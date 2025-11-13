Farmingdale, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - In celebration of National Entrepreneurs Month, MontanaroLaw, P.C., a premier New York law firm serving individuals and businesses throughout Long Island and New York City, is hosting an exclusive in-person educational event titled "Future Proofing Your Business and Legacy."

The seminar will take place online on Wednesday, November 13, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. A link will be shared with all those who have signed up. This link will take participants to the video call where the event will be hosted.

Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Strategic Planning

This live program will bring together legal and financial professionals to educate business owners on why estate planning is essential to the success and longevity of their businesses. With November recognized as National Entrepreneurs Month, the event's theme centers on empowering entrepreneurs to protect what they've built and prepare for the future.

The seminar will be co-hosted by Mark Montanaro, Esq., founder and managing attorney of MontanaroLaw, P.C., and Samantha Lier-Kasindorf, a financial professional. Together, they will guide attendees through how estate planning and finance strategies create a stable foundation for both personal and business growth.

"Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their businesses often represent their life's work," said Mark Montanaro, Esq. "Yet too many overlook how estate planning ties directly into business success and continuity. This seminar is about helping owners understand the legal tools and strategies that protect their companies - and their legacies - for the long term."

What Attendees Will Learn

Throughout the session, Mark and Samantha will outline the essential documents every business owner should have, the key components of a strong estate plan, and how estate planning contributes to long-term stability and succession.

Topics will include:

The connection between estate planning and business continuity

Succession planning to ensure a smooth transition of ownership

The legal structures that protect personal and business assets

Financial strategies that align with estate planning goals

How to prepare for the unexpected and safeguard family interests

"Financial preparedness and estate planning go hand in hand," added Samantha. "By working together, we help business owners understand how to balance growth and security - ensuring their businesses are built to last well beyond the current generation."

The program will conclude with an interactive Q&A session, allowing attendees to engage directly with both presenters and explore customized approaches to their own business and estate planning needs.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Webinar (Link will be emailed for those who signed up)

Format: In-person seminar

Cost: Complimentary (registration required)

Sign Up Form: https://montanarolaw.com/event-registration-form/

About MontanaroLaw, P.C.

MontanaroLaw, P.C. is a full-service New York law firm with offices in Farmingdale and Manhattan, providing practical counsel and effective solutions across a wide range of legal matters. Founded and led by Mark Montanaro, Esq., a Super Lawyers Rising Star for eight consecutive years, the firm represents individuals, families, and businesses throughout Long Island and the New York City area.

Clients rely on MontanaroLaw for trusted guidance in estate planning, business law, litigation, criminal defense, real estate, traffic and DWI defense, and personal injury matters. The firm is known for its commitment to clear communication, tailored strategies, and results-driven advocacy.

