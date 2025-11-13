Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, announces a major international logistics business has leased 80,000 sqm of BTS space for a major distribution hub at the new CTPark Budapest-Érd in Hungary.

The new 80,000 sqm BTS logistics building will be delivered to the tenant during Q1 2027. The logistics operator has signed a long-term lease for an 80,000 sqm hub that will enable it to consolidate its operations into a single, large-scale, modern facility designed to meet its specific requirements. The business chose CTPark Budapest-Érd for its prime location, direct access to M6 highway, excellent accessibility, and local workforce. The Érd and Budafok-Tétény regions are close to the Danube River and Hungary's M0, M1, M7 and M6 motorways. CTPark Budapest-Érd represents CTP's sixteenth industrial and logistics park in Hungary.

CTP started to develop the new park in January 2025, on 70 hectares of land on the border of the Érd and Budafok-Tétény regions near Budapest. CTPark Budapest-Érd will eventually provide overall 250,000 sqm of modern, sustainable Grade-A space. The recently signed landmark deal of 80,000 sqm and the first phase's 75,000 sqm GLA is a clear indicator of strong pre-let interest in the submarket from occupiers, seeing opportunity in the high quality I&L space they know CTP will deliver, and because of the park's location with access to a large skilled local labour pool and supported with direct highway access and excellent transport links to the rest of Hungary and other European markets.

The park will include additional service facilities, all within attractively landscaped green spaces and amenity. Pedestrian and bicycle routes have been prioritised in the park's design, including a new connection to the local Tétényliget railway station and direct access to the EuroVelo 6 Danube-side cycling route.

All buildings at CTPark Budapest-Érd will incorporate the latest sustainable technology. Energy efficient features will include thermal insulation, LED lighting, and PV panels supporting long-term sustainable performance. Green façades will enhance biodiversity and elevate the park's design. CTPark Budapest-Érd has also been designed to fit seamlessly into the surrounding riverside landscape. CTP has planted 2.5 hectares of new forest along the Danube, while a strategic partnership with the Hungarian Garden Heritage Foundation will help ensure the Park incorporates a wider array of sustainable features.

"Sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility are at the heart of CTP's philosophy. With every project we aim to create long-term environmental and economic value, in cooperation with local municipalities, with focus on innovative construction and long-term quality asset management. Our approach to developing CTPark Budapest-Érd has been the very same. The Park has sustainable design at its heart, and we've worked closely with local municipalities and other stakeholder as partners to support community initiatives as we look to strengthen the local economy and contribute to the region's wider economic growth," said Dr. Ferenc Gondi, Managing Director of CTP Hungary.

CTP operates Central and Eastern Europe's most extensive business park network. The company is active in ten markets with many of its clients occupying space at multiple CTParks in different countries. Over two thirds of new leases CTP signs every year are with existing clients that choose to expend across its network of business parks.

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area, with 13.5 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 June 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

