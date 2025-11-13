Elevate Medical Solutions Rebrands to Ensource Following Acquisition by Professional

Through this transition, Ensource strengthens its medical coding, revenue cycle management, and early out services to better support healthcare providers nationwide.

SPRINGFIELD, OR / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Ensource , a leading provider of medical coding and revenue cycle management solutions, has officially launched its new brand identity following the June 2025 acquisition of Elevate Medical Solutions by Professional . The rebrand introduces a new logo, website, and email domain while expanding the company's suite of services to better support healthcare organizations nationwide.

Through this transition, Ensource now integrates the current self-pay early-out services with Elevate's legacy strengths in medical coding and auditing, creating a comprehensive end-to-end revenue cycle partner for hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. The company's new website, www.EnsourceRCM.com , reflects this expanded focus and highlights Ensource's mission to deliver quality, efficiency, and measurable results across the revenue cycle.

"At our core, the same trusted leadership and credentialed teams continue to guide day-to-day operations," said Jenny Cox, CPC, CPMA, CEMC, CDEO, President of Elevate and Ensource. "Our people are truly our greatest strength. Many of our managers have more than 25 years of experience and hold advanced industry credentials, and they continue to deliver the personalized service that our clients rely on. What's changing is the scale of what we can deliver, strengthened by a broader range of services and innovative technology, such as our updated client tools portal, which is designed to make it easier for our clients to access real-time insights."

The rebrand of Ensource follows a period of strategic growth for Professional, which also acquired VARO earlier in 2025. Together, these organizations now operate under the Ensource brand and remain fully based in the United States, employing a nationwide team of AHIMA- and AAPC-certified coders as well as HFMA CRCR representatives.

"The evolution of Ensource reflects our commitment to simplifying the revenue cycle for healthcare providers," said David White, CEO of Professional. "Bringing these teams together under one brand allows clients to work with a single, trusted partner rather than managing multiple vendors. Ensource streamlines operations, enhances efficiency, and helps healthcare organizations achieve stronger financial outcomes."

Ensource's expanded portfolio includes medical coding and auditing, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), specialized education for coders and physicians, denial management, medical record review services, and extended business office and early-out services that support patient account resolution.

For more information about Ensource's services, visit www.ensourcercm.com/services .

About Ensource

Ensource , a division of Professional, partners with healthcare providers nationwide to deliver end-to-end revenue cycle solutions from medical coding to self-pay early out services. Our AHIMA and AAPC-certified coders and HFMA CRCR representatives bring decades of experience with the highest quality results.

