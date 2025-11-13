Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Advances Drill Program at La Blache, Quebec, Targeting Titanium & Critical Minerals Resource Growth

Technology-driven critical metals company advancing Western supply resistance through patented processing IP, strategic exploration assets, and global business opportunities.

Highlights

1,000m of HQ diamond drilling completed as part of the 2,500m fall/winter program at the La Blache Ti02 Project in Quebec, Canada.

Program designed to expand and upgrade the inferred mineral resource at the Farrell-Taylor Ti02 deposit.

Drill core to support the development of Temas' patented Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology, a next-generation processing technology that reduces costs by up to 65% and enhances recovery of titanium, vanadium, rare earth and other critical metals.

Early observations indicate the presence of Gallium and Scandium, as well as Titanium and Vanadium.

Fully funded program, with all permits and authorisations in place. Phase 2 drilling planned for early 2026.

Strategically located near infrastructure and the deep-sea Port of Saguenay, supporting efficient future development and downstream integration.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company")(ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to report the progress in its 2,500m diamond drilling campaign at its La Blache property in Quebec, Canada.

Approximately 1,000m have been completed to date, with drilling expected to continue through the third week of November. Results from this campaign will refine the geological model, expand the existing inferred resource, and support the development of a maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") during 2026.

Tim Fernback, CEO, of Temas Resources commented:

"Our current drilling program at La Blache is progressing on schedule, and early observations confirm strong geological continuity across the mineralised zones. We are building a strong foundation for Temas' next stage of value creation with resource expansion and integration on our RCL processing technology, which together, position the Company to deliver a competitive advantage in the titanium and critical minerals recovery market."

Mr. David Caldwell, Temas Chief Operating Officer, commented:

"La Blache is ideally located near existing infrastructure, a skilled regional workforce, and the deep-water Port of Saguenay. Beyond Titanium and Vanadium, we continue to identify promising signatures of Scandium and Gallium, offering additional upside. There is a push for onshoring critical metals and rare earth elements in North America, and adding Scandium and Gallium mineralization just adds to our world class massive oxide deposit as we work towards defining our global mineral resource estimate (MRE) at La Blache."



"Drill core from this program will also provide key metallurgical samples to advance the next phase of our RCL metallurgical technology development."

This fall/winter program will covers the full 2.5km mineralised corridor from Hervieux West to Farrell-Taylor, with drill holes positioned at 50m x 50m intervals. Phase 1 is underway, with Phase 2 scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The drill campaign is fully funded by the Company's recent financings, and all drill permits and work authorizations are in place at La Blache. Upon completion, Temas will undertake full core analysis and assay testing to inform both its geological model and the design parameters for its RCL pilot studies.

MAP OF LA BLACHE PROPERTY

Figure 1: Location of the La Blanche tenure and mineralised zones

IMAGES OF LA BLACHE EXPLORATION PROGRAM FALL/ WINTER 2025

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (the "Prospectus"). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.temasresources.com/investors or through the ASX platform under announcement dated 15 July 2025.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project are set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus and are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

- ENDS -

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Jane Morgan

Investor & Media Relations

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

Or visit our website at www.temasresources.com

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Malcolm Castle, BSc (Hons), GCertAppFin (Sec Inst), MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.

Mr Castle is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr Castle is the Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd is an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

About Temas Resources

Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO | CSE:TMAS | OTCQB:TMASF | FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Follow us:

https://temasresources.com/

https://x.com/TMASResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/temas-resources-corp/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/temas-advances-drill-program-at-la-blache-quebec-targeting-titanium-and-critical-1101359