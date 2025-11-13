Ritani: Younger Generations are Re-Valuing Natural Diamonds: A Strategic Inflection Point for the Industry

The Natural Diamond Industry is Entering a Pivotal Transformation Driven by Millennials and Gen Z - Who Increasingly View Natural Diamonds Not Merely as Heirlooms or Occasion Pieces, But as Meaningful Assets and Personal Statements
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Ritani, the New York-based fine jewelry brand known for its handcrafted settings and transparent pricing, today announces a shift in generational natural diamond purchasing patterns.
Industry Snapshot
The global diamond market was valued at US $41.49 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach US $50.23 billion by 2030 (CAGR ~ 3.3%).
Broader diamond sector forecasts show potential growth from US $97.57 billion in 2024 to US $138.66 billion by 2032 (CAGR ~ 4.5%).
Natural diamond production has declined sharply - from more than 175 million carats in 2005-06 to roughly 121 million in 2023 - reflecting supply constraints and mine closures.
Millennials and Gen Z are projected to represent nearly 75% of global luxury spending by 2026, fundamentally reshaping demand.
1. Production & Supply Trends in Natural Diamonds
Recent data reveals a critical dynamic shaping the natural diamond landscape.
Production is slowing: Global natural diamond output fell approximately 8% year-over-year to ~111.5 million carats in 2024, and is forecast to grow less than 2% annually through 2027.
Tighter supply is driving value: Despite reduced output, the average value per carat has risen ~15 % since 2019, reflecting market scarcity and growing consumer appreciation for rarity.
Strategic implication: As production plateaus, natural diamonds' inherent scarcity strengthens their long-term appeal - especially to younger consumers who view authenticity and rarity as integral to perceived worth.
"As supply tightens, rarity drives renewed value perception among Millennials & Gen Z," says Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer at Ritani.
2. Generational Jewelry & Diamond Demand Shifts
While supply tightens, demand is simultaneously being redefined by younger generations.
Rising participation: 55% of Millennials and 64% of Gen Z buyers report purchasing jewelry in the past year, compared with 41% of Gen X.
Expanding category share: Gen Z's portion of mined diamond jewelry purchases grew from 6% in 2021 to 17% in 2022.
Motivations have evolved: Younger buyers are more likely to purchase diamonds for self-expression and self-reward rather than milestones. They value ethical sourcing, daily wearability, and versatility over tradition alone.
Design implications: Stackable, unisex and minimalist natural diamond pieces are driving this shift, merging luxury with accessibility.
"Meaning, authenticity, and self-celebration are the new symbols of modern luxury," adds Papasifakis.
Why This Matters for the Industry
To sustain and grow relevance:
Update assortments with approachable, ethically sourced natural diamond designs that reflect self-purchase behavior.
Emphasize storytelling about provenance, craftsmanship, and long-term value.
Reimagine retail - both online and offline - to empower personalization and transparency.
As production decreases and cultural value rises, natural diamonds stand at a crossroads: positioned not only as luxury artifacts, but as enduring emblems of individuality for the generations shaping the future of the luxury market.
