230,290

635,553

(84,090)

(118,638)

Cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash at

the beginning of the

period $ 2,264,209

$ 2,033,919

$ 2,192,241

$ 2,264,021

$ 2,946,432

Cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash at

the end of the period $ 2,179,931

$ 2,264,209

$ 2,827,794

$ 2,179,931

$ 2,827,794

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also contains adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted that are not determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. or earnings (loss) per share, respectively, each of which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted exclude from net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and earnings (loss) per share certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing financial performance such as the effects of HLBV method to account for its tax equity arrangements. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate the analysis and communication of the Company's financial performance as compared to its previous financial results. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful and meaningful to investors to facilitate their analysis of the Company's financial performance. These non-GAAP measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The table below provides a reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP financial measures.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024



















GAAP net income (loss)

attributable to Canadian Solar

Inc. $ 8,986

$ 7,197

$ (14,026)

$ (17,788)

$ 2,148 Non-GAAP income

adjustment items:

















Less: HLBV effects (34,606)

(30,248)

-

(90,756)

- Non-GAAP adjusted net

income (loss) attributable to

Canadian Solar Inc. $ (25,620)

$ (23,051)

$ (14,026)

$ (108,544)

$ 2,148



















GAAP earnings (loss) per

share - diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.83)

$ (0.10) Non-GAAP income

adjustment items:

















Less: HLBV effects (0.51)

(0.45)

-

(1.35)

- Add: HLBV effects

attributable to redeemable

non-controlling interests -

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP adjusted earnings

(loss) per share - diluted $ (0.58)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.31)

$ (2.18)

$ (0.10)



















Shares used in computation -

diluted (GAAP) 67,620,463

67,167,296

66,933,121

67,252,558

66,505,377 Shares used in computation -

diluted (Non-GAAP) 67,620,463

67,167,296

66,933,121

67,252,558

66,505,377

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.