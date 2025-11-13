Strategic partnership Kraken's service provision for allocators and fund managers, creating a more seamless bridge between traditional and crypto markets.

Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Crypto Insights Group (CIG), a leading intelligence and analytics platform connecting institutional allocators with hedge funds and digital asset managers.

CIG provides a suite of solutions that enable allocators to identify, evaluate and communicate with some of the highest-performing funds in the digital asset space today. This partnership will empower allocators and funds to facilitate activity with best-in-class execution, custody and lending services, further underscoring Kraken's commitment to supporting the digital asset hedge fund ecosystem.

"Institutional allocators are entering the digital asset class with clear expectations: reliable execution, transparency and strong custodial standards," said Gurpreet Oberoi, Head of Kraken Institutional. "Our partnership with Crypto Insights Group enables Kraken to meet these expectations head on, connecting allocators to top-tier fund managers through an infrastructure they can trust."

"We're excited to partner with Kraken, whose institutional-grade infrastructure and security standards are trusted by some of the world's most sophisticated market participants," said Andy Martinez, Founder and CEO of Crypto Insights Group. "As institutional interest in digital assets accelerates globally, allocators need confidence that their underlying fund activity is supported by counterparties who operate with the same rigor, transparency, and safeguards expected in traditional markets. This partnership strengthens that foundation."

Kraken Institutional offers a full suite of bespoke products and services that leverage the exchange's market-leading liquidity and matchless reputation as a secure, reliable counterparty in the digital asset class. Combining more than a decade's worth of experience in crypto markets with the operational rigor expected in traditional finance, Kraken Institutional delivers the trusted infrastructure global allocators require.

Oberoi continued: "With allocators across the risk curve currently defining mandates for 2026, this partnership is a timely move that will support the next wave of institutional adoption. It aligns with Kraken's mission to make institutional crypto engagement seamless and secure."

For more information, please visit http://kraken.com/institutions

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 450 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by more than 15 million institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's on-chain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Crypto Insights Group

Crypto Insights Group (CIG) is an institutional data and intelligence platform focused on digital asset investment strategies. CIG provides allocators with standardized strategy profiles, in depth benchmarking analytics, and diligence frameworks designed to enhance transparency, comparability, and engagement across the digital asset fund universe.

Crypto Insights Group's platform enables institutions, family offices, funds of funds, and asset managers to evaluate strategies with the same rigor applied to traditional asset classes. Headquartered in the United States, CIG works with leading fund managers, global institutions, and service providers to advance institutional access, data quality, and operational standards in the digital asset ecosystem.

For more information about Crypto Insights Group, please visit www.cryptoinsightsgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113710490/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com