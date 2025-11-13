St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: High-Grade Nickel and Platinum Group Metal Discovery Expands Manicouagan Critical Minerals Potential

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) reports two major milestones: the first recorded revenues from its wholly owned subsidiary, St-Georges Metallurgy Corp., and the identification of a new high-grade nickel-copper-PGE target zone at its Manicouagan Project in Québec. These achievements underscore the Company's dual focus on advancing critical-materials exploration and generating early-stage metallurgical revenues.

St-Georges Metallurgy Reports First Revenue

St-Georges' wholly owned subsidiary, St-Georges Metallurgy Corp. generated its first revenue in October 2025. The subsidiary might record additional revenue before the end of its financial year and is preparing for further revenues in 2026. It is anticipated that the bulk of the amounts will then originate from the processing of its first multi-ton shipment of geothermal scaling concentrate from Iceland.

Manicouagan Fall 2025 Surface Prospecting Campaign Results

The 2025 surface exploration campaign at Manicouagan has refined the project's geological model and led to the discovery of the "South-East Manic Zone" located approximately 6.5 km east of the known Bob mineralized corridor. Two grab samples from this new area returned values up to 2.28% Ni, 0.37% Cu, 0.17% Co, and 0.81 g/t Pd + 0.55 g/t Pt, confirming the presence of high-iron, magnetite-rich lenses (several samples >70% Fe3O4) with elevated PGE content consistent with massive magnetite-sulfide horizons.

Investors are cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the project.

Table 1. Results from chosen surface grab samples RDL: Reported Detection Limit

Strong Geological Correlation: Multi-element analysis shows a strong positive correlation between nickel, cobalt, iron, and Platinum Group Metals (PGEs) (r = 0.83-0.95), suggesting a common magmatic sulfide origin.

Table 2. Correlation between the different metals

Picture 1. Manicouagan Project with Bob corridor drill zone in relation to the 2025 campaign

Picture 2. 2025 surface campaign overlay showing current work areas, interpreted impact structures, and stream-sediment platinum anomaly east of the project

The 2025 surface work (outlined red in Pictures 1 & 2) was conducted outside of the zone covered by the Company's geophysics work of 2022. It does test trends and structural corridors that can be derived from the interpretation made by Fritz Geophysics in its 2023 report, which re-examined the 2022-2023 heliborne magnetic survey.

Stream-sediment samples collected far to the east of the project (yellow ellipse) returned trace platinum, adding context to the broad geophysical and structural footprint and suggesting that the PGE-bearing system extends well beyond the current surface sampling area.

The presence of sulfide rich rocks outside the previous zone of interest prompted the team to extend sampling and collect stream sediment samples approximately 3.5 km further east to investigate the potential for prospection of that area. One of the stream sediment samples may indicate a potential upstream anomaly as it detected trace platinum values of 0.013 g/t Platinum, while palladium was below detection limits These results could point out to a distal PGE dispersion plume.

Table 3. Stream sediments samples results

"(…) "The surface campaign was designed to examine areas with geophysical context similar to our known areas of mineralization (…) This work confirms similar mineralization to other targets on our project. Because of these results, the company will request authorization to test for mineralization at depth with drilling. We exceeded our goal to document mineralized outcrops and collect the supporting data needed for the next phase of exploration. While these results come primarily from select grab samples and are not necessarily representative of the wider area, they are nonetheless a very encouraging sign. In addition, one of the stream sediment samples, collected on the eastern limits of the project, even contained trace amounts of platinum - providing further context to the broader mineral potential we are defining." (…)" commented Herb Duerr, president & CEO of St-Georges.

Geophysical & Geological Interpretation

The 2022-2023 heliborne magnetic survey and subsequent March 2023 interpretation by Fritz Geophysics refined the project's geological model, outlining contrasting magnetic domains, a possible deep intrusive body, and multiple concentric structures interpreted as secondary impact craters.

Integration of this data with 2022-2024 drilling and the new 2025 surface program defines a broad structural corridor over 5 km long and 2 kilometers wide centered on the historical Bob Zone. The model suggests an impact-modified magmatic system where deep feeder intrusions and impact structures combine to localize Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralization.

The Bob Zone has drill intercepts of 2m of 3.2% Ni, 0.4% Cu, 0.2% Co, 9 g/t of PGEs (Pt+Pd+Rh+Ru) and continuous low-grade (e.g., 91.3m of 0.24% Ni, 0.25% Cu, 0.01% Co) mineralization proximal to these features. A bulk sample from surface of Bob mineralization consisted of massive pyrrhotite-nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum-palladium-rhodium-ruthenium mineralization averaging 2.6% Ni, 1.7% Cu, 0.10% Co, and 12 g/t of PGEs (Pt-Pd-Rh-Ru-Ps-Ir).

Next Steps

The Company plans to conduct a high-resolution ground magnetic and EM survey, followed by mechanized trenching and channel sampling over the new South-East Manic Zone. The 3D geological model will be updated, and a 2026 drill program will be prepared to target both the Bob Zone depth extensions and the newly extended South-East area of interest.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All samples were collected by a team of experienced prospectors and analyzed by IGS Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited facility in Delson, Québec. Analytical methods included 4-acid digestion with ICP-OES for base metals and fire assay ICP-OES for PGEs.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY

Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing and recycling initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the flagship Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie (CSM) projects on Quebec's North Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/high-grade-nickel-and-platinum-group-metal-discovery-expands-manicouagan-critical-1101913