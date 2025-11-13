Alliance Laundry Systems: Alliance Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue increased 14% vs. prior year with strong performance across all end markets

Net Income of $32.9 million reflecting robust topline, cost optimization and manufacturing leverage

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% vs. prior year from high demand and operational execution

Advanced innovation leadership with launch of industry's largest stack tumbler and new payment technology solution for the Vended market

Strengthened balance sheet with repayment of debt with IPO proceeds in October 2025

RIPON, Wis., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) ("Alliance" or the "Company"), the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announced results today for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Alliance delivered strong performance in our first reported quarter as a public company with double-digit growth on both the top and bottom line, and disciplined execution on our strategic initiatives," said Michael Schoeb, CEO of Alliance Laundry. "Using proceeds from our successful IPO in October, we meaningfully reduced leverage while investing in our key long-term growth opportunities. Our balanced capital allocation strategy and relentless focus on quality and reliability enhance our position as the leading, pure-play commercial laundry systems manufacturer."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net revenues were $437.6 million, an increase of 14% compared to $384.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by both strong volume performance and low to mid-single digit price increases. The strong performance across both North America and International reportable segments was due to continued robust demand across the Vended, On-Premise Laundry (OPL), and Commercial-In-Home (CIH) end markets. The high demand reflects the attractive total cost of ownership offering Alliance provides that addresses continued customer needs for durable and reliable commercial laundry solutions.

Net income was $32.9 million, an increase of 620% compared to net loss of $(6.3) million in the prior year quarter. Net income improvement in the quarter was driven by strong operating performance, lower interest expense, and refinancing expenses in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $48.4 million, a 47% increase versus the prior year period. Net income margin expanded year-over-year to 8%, an increase of 920 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA was $110.8 million, an increase of 16% compared to $95.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects strong revenue growth, disciplined operating expense management and continued strategic investments in product innovation, and commercial and corporate functions to support long-term growth and public company infrastructure. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded year-over-year to 25%, an increase of 40 basis points.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT

North America revenue was $330.7 million, an increase of 14%, compared to $289.2 million in the prior year quarter with strong double digit growth across all three end markets, driven by a combination of mid-single digit price increases, and low double digit increases in volume.

North America Adjusted EBITDA was $95.4 million, an increase of 13%, compared to $84.2 million for the prior year quarter. Performance was driven by gross margin expansion including manufacturing efficiencies, offset by strategic investments to support future value creation initiatives. Tariff impact in the quarter was $3.5 million and was largely offset by price increases.

International revenue was $106.9 million, an increase of 12%, compared to $95.1 million for the prior year quarter. Growth was balanced across mature and developing markets, with approximately one-third of the increase attributable to each of volume, price, and favorable foreign exchange.

International Adjusted EBITDA was $25.7 million, an increase of 9%, compared to $23.4 million for the prior year quarter with strong topline performance partially offset by customer and product mix. The Company's local-for-local manufacturing strategy resulted in limited tariff exposure in the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Strengthened capital structure with repricing of Term Loan B facility resulting in a 25 basis point interest rate reduction, and a voluntary $135.0 million debt paydown, positioning the Company for future interest savings.

Showcased leading innovation at Clean Show 2025 with product and technology launches including: Industry's largest stack tumbler: 55-pound stack tumbler that provides greater drying capacity and laundromat owners another tool to drive greater revenue. Scan-Pay-Wash: industry's first cashless payment technology solution that does not require an app download.

Acquired Metropolitan Laundry Machinery Sales, a proven laundry equipment distributor serving customers across the greater New York area, expanding Alliance's direct presence in the attractive Northeast market.

Launched Stax-X stacked washer dryer, the first product fully developed at Alliance's engineering facility in Thailand. Aligned with Alliance's local-for-local manufacturing strategy, Stax-X is designed for regional markets with its combined washer-extractor and tumble dryer that saves floor space and provides commercial-grade performance.

POST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Completed successful IPO on October 9, 2025, following which Alliance used net proceeds from the IPO and cash on-hand to repay $525.0 million of debt to deliver a 3.1x IPO adjusted net leverage ratio 1 . The Term Loan repricing combined with the repayment delivers an approximate $46.0 million annualized interest savings at current debt levels.

. The Term Loan repricing combined with the repayment delivers an approximate $46.0 million annualized interest savings at current debt levels. Received a one notch credit rating upgrade from S&P Global to B+ (positive) and an outlook upgrade from Moody's Ratings to B2 (positive).

1 IPO adjusted net leverage ratio reflects September 30, 2025 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the debt repayment of $505.7 million related to IPO proceeds.

ABOUT ALLIANCE LAUNDRY

Alliance Laundry makes the world cleaner as a provider of the highest quality commercial laundry systems. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve approximately 150 countries with a team of more than 4,000 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 20-400 lb. or 9-180 kg.) and support service. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We regularly review non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance and manage our operations, including identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. We believe that non-GAAP measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed together with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors.

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents Net income before provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for the discrete items that management excluded in analyzing the segments' operating performance, such as refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items which management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net revenues. Management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to help readers of our financial statements evaluate our operating performance and facilitates more meaningful comparisons with industry peers. Our calculation of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, and therefore may not be directly comparable. In evaluating these metrics, investors should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation.

"Adjusted net income" represents Net income adjusted to exclude certain expenses not representative of our ongoing operations and other charges. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items.

"Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted" represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the relevant period.

"Net debt" represents our total debt less Cash and cash equivalents.

"Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA" represents total debt less Cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the relevant period.

"IPO adjusted net leverage" represents Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA giving effect to the repayment of debt with our IPO proceeds as if it had occurred at the ending of the relevant period.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Our business is organized into two reportable segments, North America and International. The Company uses Segment net revenues, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin as its measures of performance. The Company allocates certain costs including manufacturing variances, customer support expenses and selling and general expenses which are incurred in our global operations to the reportable segments in determining Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

We define "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" as, on a segment basis, net income excluding interest income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for the discrete items that management excluded in analyzing the segments' operating performance, such as refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items which management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of operating performance of our reportable segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients and business momentum; and any other statements of expectation or belief. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the high degree of competition in the markets in which we operate; our reliance on the performance of distributors, route operators, suppliers, retailers and servicers; our ability to achieve and maintain a high level of product and service quality; fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials; our exposure to international markets, particularly emerging markets; our exposure to costs and difficulties of acquiring and integrating complementary businesses and technologies; and our exposure to worldwide economic conditions and potential global economic downturns.

Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus filed October 9, 2025, which forms part of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective as of September 30, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and do not intend to, to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenues:













Equipment, service parts and other $ 424,993

$ 371,980

$ 1,237,465

$ 1,076,640 Equipment financing 12,613

12,315

36,898

36,664 Net revenues 437,606

384,295

1,274,363

1,113,304 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 265,844

230,098

764,100

669,973 Cost of sales - related parties 1,950

1,649

5,032

4,644 Equipment financing expenses 7,859

9,587

24,068

25,997 Gross profit 161,953

142,961

481,163

412,690















Selling, general, and administrative expenses 76,386

70,942

227,113

195,766 Selling, general, and administrative expenses - related

parties 75

75

225

225 Total operating expenses 76,461

71,017

227,338

195,991 Operating income 85,492

71,944

253,825

216,699















Interest expense, net 36,952

42,339

121,240

100,770 Other expenses, net 5,606

37,340

26,514

37,110 Income/(loss) before taxes 42,934

(7,735)

106,071

78,819 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 10,038

(1,413)

24,912

17,564 Net income/(loss) $ 32,896

$ (6,322)

$ 81,159

$ 61,255















Comprehensive income:













Net income/(loss) $ 32,896

$ (6,322)

$ 81,159

$ 61,255 Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,969

21,017

59,155

1,768 Comprehensive income $ 38,865

$ 14,695

$ 140,314

$ 63,023















Net income/(loss)













Basic $ 0.19

$ (0.04)

$ 0.47

$ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.19

$ (0.04)

$ 0.46

$ 0.35















Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding













Basic 171,423

171,054

171,554

170,722 Diluted 174,950

171,054

175,458

173,116

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,168

$ 154,682 Restricted cash 3,601

6,401 Restricted cash - for securitization investors 20,052

26,959 Accounts receivable, net 106,725

92,150 Inventories, net 154,861

133,494 Inventories, net - related parties 823

989 Accounts receivable, net - restricted for securitization investors 164,197

130,060 Equipment financing receivables, net 3,613

4,600 Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors 88,000

88,288 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,975

30,534 Total current assets 715,015

668,157







Equipment financing receivables, net 6,468

7,633 Property, plant, and equipment, net 250,559

248,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,273

17,080 Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors 449,130

417,672 Deferred income tax asset, net 3,486

3,220 Debt issuance costs, net 3,663

2,793 Goodwill 687,714

666,580 Intangible assets, net 765,014

793,666 Other long-term assets 2,830

6,963 Total assets $ 2,904,152

$ 2,832,105







Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 20,862

$ 20,896 Accounts payable 151,171

141,808 Accounts payable - related parties 1,708

1,338 Asset backed borrowings - owed to securitization investors 196,990

170,862 Current operating lease liabilities 5,859

5,502 Other current liabilities 131,782

138,259 Total current liabilities 508,372

478,665







Long-term debt, net 1,903,836

2,034,545 Asset backed borrowings - owed to securitization investors 404,007

382,910 Deferred income tax liability 169,602

171,103 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,289

12,549 Other long-term liabilities 39,468

29,661 Total liabilities 3,040,574

3,109,433







Commitments and contingencies (See Note 17)





Stockholders' deficit:





Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or

outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 172,802,531 and 189,609,192 issued,

respectively, and 172,802,531 and 125,290,718, outstanding, respectively 1,728

1,896 Additional paid-in capital -

189,911 (Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings (195,553)

31,527 Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 64,318,474 shares, respectively -

(498,910) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 57,403

(1,752) Total stockholders' deficit (136,422)

(277,328) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,904,152

$ 2,832,105

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 81,159

$ 61,255 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

69,344

67,496 Amortization and extinguishment of debt issuance costs

2,498

5,045 Amortization of original issue discount

2,858

2,227 Non-cash interest expense

9,761

11,214 Non-cash (gain)/loss on commodity & foreign exchange contracts, net

(9)

394 Non-cash foreign exchange loss, net

23,035

4,143 Non-cash stock-based compensation

2,562

2,585 Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment

656

360 Provision for credit losses

2,917

3,393 Deferred income taxes

(4,144)

(15,902) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:







Accounts and equipment financing receivables, net

(3,807)

4,761 Accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors

(34,391)

(8,474) Inventories, net

(15,069)

(16,279) Inventories, net - related party

166

75 Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors

(21,783)

(26,968) Other assets

(3,153)

(2,470) Accounts payable

9,677

6,076 Accounts payable - related parties

370

(116) Other liabilities

(5,857)

(31,484) Net cash provided by operating activities

116,790

67,331









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(29,789)

(23,624) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(13,614)

(22,181) Proceeds on disposition of assets

343

106 Originations of equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors

(66,924)

(63,942) Collections of equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors

55,674

54,036 Net cash used in investing activities

(54,310)

(55,605)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Payments on revolving line of credit borrowings

-

(5,605) Proceeds from long-term borrowings

-

2,064,625 Payments on long-term borrowings

(135,000)

(1,268,000) Cash paid for debt establishment and amendment fees

(1,877)

(2,307) Increase in asset backed borrowings owed to securitization investors

164,311

154,006 Decrease in asset backed borrowings owed to securitization investors

(117,086)

(111,112) Dividends paid

-

(265,940) Return of capital paid

-

(634,060) Repurchase of common stock

(6,205)

(99) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock options

(1,937)

(1,105) Net proceeds from stock options exercised

5,672

82 Proceeds from common stock issuance under employee purchase plan

500

- Net cash used in financing activities

(91,622)

(69,515)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

921

(2,232)









(Decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(28,221)

(60,021) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

188,042

209,969 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 159,821

$ 149,948









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 136,168

$ 128,356 Restricted cash

3,601

5,227 Restricted cash - for securitization investors

20,052

16,365 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the Statement of Cash Flows

$ 159,821

$ 149,948









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 107,974

$ 108,020 Cash paid for interest - to securitized investors

$ 23,706

$ 25,871 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 38,872

$ 46,765









Supplemental disclosure of investing and financing non-cash activities:







Capital expenditures included in accounts payable

$ 2,662

$ 2,065

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. SEGMENT SUMMARY

The following table presents revenue by segment, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 North America













Segment net revenues $ 330,742

$ 289,242

$ 952,156

$ 819,078 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 95,449

$ 84,233

$ 273,027

$ 240,530 Segment adjusted EBITDA

margin 28.9 %

29.1 %

28.7 %

29.4 % International













Segment net revenues $ 106,864

$ 95,053

$ 322,207

$ 294,226 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 25,650

$ 23,447

$ 91,344

$ 79,768 Segment adjusted EBITDA

margin 24.0 %

24.7 %

28.3 %

27.1 %

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION SCHEDULES

Selected financial information for each segment is as follows:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) North America

International

Total

North America

International

Total Net revenues $ 330,742

$ 106,864

$ 437,606

$ 289,242

$ 95,053

$ 384,295 Cost of sales(1) 204,781

69,896





180,099

60,607



Other segment items(2) 30,512

11,318





24,910

10,999



Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,449

$ 25,650

$ 121,099

$ 84,233

$ 23,447

$ 107,680 Reconciling items:





















Interest expense, net







(36,952)









(42,339) Depreciation and amortization







(23,386)









(22,587) Refinancing and debt related costs







(2,425)









(32,967) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on intercompany

loans, net







(3,181)









(4,373) Shared-based compensation







(791)









(809) Strategic transaction costs







(1,132)









(515) Corporate and other







(10,298)









(11,825) Income before taxes







$ 42,934









$ (7,735)









(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) North America

International

Total

North America

International

Total Net revenues $ 952,156

$ 322,207

$ 1,274,363

$ 819,078

$ 294,226

$ 1,113,304 Cost of sales(1) 592,236

198,317





514,024

184,967



Other segment items(2) 86,893

32,546





64,524

29,491



Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 273,027

$ 91,344

$ 364,371

$ 240,530

$ 79,768

$ 320,298 Reconciling items:





















Interest expense, net







(121,240)









(100,770) Depreciation and amortization







(69,344)









(67,496) Refinancing and debt related costs







(3,479)









(32,967) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on intercompany

loans, net







(23,035)









(4,143) Shared-based compensation







(2,562)









(2,585) Strategic transaction costs







(4,176)









(5,183) Corporate and other







(34,464)









(28,335) Income before taxes







$ 106,071









$ 78,819





(1) Consists of Cost of sales, Cost of sales - related parties and Equipment financing expenses. (2) Other segment items for each reportable segment includes allocated engineering, sales and marketing, information technology, and

certain other overhead expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income/(loss) to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) and Net income (loss) margin to Adjusted EBITDA margin:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income/(loss) $ 32,896

$ (6,322)

$ 81,159

$ 61,255 Provision/(benefit) for income

taxes 10,038

(1,413)

24,912

17,564 Interest expense, net 36,952

42,339

121,240

100,770 Depreciation and amortization 23,386

22,587

69,344

67,496 Refinancing and debt related costs 2,425

32,967

3,479

32,967 Foreign exchange gain on

intercompany loans, net 3,181

4,373

23,035

4,143 Shared-based compensation 791

809

2,562

2,585 Strategic transaction costs 1,132

515

4,176

5,183 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110,801

$ 95,855

$ 329,907

$ 291,963















Net revenues $ 437,606

$ 384,295

$ 1,274,363

$ 1,113,304 Net income/(loss) margin 7.5 %

(1.6) %

6.4 %

5.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.3 %

24.9 %

25.9 %

26.2 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income/(loss) $ 32,896

$ (6,322)

$ 81,159

$ 61,255 Amortization of intangible assets 12,626

12,515

38,061

37,584 Refinancing and debt related costs 2,425

32,967

3,479

32,967 Foreign exchange gain on

intercompany loans, net 3,181

4,373

23,035

4,143 Shared-based compensation 791

809

2,562

2,585 Strategic transaction costs 1,132

515

4,176

5,183 Tax effect of add backs (4,634)

(11,848)

(16,395)

(19,090) Adjusted net income $ 48,417

$ 33,009

$ 136,077

$ 124,627















Net income/(loss) per share

attributable to common stockholders -

diluted: 0.19

(0.04)

0.46

0.35 Adjusted net income per share

attributable to common stockholders -

diluted: 0.28

$ 0.19

$ 0.78

$ 0.72

The following table presents the calculation of last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA for purposes of calculating Net debt and Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA:



(Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months

Ended December

31, 2024

Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2025

LTM

September 30,

2025 Net Income $ 37,064

$ 81,159

$ 118,223 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 7,566

24,912

32,478 Interest expense, net 31,231

121,240

152,471 Depreciation and amortization 22,673

69,344

92,017 Refinancing and debt related costs 250

3,479

3,729 Foreign exchange gain on intercompany loans, net (8,797)

23,035

14,238 Shared-based compensation 678

2,562

3,240 Strategic transaction costs 620

4,176

4,796 Adjusted EBITDA 91,285

329,907

421,192

The following table presents a reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA:



(Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Term loan $ 1,940,000

$ 2,075,000 Finance lease obligations 267

359 Debt 1,940,267

2,075,359 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (136,168)

(154,682) Net debt $ 1,804,099

$ 1,920,677







LTM adjusted EBITDA $ 421,192

$ 383,248 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 4.3 x

5.0 x

