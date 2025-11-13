QorusDocs Named Best Proposal Management Software by Info-Tech SoftwareReviews and LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / QorusDocs, a leader in AI-powered value and proposal management software, has been recognized as the #1 proposal management solution by Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews and awarded Proposal Management Software of the Year by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.

"Our priority at QorusDocs is to streamline complex proposal and RFP processes for business development teams in professional services," said Ray Meiring, CEO of QorusDocs. "These recognitions reflect our customers' success-higher productivity, more consistency, and more time invested in client relationships and growth."

QorusDocs' recognition as the top proposal management platform comes at a pivotal time as professional services organizations seek proven ways to harness AI, prove value to clients and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. According to the Thomson Reuters 2025 Generative AI in Professional Services Report , 95% of people in professional services believe AI will be central to their organization's workflow within the next five years.

Info-Tech SoftwareReviews: Top Proposal Management Software

In SoftwareReviews' Proposal Management Data Quadrant, QorusDocs ranks highest for product features and satisfaction as well as vendor experience and capabilities. The Info-Tech Buyer Experience Report (BXR) , published in October 2025, highlights QorusDocs' exceptional scores for product performance and customer relationships.

According to a survey of QorusDocs users:

100% say QorusDocs is critical to their success

100% say it increases productivity

100% plan to renew with QorusDocs

96% love using QorusDocs

93% would recommend QorusDocs

81% believe the value outweighs the cost

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards: Proposal Management Software of the Year

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, selected QorusDocs as the Proposal Management Software of the Year.

QorusDocs enables dozens of Am Law 200 and Global 200 Law Firms to automate pitches, proposals and RFP responses, boosting productivity by up to 60% and reducing formatting time by 50%. Capabilities include auto-generating first drafts, centralizing attorney bios, case studies, and credentials, and ensuring firm branding consistency.

QorusDocs integrates with core law firm platforms, including Litera, Intapp Deal Cloud and Microsoft 365, to help firms produce winning proposals. The Pursuits feature helps law firms with managing collaboration and automation of the pitch process. Built on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, QorusDocs addresses data security, compliance and privacy for law firms' private content libraries, past RFPs, proposals, and internal documents.

"Many large firms handle over 500 pitches per year, translating into thousands of non-billable hours devoted to repetitive, manual tasks," said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of LegalTech Breakthrough. "Through its advanced AI-driven automation, seamless integration, and focus on the needs of legal teams, QorusDocs modernizes the proposal process, allowing legal professionals to reduce errors, increase efficiency and productivity, maintain brand consistency and win more business. We're so pleased to recognize QorusDocs with 'Proposal Management Software of the Year!'"

Continued Product Innovation: Introducing QorusDocs Value Management and New Agentic Features to Drive Further Automation

After? acquiring ?AI-powered customer value management software Shark Finesse earlier this year, QorusDocs introduced Value Management , a collaborative solution for building out value assessments that helps revenue teams articulate and quantify business cases in their proposals, in October. Unlike traditional Excel-based approaches, QorusDocs Value Management drives standardized data-driven value models across the organization, ensuring consistency, accuracy and trust in the numbers. Firms and customers can collaborate and build business cases together, increasing engagement and credibility.?

Additionally, at an October 28 customer event, QorusDocs previewed new AI agents and features coming to the platform in 2026 that will draw on deep industry expertise to help revenue teams draft, personalize and refine critical sales documents even faster. Users will be able to ask an AI agent to perform repeatable or complex tasks, such as finding content, researching information and creating documents.

Over 25,000 people globally use QorusDocs, including dozens of Am Law 200 and Global 200 law firms. To learn more, visit www.qorusdocs.com . About QorusDocs QorusDocs is a Bellevue, WA-based leader in AI-powered Value and Proposal Management software, helping organizations prove ROI and win more business. The platform unites value management with proposal automation, enabling teams to build intelligent business cases and create personalized, data-driven pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs empowers business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, demonstrate measurable impact, and accelerate decisions. For more information, visit qorusdocs.com or follow us on LinkedIn . PR Contact Anna Rice

anna.rice@alpinemarketingcomms.com SOURCE: QorusDocs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/qorusdocs-named-best-proposal-management-software-by-info-tech-s-1101759