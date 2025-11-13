Consumer preference shift to cats is reshaping pet food spending

Cat food produces volume, dog food leads value

'Prevention over cure' mindset shapes future pet care market growth

'Petflation' and pet demographic shifts are rewriting the global pet care market landscape, valued at USD 207 billion in 2025, with cat food emerging as a key growth driver, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International.

According to Euromonitor International's World Market for Pet Care 2025 report, cat food was the fastest growing category with a CAGR of 6%, while dog food only increased by CAGR of 3.8% between 2020 and 2025.

The shift demonstrates pet owners are increasingly choosing cats due to their lower maintenance and costs. By 2030, cat food is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% in value.

Citing the latest findings on the pet care market insights and trends from Euromonitor International's Passport knowledge hub, Sahiba Puri, global insight manager for pet care at Euromonitor International, said: "Economic uncertainties are a growing headwind for the pet care industry. Despite the industry's relative resilience exhibited in the past, consumer patience is wearing thin as continuing pricing pressures is stretching consumer wallets."

Favouring cats drives pet demographic shift, smaller dogs support

Cat favouritism is rising across traditional dog-centric regions like North America and Western Europe, as well as emerging markets such as Asia Pacific.

Factors contributing to this shift include higher costs for dog ownership, especially for larger dogs. Strict regulations on dog ownership and religious preference in Asia Pacific are boosting cat ownership popularity.

However, dogs remain dominant in pet food volume sales, expected to account for 66% of global pet food sales by 2030. In North America, the share of large dogs is expected to drop from 32% of the total dog population in 2020 to 27% in 2030. Conversely, small dogs are expected to gain share from 42% to 46%.

Cats volumes thrive, while dogs drive value

Despite cats outnumbering dogs in several key markets, dogs will continue to account for a significant share of pet food spend.

In North America, dog food is set to represent 68% of future dog and cat food value sales by 2030, maintaining its dog-centric market position. In Western Europe, dog food will still make up 45% of dog and cat food sales in the market.

These trends underscore the importance of tailored strategies, whether through preimmunising dog food to maximise revenue or focusing on value-driven cat food to capture growth.

New playbook of pet health management

Pet owners are adopting a proactive health management approach for their pets, driving demand for products offering specific benefits. Pet dietary supplements recorded the strongest growth in the past five years.

Manufacturers see that opportunities go beyond supplements to pet food and treats. Focusing on specialised needs, personalised care and science-forward formulations has the potential to elevate brand perception and create distinctiveness.

