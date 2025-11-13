Chromalloy Honored With 2026 Aviation Week Laureate for MRO Leadership

Prestigious Award Recognizes Company's Turbine Engine Airfoil Development and Manufacturing Expertise

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and power sectors, is proud to announce its selection as a 2026 Aviation Week Laureate Award winner in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) category. This prestigious recognition honors Chromalloy's leadership in delivering innovative, durable, and cost-effective solutions that redefine excellence in aviation aftermarket services.

Presented annually by Aviation Week Network, the Laureate Awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of individuals and teams who embody the spirit of innovation that inspires others throughout aviation, aerospace, and defense. Chromalloy joins a slate of other influential aerospace innovators and continues to define its role in the aftermarket as a critical partner to aero-engine asset owners, operators, and MRO shops worldwide. The company provides a portfolio of FAA-approved and OEM-equivalent PMA parts, industry-leading advanced engine component repairs, and a nimble, responsive approach that supports lower cost of engine ownership and part availability to increase shop visit velocity.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Aviation Week Laureate Award for MRO," said Chris Celtruda, CEO of Chromalloy. "This recognition validates the dedication of our engineering and manufacturing team and the trust our customers place in us. This is the culmination of our long-term investment in developing and optimizing durable, high-quality turbine component solutions for our global airline and leasing customers. We remain focused on delivering reliability, quality, and speed - while continuing to push to create value for our global customers."

A key driver of this recognition is Chromalloy's vertically integrated turbine airfoil value stream, that links design and development capability at our Engineering Center of Excellence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to our investment casting facility and the recently expanded Parts Manufacturing Center of Excellence, both located in the Tampa, Florida area. This integrated approach to product development and part manufacturing is supported by state-of-the-art development laboratories, cutting-edge CNC machining, precision hole drilling, and extensive coating capabilities with the addition of a new electron-beam physical vapor deposition (EB-PVD) coater capable of applying thermal barrier coatings. Together, these facilities enable Chromalloy to harness its deep technical expertise in turbine engine gas path part design, development, and production processes, with in-house control for all key processes - eliminating 3-4 weeks from traditional production timelines. Chromalloy remains dedicated to being the singular alterative to OEM aero-engine high pressure turbine parts and a recognized leader in single-crystal, internally cooled, thermally coated high-pressure turbine blades. Our recent investment of over $50M in capital equipment ensures we can expand capacity and ensure availability of turbine blades and nozzles that remain in high demand.

The Chromalloy team will be present for the receipt of the Laureate Award at the Aviation Week Laureates Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., in March 2026.

Learn more about the award and other winners at https://laureates.aviationweek.com/en/winners/2026-winners.html.

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For nearly 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

