FloQast Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Professional Golfer Blades Brown

Record-breaking young professional phenom Blades Brown to showcase FloQast branding as he advances his career

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced a sponsorship agreement with professional golfer Blades Brown . As part of the sponsorship, Brown will display the FloQast logo on his apparel while taking part in golf related activities.

Blades enjoyed a record-breaking amateur career before turning professional at just 17 on December 17, 2024. At 16, he made history at the 2023 U.S. Amateur by shooting a course record 64 and becoming the youngest medalist in the tournament's history, surpassing a 103-year-old record set by golf legend Bobby Jones. He went on to make his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the 2024 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, finishing tied for 26 as a sponsor exemption. He officially made his professional debut at the 2025 American Express, where he shot a 64 to record the lowest round by a player under the age of 18 in the last 40 years.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blades Brown as he embarks on what promises to be an exceptional professional golf career," said Mike Whitmire, CPA* (Inactive), FCA, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. "Blades' dedication, precision, and record-breaking performance at such a young age aligns perfectly with FloQast's core values of innovation and excellence. His journey from a history-making amateur to a professional golfer is incredibly inspiring, and we are excited to support him as he takes the golf world by storm and continues to make history."

"I am honored to partner with FloQast as I continue my professional journey," said Brown. "FloQast's commitment to teamwork and performance really resonates with me, and I'm honored to represent a company that helps professionals perform at their best every day. I look forward to representing FloQast on and off the course."

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,500 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

