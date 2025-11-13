Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCQB: KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant operator, franchisor, and product distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe, announced today that LB Equity Advisors, Inc., has been retained as advisors and appointed J. Zimbler as Interim Management Advisor, and Interim President and sole Director, responsible for the reposition of the company's direction and rebranding the company and to recruit new management and looking at a potential acquisition strategy in the wellness space, predominantly the med spa and aesthetic wellness clinics. Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. Zimbler has voting control and no common equity at this time and is strictly the control person and advisor.

Mr. Zimbler, stated, "Some of the functions I will be handling, will include the restructuring of the balance sheet, to recruit new management and seeking various acquisitions in the med spa and aesthetic wellness clinics. We are seeking to partner and launch a men's health franchise opportunity."

Kisses from Italy, Inc. (OTCQB: KITL) is a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain developer, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe.

In September 2019, FINRA approved our common stock for trading, and in October 2019, it approved our common stock for up-listing to the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol KITL

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274178

SOURCE: Kisses From Italy, Inc.