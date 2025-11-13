Anzeige
WKN: A3ET9E | ISIN: US87256C1018 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.11.25 | 15:30
182,00 US-Dollar
+0,17 % +0,31
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TKO GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TKO GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TKO and Polymarket Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 13th

  • Stocks are little changed Thursday morning after two major developments: A new partnership between NYSE-listed TKO Group Holdings and Polymarket, and the end of the longest U.S. Government shutdown.
  • TKO Group Holdings and Polymarket will ring the opening bell with several guests including TKO Chair and CEO Ari Emanuel, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, UFC CEO Dana White, and others.
  • President Trump put an end to the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history last night by signing a funding bill into law. The measure was passed by the house on Wednesday evening.

Opening Bell
TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and Polymarket celebrate a new partnership

Closing Bell
Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) marks their investor day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822520/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_13.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5621099/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--tko-and-polymarket-announce-partnership-302614567.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
