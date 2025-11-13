The respected R&D center collaborates with Echodyne as modernizing ground capabilities becomes increasingly important for national defense

Echodyne, the radar platform company, today announces a collaboration with Poland's Military Institute of Armored and Automotive Technology (WITPiS), a leading research and development center in the field of land vehicle technology. Through this collaboration, the teams will work to assess, integrate, and find potential uses for Echodyne's counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) radars in Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) developed by WITPiS and its industrial partners.

Echodyne will be working closely with its long-time partner and distributor in Poland, Linc Polska, to test, demonstrate, and present the capabilities of C-UAS radar technology with WITPiS' UGVs. The three entities will work hand-in-hand to identify both civil and military applications for the radar-enabled UGVs in the region.

"The Military Institute of Armored and Automotive Technology brings critical expertise to our collaboration to deliver best-in-class ground-based systems for detection and situational awareness," said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. "As Allied militaries increasingly put the spotlight on modernizing their land force capabilities, Echodyne looks forward to continuing to demonstrate how our MESA radars provide the highest performance for on-the-move threat detection, and integration into larger counter-UAS and defense systems."

Echodyne's 4D metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) radars are perfectly suited to provide the reliable precision tracking capabilities required for fixed, portable, and on-the-move C-UAS missions. Rooted in the belief that data fidelity makes all the difference to C-UAS mission success, Echodyne radars consistently generate a high-fidelity view of the airspace, detecting and tracking UAS intruders with pinpoint accuracy.

"Echodyne's been a long-time partner of ours and we know exactly what their consistent, reliable radar technology is capable of," said Harald Dingemans, CEO at Linc Polska. "We look forward to showcasing different ways the radar technology can support the modernization of land capabilities with WITPiS UGVs."

