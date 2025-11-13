Quhuo Limited: Quhuo Expands Use of Blockchain Technology to Enhance Cross-Border Business Operations

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local community-centered services in China, today announced a strategic partnership with blockchain investment and advisory firm Topliquidity Management Limited ("Topliquidity"). Under the agreement, Topliquidity will provide advisory services to Quhuo in connection with its blockchain initiatives and digital currency strategies, strengthening its global expansion.

Quhuo International, the Company's overseas division, focuses on vehicle exports. Since its inception in 2023, Quhuo International's business has grown rapidly and established strong partnerships across multiple countries. The collaboration with Topliquility is intended to provide Quhuo International with a more flexible settlement and asset management approach for its international operations.

In certain overseas multinational trade scenarios, real-world assets may be tokenized and anchored on the blockchain, enabling them to be linked with stablecoins, unlocking new financing channels to enhance transaction flexibility and security. As blockchain-based assets, stablecoins benefit from market pricing and broad liquidity, making them suitable for use in global payments and settlements. For example, in multinational operations where access to U.S. dollar reserves is limited, stablecoins can be used to facilitate payments and ensure smooth transactions.

Quhuo will actively explore compliance frameworks for blockchain technology to ensure that stablecoin payments and digital asset management operate legally and in line with regulatory requirements across different jurisdictions.

In recent years, global capital markets have shown growing interest in digitalization, blockchain, and related asset management models. As companies accelerate their international expansion, blockchain technology is emerging as a key link connecting diverse markets and resources. Quhuo believes that future competitiveness will be defined not only by business scale, but also by the ability to anticipate technological trends and apply them with agility.

TopLiquidity is a leading global investment and advisory firm in public equities and digital assets. Its team has invested and advised numerous digital asset treasury transactions in key capital markets across the globe.

Through this partnership, Topliquidity will provide Quhuo with services spanning blockchain technology, digital asset allocation and management, strategic planning, investor outreach and financing support, market communication, and regulatory compliance. Quhuo plans to establish cross-department collaboration mechanisms to seamlessly integrate blockchain technology into its existing business processes. For example, in its vehicle export business, the Company will explore the use of smart contracts in executing trade agreements, helping reduce manual labor costs and improve transaction transparency.

This marks another step in Quhuo's digital development following its earlier exploration of digitalization in the housing rental business. The initiative represents not only a technological upgrade, but also an expansion of the company's strategic vision. Leslie Yu, CEO of Quhuo, stated: "Digitalization is a key driver of long-term growth. This collaboration represents an important step in our digital strategy and a proactive move to prepare for future market dynamics. We believe that forward-looking technological adoption and prudent strategic planning will strengthen Quhuo's competitiveness in the global market and create sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Quhuo's business development, financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Quhuo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Quhuo's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to Quhuo's abilities to (1) manage its growth and expand its operations, (2) address any or all of the risks and challenges in the future in light of its limited operating history and evolving business portfolios, (3) establish in its competitive position in the on-demand food delivery market or further diversify its solution offerings and customer portfolio, (4) maintain relationships with major customers and to find replacement customers on commercially desirable terms or in a timely manner or at all, (5) maintain relationships with existing industry customers or attract new customers, (6) attract, retain and manage workers on its platform, and (7) maintain its market shares in relation to competitors in existing markets and its success in expansion into new markets. Other risks and uncertainties are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Quhuo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Quhuo Limited