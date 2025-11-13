The All-Data, Any AI Integration Leader Achieves Centaur Status as it Crosses $100M in Revenue

Safe Software (Safe), the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with true support for spatial data, today announced strong business momentum and continued progress toward its goal of reaching $250M in revenue by 2028. Building on another year of record performance, Safe Software is ahead of its target, surpassing $100M in annual revenue in FY25, representing nearly 20% year-over-year growth.

"Crossing $100M is more than a financial milestone, it's testament to the significant value FME delivers for our customers every day," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "As we advance toward $250M, we remain committed to empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through open, scalable, and intelligent solutions"

The company's employee base increased by 21.8% over the fiscal year, reflecting strategic investments in its people, culture, and innovation to meet global demand.

Internally, the growing Safe Software team has embraced AI, with over 600 active custom GPTs at the company, and over 40,000 messages per month sent to its enterprise GPT. Additionally, the company's AI Champions Program has resulted in 20 internal demos posted for staff this quarter, covering a wide range of processes and tooling.

During the same period, Safe Software successfully expanded its international footprint with new operations in the UK and Ireland laying foundations for its next period of sustainable growth.

The business also introduced major product updates that further strengthened FME's ability to connect and automate data across every system, including FME Realize and new Data Virtualization capabilities. Other major updates during the last fiscal year include: The launch of FME Multi-Language Availability, 24/7 global support for FME users and Safe Software being recognized as Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for third consecutive year in a row.

Earlier this month, the company also announced a new partnership with the Vancouver Canucks.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.

