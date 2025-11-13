Tharimmune, Inc.: Tharimmune Receives Positive FDA Feedback for TH104 Prophylaxis Program Against Respiratory Depression from Fentanyl and Ultrapotent Opioids

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a digital asset treasury company with a clinical-stage biotechnology function, today announced an update from the biotechnology side of the business. Its lead clinical asset, TH104 (nalmefene buccal film), received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Company's submitted simulation modeling plan.

Tharimmune announced earlier this month its plans to develop a digital asset treasury strategy that leverages the Canton Coin to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets.

In a formal Type D meeting with the FDA, Tharimmune presented its initial pharmacokinetic simulation results, and the plan for a more detailed pharmacokinetic modeling, for FDA review. This quantitative modeling plan represents a critical component in advancing TH104 as a prophylactic countermeasure to mitigate respiratory depression caused by fentanyl and other ultrapotent opioids. Following its review, the FDA concurred with Tharimmune's proposed modeling plan and provided constructive guidance on specific technical elements, which the Company intends to integrate into the finalized modeling. The FDA's feedback further de-risks the TH104 program and aligns with Tharimmune's development strategy for the planned 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) submission.

In parallel with this regulatory clarity, the Company is on track to initiate a comprehensive Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) plan. The initiation of this plan represents a key operational milestone, focusing on scaling production and ensuring the quality and consistency of the TH104 buccal film product necessary for advanced clinical development and commercial readiness.

The FDA feedback and ongoing CMC planning follow the Company's earlier positive pharmacokinetic (PK) simulation analysis for TH104, which further reinforces its potential as a potentially superior prophylactic treatment for military personnel and chemical incident responders who face high-potency opioid exposure.

The key findings from the simulation analysis demonstrated:

Rapid Onset: A conservative nalmefene concentration target-representing the threshold effect for protection from respiratory depression-was projected to be achieved in approximately 30 minutes post-dose.

Sustained Protection: The simulation showed that the protective concentration level could be maintained for about 24 hours.

Potential Superiority: This prolonged prophylactic window is a potential key advantage over currently available options, such as naloxone injection products, whose effects are typically short-lived (lasting 30-90 minutes). The 24-hour protection window could be crucial in high-risk environments where immediate medical access is limited and sustained prophylaxis is required.

The buccal film delivery of TH104 is designed as a non-injectable, rapid absorption and convenient to be self-administered, which may be advantageous for first responders who may be wearing full protective gear. The recent positive feedback earlier this year from the FDA confirming that no additional clinical trials appear necessary prior to a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) submission provides a path forward. Tharimmune is dedicated to advancing TH104 to provide a potentially effective and patient-friendly treatment as an option for those in need, beginning with its critical role in national security.

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR) is the first publicly traded company to leverage CC and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to driving value through activities on the Canton Network, Tharimmune also operates clinical-stage biotech research and development. For more information, visit: www.tharimmune.com.

