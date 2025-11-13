VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Enters LOI to Acquire BladeRanger Subsidiary, Expanding AI-Driven Drone Capabilities for Security, Infrastructure, and Emergency Response

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and RAMAT EFAL, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Solar Drone Ltd., a subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN) and a developer of mission-ready unmanned-aerial systems designed for infrastructure inspection, civil protection, and homeland-security operations.

Under the LOI, VisionWave will issue 1.8 million shares of common stock to BladeRanger as consideration. The parties intend to use commercially reasonable efforts to negotiate and execute a definitive Share Purchase Agreement by December 10, 2025, with closing targeted for December 31, 2025, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Transforming Civil and Defense Applications

The closing of this acquisition will mark VisionWave's strategic expansion into the growing dual-use drone sector, where autonomous systems originally developed for renewable-energy maintenance are now evolving into multi-role platforms for defense, emergency response, and public-safety missions.

BladeRanger's subsidiary has engineered a modular drone system that combines:

a 4.5 kW airborne pump delivering up to 120 bar (1,740 PSI);

delivering up to 120 bar (1,740 PSI); AI-enhanced UV and visible-spectrum sensors for real-time anomaly detection;

for real-time anomaly detection; configurable nozzle arrays for precise material dispersion; and

for precise material dispersion; and low-flow (5-8 L/min) operation for controlled missions in remote or hazardous terrain.

These systems can execute fire suppression, critical-infrastructure inspection, decontamination, border surveillance, and industrial safety missions - all within established procurement and export-control frameworks.

To view a demonstration of the drone's current capabilities, visit:

BladeRanger Demonstration Video

Strategic Integration with VisionWave AI Systems

The acquisition will align BladeRanger's aerial technology with VisionWave's AI-driven sensor-fusion and command-and-control platform, with the goal of creating a powerful ecosystem for:

Autonomous fire and hazard response ,

, Predictive maintenance of infrastructure assets , and

, and Real-time situational awareness for authorized agencies.



U.S. program management and commercialization will be led from West Hollywood, California, while research and development will continue at BladeRanger's Ramat Efal facility in Israel.

Due Diligence and Leadership Presence in Israel

VisionWave has launched a comprehensive on-site due-diligence initiative to finalize the transaction and evaluate additional cooperation opportunities. The VisionWave executive team is currently in Israel conducting daily technical assessments at BladeRanger's facilities and will continue throughout the month to advance negotiations and definitive agreements as well as integration planning and synergy evaluations.

Valuation and Transaction Context

In preparation for the acquisition, BladeRanger retained BDO Consulting Group to conduct a full valuation of its operations.

Transaction Highlights:

Consideration: 1,800,000 VisionWave common shares (subject to price-adjustment mechanism)

1,800,000 VisionWave common shares (subject to price-adjustment mechanism) Registration Rights: VisionWave will file a Form S-1 (or Form S-3 if eligible) within 45 days of closing and use best efforts to have it declared effective within 180 days

VisionWave will file a Form S-1 (or Form S-3 if eligible) within 45 days of closing and use best efforts to have it declared effective within 180 days Exclusivity: BladeRanger has agreed to an exclusivity with VisionWave through February 28, 2026



Leadership Comments

"BladeRanger's subsidiary has developed an adaptable aerial platforms in the market-equally relevant for commercial infrastructure operators and public agencies focused on civil protection," said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

"Our expanded technical and leadership team in Israel demonstrates VisionWave's hands-on commitment to completing this acquisition and advancing AI-enabled autonomous systems that protect assets, environments, and lives."

Shmuel Yannay, Co-Founder and Director of BladeRanger Ltd., added:

"This collaboration represents a major step forward for Israeli innovation and global safety. Together with VisionWave, we are combining advanced robotics with real-time AI to deliver drones that think, act, and protect. The parties are exploring potential areas of future cooperation, but no agreements have been reached and there can be no assurance that any additional transactions will occur."

Commitment to Responsible Innovation

VisionWave and BladeRanger are committed to advancing AI and drone technologies responsibly and in full compliance with U.S. and international law, including ITAR, EAR, and non-proliferation standards. All commercial and governmental activities will adhere to strict procurement, export-control, and oversight requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding failure to execute a definitive agreement, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals (including under U.S. export control laws) and changes in market conditions; integration challenges. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "potential," "anticipated," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) develops AI-driven autonomy and multi-sensor command-and-control systems for defense, public safety, and critical-infrastructure clients.

Headquartered in West Hollywood, California, VisionWave's technologies combine radar, optics, and RF imaging to create autonomous awareness for air, land, and sea applications.

Visit www.visionwaveholdings.com.

About BladeRanger Ltd.

BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN) is an Israeli technology company specializing in autonomous drone systems for renewable energy, infrastructure maintenance, and civil and homeland-security applications. Solar Drone Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd.

Visit www.bladeranger.com.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@vwav.inc

Website: www.vwav.inc

Demonstration Video: https://vimeo.com/1092607855

