Total Acre Announces Strategic Partnership With DPA Auctions to Bring Exclusive Equipment Solutions to Members

This Strategic Alliance Adds Another Layer of Value to Total Acre Membership, Helping Farmers Boost Profitability, Improve Efficiency and Keep Their Operations Running Strong

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Total Acre is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with DPA Auctions, a trusted name in online farm equipment sales for more than 50 years. This collaboration will give Total Acre members exclusive access to DPA's nationwide network of qualified buyers, professional valuation services, and auction expertise, helping them to buy and sell equipment with ease and added profitability.

Through this partnership, Total Acre members can now turn idle or underused farm equipment into working capital without the stress of traditional sales. DPA Auctions provides comprehensive services from start to finish, including certified valuations, targeted marketing, online auction hosting, and secure payment processing. The company's unique Live Auction Board technology connects sellers to serious bidders nationwide, creating a fast and transparent selling experience that maximizes returns.

"Our goal at Total Acre has always been to help growers improve their use of technology, profitability, and efficiency," said John Guglielmi, Executive Director of Total Acre. "Partnering with DPA Auctions adds another layer of value to our membership. This gives our members a trusted way to convert equipment assets into capital that can be reinvested into their operations, keeping their farms moving forward."

DPA Auctions shares Total Acre's commitment to supporting these top-tier growers through practical, results-driven solutions. Together, the two organizations will offer member-only benefits, special auction programs, and educational opportunities to help producers make informed decisions about equipment management and financial planning.

"We are thrilled to partner with Total Acre, connecting their respected agronomy network with DPA's nationwide buyer base and auction expertise," said Justin Scheel, Chief Marketing Officer at DPA Auctions. "This collaboration gives Total Acre members a trusted outlet to sell and manage their equipment with confidence, along with access to cutting-edge auction technology and digital asset management tools."

This new partnership aligns perfectly with Total Acre's mission of providing comprehensive support that enhances every aspect of a grower's operation from agronomy and data management to business optimization.

About DPA Auctions

DPA Auctions connects large farmers to a nationwide network of serious bidders, ensuring equipment sells quickly and profitably. Backed by over five decades of auction experience, DPA provides professional valuations, targeted marketing, and seamless transactions that deliver top-dollar results. Learn more at www.dpaauctions.com.

About Total Acre

Total Acre is a membership-based high-yield management program founded by world-record growers Randy Dowdy and David Hula. The program empowers farmers to unlock their full potential through data-driven agronomy, on-farm trials, and proven ROI strategies. Learn more at www.totalacre.com .

