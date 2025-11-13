Space Sensors and Actuators Market worth $7.26 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The space sensors and actuators market is estimated at USD 4.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Space sensor and actuator manufacturers and solution providers are increasingly focusing on developing miniaturized, lightweight, and energy-efficient systems to meet the growing demand from small satellites, LEO constellations, and deep space missions. They are prioritizing radiation-hardened designs, AI-enabled control systems, and modular architectures that offer flexibility for multiple mission types. With rising pressure for cost optimization and faster deployment, companies are investing in digital engineering, additive manufacturing, and advanced testing facilities to accelerate production cycles and ensure mission reliability.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20018090

Browse in-depth TOC on "Space Sensors and Actuators Market"

170 - Tables

100 - Figures

350 - Pages

Space Sensors and Actuators Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 4.80 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 7.26 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Platform, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Long Development Cycles and Technology Obsolescence Risk Key Market Opportunities Expanding Demand from Deep Space and Lunar Exploration Programs Key Market Drivers Surge in Satellite Deployments and Constellations



Based on product type, the actuators segment is expected to account for a larger share than the sensors segment in the space sensors and actuators market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the actuators segment is expected to account for the dominant share in the space sensors and actuators market during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for precision motion control, robotic mechanisms, and deployment systems across satellites, spacecraft, and exploration vehicles. Actuators are increasingly utilized for solar array and antenna deployment, attitude control, propulsion systems, and robotic arm movement, making them indispensable in both manned and unmanned missions. The continuous advancement of electromechanical and piezoelectric actuation technologies, combined with the adoption of AI-assisted control systems, is enhancing responsiveness and reliability under extreme space conditions. Furthermore, as satellite constellations, deep space missions, and lunar exploration initiatives expand, the need for lightweight, radiation-hardened, and energy-efficient actuators is set to drive sustained segment dominance.

Based on end users, the commercial segment is projected to account for the dominant market share during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the commercial segment is projected to dominate the space sensors and actuators market during the forecast period, driven by the surge in private satellite constellations, new-space companies, and commercial launch ventures. Increasing investments in Earth observation, broadband connectivity, and in-orbit services are propelling the adoption of advanced sensors and actuators to ensure mission accuracy and operational autonomy. With growing participation from players such as SpaceX, OneWeb, and Planet Labs, the commercial space ecosystem is driving demand for cost-effective, miniaturized, and scalable sensing and actuation solutions. Moreover, the commercialization of LEO missions and the rise of partnerships between private operators and national agencies are accelerating technology deployment, solidifying the commercial sector's position as the leading demand driver in the market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=20018090

North America is expected to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to command the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to its robust ecosystem of space technology manufacturers, integrators, and government programs. The region's leadership is reinforced by major OEMs, such as Honeywell, Moog, L3Harris, and Teledyne Technologies, along with strong institutional backing from NASA and the US Space Force. Significant investments in next-generation satellite systems, deep space exploration, and defense modernization continue to strengthen North America's technological edge. Additionally, early adoption of AI-enabled sensors, high-torque actuators, and additive manufacturing is enhancing the region's production capabilities and export competitiveness. This combination of innovation, infrastructure, and strategic investment ensures North America's sustained dominance in the global space sensors and actuators industry.

The report profiles key players in space sensors and actuators companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Moog Inc. (US), Safran (France), RTX (US), Vantor (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), AMETEK.Inc. (US), RUAG Group (Switzerland), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Airbus (France), and BAE Systems (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=20018090

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

VSAT Market by End Use (Broadband, Voice Communication, Private Network), Application (Maritime, Aviation, Automotive, Government & Defense), Frequency (L, S, C, X, Ku, Ka, Multi-Band), Network (Standard VSAT, USAT) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Seals Market by Seal Type (Dynamic, Static) Material (Composites, Polymers, Metals), Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business & General Aviation, Military Aircraft, AAM, UAV), Application, End Use - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-heat-exchanger-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-heat-exchanger.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/space-sensors-and-actuators-market-worth-7-26-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302614153.html