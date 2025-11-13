NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Training Signs Agreement with Arza Consulting Group to Accelerate Sales for Workforce Development and K-12 Education Programs

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Uplift Training today announced a strategic consulting agreement with Arza Consulting Group (ACG) to accelerate outreach and sales for Uplift's immersive workforce development and K-12 education offerings, including ABC Labs VR, Moon Mission, and Starborn Academy programs. Under the agreement, ACG will identify and prioritize target organizations and coordinate meetings, briefings, and ongoing sales support in collaboration with Uplift Training.

"Uplift Training is scaling programs that build real-world skills," said Mark McLaughlin, Co-Chairman of Uplift Training. "Partnering with ACG strengthens our ability to reach trade schools, school districts, nonprofits, and workforce partners who are ready to bring high-impact VR training and learning to their communities."

"Uplift is delivering exactly what districts and workforce boards are asking for-adaptive, hands-on VR training that helps learners build practical skills," said Ralph Arza, President of Arza Consulting Group. "We'll leverage our extensive network of school districts, trade schools, and workforce development agencies to scale the program rapidly."

About Uplift Training

Uplift Training is an AI-first educational training company transforming workforce development through immersive virtual reality. We design and deliver adaptive, skills-based training that blends artificial intelligence with hands-on VR simulations to accelerate learning, boost engagement, and improve performance. Our programs align with industry needs and give learners practical pathways into high-demand careers. Learn more at https://www.uplifttraining.com/

About Arza Consulting Group

ACG supports organizations in positioning and aligning their products to more effectively address the evolving needs of the education sector.

