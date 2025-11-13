The "Growth Opportunities in the European Defense Training and Simulation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this research service, the publisher overviews the European defense training and simulation (T&S) market, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. As regional conflicts continue, T&S reinforces its role as a key asset to keep European militaries strong against adversaries.
This study examines current market trends, identifies key original equipment manufacturers and companies to watch, and offers insights into T&S projects and contracts. Additionally, it explores the role of T&S in the regional military landscape and technology trends sparking innovation in the industry.
The United States plans to reduce military aid to Europe, leading to calls for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to increase defense spending beyond the usual 2% of their Growth Domestic Product (GDP). While the European defense industry has worked toward self-sufficiency, funding for procurement and training may decline. In response, European defense departments are turning to commercial off-the-shelf technology, which can be quickly adapted from sectors like healthcare and mobility. This shift allows for faster acquisition and shorter delivery timelines, aiding market growth.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Open-Source T&S Software
- Joint Multi-Domain Synthetic Environments
- Training as a Service TaaS
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Defense Training and Simulation Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions: Training Types
- Definitions: Training Methodologies
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regional Analysis
- Market Factsheet
- Market Trend Analysis
- Market Participant Analysis
- Representative Joint Programs
- Country Profile: The United Kingdom UK
- Country Profile: France
- Country Profile: Germany
- Country Profile: Italy
- Country Profiles: Poland and Ukraine
- Representative Contracts
Appendix Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
