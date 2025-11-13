Info-Tech Research Group: EMEA IT Leaders Named as Winners for Innovation, Leadership, and Excellence: Global 2025 Info-Tech Awards Recipients Published

Info-Tech Research Group spotlights exceptional IT leaders and organisations across EMEA that are driving measurable value and transformation through its 2025 Info-Tech Awards. The global research and advisory firm's prestigious program recognises technology excellence worldwide, highlighting measurable impact, innovation, and strategic alignment across categories such as Women Leading IT, IT Transformation, and IT Impact awards.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the winners of its 2025 Info-Tech Awards from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The annual global program honours technology leaders and organisations that exemplify innovation, operational excellence, and strategic alignment between IT and business goals.

For the first time this year, the 2025 Info-Tech Awards recognise both individual and organisational excellence across two main streams: Leader of the Year and Innovator of the Year. Each stream celebrates IT leaders and teams who are transforming their organisations through innovation, governance, and strategic alignment. The EMEA recipients of this year's program were selected for exemplifying this standard, based on a comprehensive evaluation that combines nominations, diagnostic data, and interviews.

"The 2025 Info-Tech Awards highlight the remarkable innovation and leadership emerging across EMEA," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President at Info-Tech Research Group, Europe. "Each of these recipients demonstrates how IT can drive measurable business value, resilience, and transformation when innovation and governance work hand in hand. Their success reflects the strength of the region's technology leadership and its growing global impact on a multitude of industries and sectors."

2025 Info-Tech Awards EMEA Winners

This year's EMEA award recipients represent diverse countries and industries, demonstrating how technology continues to drive innovation, strengthen governance, and deliver measurable outcomes across the enterprise landscape.

The EMEA winners of the 2025 Info-Tech Awards were recognised across five distinct categories that acknowledge excellence in leadership, performance, and innovation across the global IT community: Innovator of the Year, Women Leading IT, IT Transformation, IT Impact, and IT Excellence.

Innovator of the Year Award

Celebrating organisations that implemented groundbreaking IT initiatives that deliver measurable value and redefine excellence within their industries, the following EMEA winners have been recognised for the Innovator of the Year Award for 2025:

Sophos Ltd. (EMEA)

alfanar group (EMEA)

Women Leading IT Award

Highlighting women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship, inspiring future generations of technology leaders, the following leaders across EMEA have been honoured with this year's Women Leading IT Award:

Gudani Mukatuni, CIO, Glacier Financial Holdings (EMEA)

Gogutsa Gelashvili, Platform Systems Tribe Lead, TBC Bank (EMEA)

Aisha Almheiri, Director IT, Sharjah Airport (EMEA)

Lucille Britz, Security Head for SEA Markets, MTN Group Limited (EMEA)

IT Transformation Award

Recognising IT leaders who successfully executed strategic initiatives that strengthened alignment between IT and business priorities, guided by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook framework, the following leader has been recognised for exemplary IT Transformation in 2025:

Phathizwe Malinga, CIO, PG Group (EMEA)

IT Impact Award

Acknowledging leaders who achieved top stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with business goals, based on results from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic, the following recipients have been named 2025 IT Impact award winners:

Paul Keen, Group IT Director, Bloor Homes Ltd (EMEA)

Bashayer O. Alnuhait, Head of IT Strategy, Arab National Bank (EMEA)

Esteban Remecz, CIO VP, Maxion Wheels (EMEA)

IT Excellence Award

Honouring leaders who improved IT processes and operational performance using the firm's IT Management & Governance Diagnostic, the following recipient has been awarded the 2025 IT Excellence award:

Beatrice Heneghan, Director of ICT, University of Galway (EMEA)

The annual Info-Tech Awards program reflects Info-Tech Research Group's commitment to advancing IT maturity and measurable business outcomes worldwide. For more information about the Info-Tech Awards and the complete list of global winners, please visit the 2025 Info-Tech Awards page.

To request interviews or expert commentary from Info-Tech's experts on the evolving role of IT leadership and innovation in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

