AmeriLife Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner for the Third Consecutive Year

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / AmeriLife, a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. AmeriLife was recognized in the categories of General Excellence, Marketing Creativity & Branding, and Best United States Power Partner.

"This incredible recognition is a testament to our team's continued dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses thrive," said Scott Perry, Chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "We're honored to be acknowledged for achievements that reflect our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our affiliate partners."

As a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, AmeriLife's partnership program has become a benchmark for independent and field marketing organizations seeking to expand their reach and resources without compromising operational control over their business. By partnering with AmeriLife, companies can leverage the firm's extensive distribution network, advanced marketing capabilities, technology solutions, and regulatory compliance tools, allowing them to focus on their core business while driving growth.

AmeriLife's recent strategic moves have further strengthened its market position. In March, AmeriLife finalized its acquisition Crump Life Insurance Services, enhancing its wealth distribution capabilities within the institutional, IMO, and BGA segments. Crump's expertise spans life insurance and retirement products, and it partners with over 31,000 financial professionals to deliver holistic solutions. This acquisition marked a significant step forward for AmeriLife, transforming its wealth distribution approach and delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions.

AmeriLife, through its affiliate Saybrus Partners, also entered into a strategic partnership with SterlingBridge Insurance Agency, expanding its national reach and capabilities in life insurance and annuity distribution. This partnership demonstrates the ability for affiliates to access capital and M&A support to add key capabilities they need to drive growth. Specifically, this partnership brought best-in-class capabilities in back-office operations and institutional and independent distribution, complementing Saybrus Partners' wholesaling and sales support model.

The success of AmeriLife's affiliate partners is also noteworthy. Four of its affiliate partners were recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, including Florida Financial Advisors, Hoffman Financial Group, Brookstone Capital Management, and Pinnacle Financial Services. This recognition underscores the exceptional growth and innovative spirit of these companies, which are integral to AmeriLife's mission.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various business functions, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners -- the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers -- they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit Inc.com/Power-Partner-Awards.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Manseto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

