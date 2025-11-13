Poland's lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed amendments to the Building Law to remove the requirement for building permits to construct energy storage facilities with capacities of up to 30 kWh.From ESS News The Polish Sejm, the lower house of parliament, has passed an amendment to the Building Law that introduces more favorable conditions for the development of small-scale energy storage systems than initially proposed. The original draft of the regulation set a 20 kWh capacity threshold for energy storage systems exempt from building permit requirements. However, lawmakers have ...

