meshIQ Strengthens Middleware Management Platform with Automation and Transaction Visibility

Extends visibility and control across hybrid integration environments, helping enterprises simplify and automate complex middleware operations while delivering visibility into mission-critical transactions.

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / meshIQ, a leader in middleware observability and management, today announced key platform updates delivering deeper integration observability, smarter automation, and enhanced system resilience for enterprises navigating complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company also launched a redesigned website, highlighting its diverse applications across key use cases, industries, and professional roles.

meshIQ introduces a wide range of new capabilities that help integration teams resolve issues faster and operate with less manual oversight. The update improves efficiency and consistency across distributed middleware environments, enabling users to manage hybrid deployments more effectively while maintaining full visibility and governance through modernized navigation and workflow design.

It also expands coverage for leading messaging technologies and deepens insight into transaction behavior across diverse systems. The latest release strengthens resilience, streamlines key management tasks, and improves performance under high-availability conditions. Together, these advancements deliver faster troubleshooting, stronger data integrity, and greater operational confidence for enterprise integration teams.

"With new capabilities, we're advancing our mission to simplify and modernize how enterprises manage their integration environments," said Navdeep Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of meshIQ. "Collectively, these updates reaffirm our leadership in middleware observability and automation, laying the groundwork for continued innovation across our unified platform."

Key Benefits

Apache ActiveMQ Support: Comprehensive integration of ActiveMQ monitoring within both the Manage GUI and Workgroup Server provides unified oversight of brokers, queues, and topics, significantly expanding visibility for enterprise messaging environments.

Improved Item Ownership and Search: Enhanced search and ownership controls streamline collaboration across large integration teams, making it faster and easier to organize, manage, and share critical resources at scale.

Advanced Message Filtering: Dramatically accelerates historical analysis and troubleshooting by delivering management and filtering of messages across diverse messaging deployed in complex hybrid infrastructure.

Additional updates further strengthen governance, database performance, and system validation, delivering the scale needed for cloud and AI applications.

The Bigger Picture: Elevating Middleware Management and User Experience

The new capabilities further meshIQ's broader Multi-Middleware Platform, which unifies observability, management, and tracking across modern and legacy middleware technologies. At the platform's core meshIQ enables centralized configuration, governance, and automation that seamlessly delivers observability and enables message flow tracking, giving enterprises a single, integrated management plane for their diverse middleware infrastructure.

Coinciding with the platform update, meshIQ has launched a redesigned website that showcases the full depth of its services. The new site highlights its complete product portfolio, including the Multi-Middleware Platform, B2B Flow Intelligence, and messaging and streaming-specific solutions, alongside use cases such as transaction tracking, middleware governance, and AIOps for middleware. It also introduces expanded solution pages organized by industry, role, and service area, making it easier for visitors to explore how meshIQ supports their specific integration and modernization goals.

"meshIQ is evolving in every sense, whether it's through the team's continuous technological innovation or our dedication to an exceptional brand and customer experience," said Sidhu. "With the latest release and our redesigned website, we're advancing both how businesses operate their middleware and how they engage with our platform."

To learn more about meshIQ and the Manage platform, visit www.meshiq.com.

About meshIQ

meshIQ is a global organization headquartered in the United States. Trusted by some of the largest companies in the world across multiple continents, meshIQ provides the management plane for middleware that transforms complex middleware operations through fully automated DevOps. Utilizing a single UI & API for middleware management, development and automation, meshIQ uniquely provides management, observability and tracking capabilities for middleware technologies ranging from modern Kafka-based streaming to legacy messaging technologies such as IBM MQ, and across cloud and on-premises environments.

