In this research service, the publisher overviews the European defense training and simulation (T&S) market, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. As regional conflicts continue, T&S reinforces its role as a key asset to keep European militaries strong against adversaries.

This study examines current market trends, identifies key original equipment manufacturers and companies to watch, and offers insights into T&S projects and contracts. Additionally, it explores the role of T&S in the regional military landscape and technology trends sparking innovation in the industry.

The United States plans to reduce military aid to Europe, leading to calls for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to increase defense spending beyond the usual 2% of their Growth Domestic Product (GDP). While the European defense industry has worked toward self-sufficiency, funding for procurement and training may decline. In response, European defense departments are turning to commercial off-the-shelf technology, which can be quickly adapted from sectors like healthcare and mobility. This shift allows for faster acquisition and shorter delivery timelines, aiding market growth.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Open-Source T&S Software

Joint Multi-Domain Synthetic Environments

Training as a Service TaaS

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Defense Training and Simulation Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definitions: Training Types

Definitions: Training Methodologies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Analysis

Market Factsheet

Market Trend Analysis

Market Participant Analysis

Representative Joint Programs

Country Profile: The United Kingdom UK

Country Profile: France

Country Profile: Germany

Country Profile: Italy

Country Profiles: Poland and Ukraine

Representative Contracts

Appendix Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

